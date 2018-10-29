There's a lot to love about fall and winter. We've got a holiday celebrating candy and monsters, a holiday celebrating overeating, and a whole lot of excuses for wearing scarves. But as the days grow shorter and the gourd-flavored coffee grows stronger, some of us might start feeling a little bit blue. I mean, I think we can agree that all of our favorite cold weather activities (with the exception of leaf peeping and ice skating) have been designed specifically to distract from the fact that it's chilly and dark and generally miserable outside. Seasonal affective disorder can be a mild change in mood or a genuinely debilitating disorder. And, while poetry should never be used as a replacement for actual mental health treatment, these poems just might help you get out of bed on those particularly dreary days.

Reading verse isn't exactly a cure-all. But a poem that reminds you of warmer, lighter days, or even just a poet who understands what you're going through, can make a huge different on those long and gloomy afternoons. So the next time the weather starts to get you down, curl up with your lightbox and your antioxidant rich tea, and check out these poems about sunnier days:

'The Rainy Day' by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Giphy "Be still, sad heart! and cease repining; Behind the clouds is the sun still shining; Thy fate is the common fate of all, Into each life some rain must fall, Some days must be dark and dreary." Click here to read.

'February' by Margaret Atwood Giphy "Winter. Time to eat fat and watch hockey. In the pewter mornings, the cat, a black fur sausage with yellow Houdini eyes, jumps up on the bed and tries to get onto my head. It’s his way of telling whether or not I’m dead. If I’m not, he wants to be scratched; if I am He’ll think of something. He settles on my chest, breathing his breath of burped-up meat and musty sofas, purring like a washboard." Click here to read.

'Summer in Winter in Summer' by Noah Eli Gordon Giphy "The bottom teeth of summer in winter, braided into whomever stood on the green green bridge watching her shadow lengthen. Sun-pocket. Sunflower. Seedling, you brittle blossoming something the room clears of dailyness." Click here to read.

'A Winter Daybreak above Vence' by James Wright Giphy "Look, the sea has not fallen and broken Our heads. How can I feel so warm Here in the dead center of January? I can Scarcely believe it, and yet I have to, this is The only life I have. I get up from the stone. My body mumbles something unseemly And follows me. Now we are all sitting here strangely On top of the sunlight." Click here to read.

'In the Mountains on a Summer Day' by Li Po Giphy "Gently I stir a white feather fan, With open shirt sitting in a green wood. I take off my cap and hang it on a jutting stone; A wind from the pine-trees trickles on my bare head." Click here to read.

'Summer Haibun' by Aimee Nezhukumatathil Giphy "To everything, there is a season of parrots. Instead of feathers, we searched the sky for meteors on our last night. Salamanders use the stars to find their way home. Who knew they could see that far, fix the tiny beads of their eyes on distant arrangements of lights so as to return to wet and wild nests? Our heads tilt up and up and we are careful to never look at each other. You were born on a day of peaches splitting from so much rain and the slick smell of fresh tar and asphalt pushed over a cracked parking lot." Click here to read.

7 'from On the Pulse of Morning' by Maya Angelou Giphy "A Rock, A River, A Tree Hosts to species long since departed, Marked the mastodon, The dinosaur, who left dried tokens Of their sojourn here On our planet floor, Any broad alarm of their hastening doom Is lost in the gloom of dust and ages." Click here to read.

'Hokku Poems In Four Seasons' by Yosa Buson Giphy "More than last year, I now feel solitude; this autumn twilight. This being alone may even be a kind of happy — in the autumn dusk" Click here to read.

'Happiness' by Jane Kenyon Giphy "There’s just no accounting for happiness, or the way it turns up like a prodigal who comes back to the dust at your feet having squandered a fortune far away." Click here to read.

'You Wake Up In The Morning' by Arnold Bennett Giphy "You wake up in the morning and Lo! Your purse is magically filled with twenty-four hours of the magic tissue of the universe of your life. No one can take it from you. No one receives more or less than you receive. Waste your infinitely precious commodity as much as you will, and the supply will never be with held from you." Click here to read.

'Tulips' by Sylvia Plath Giphy "The tulips are too excitable, it is winter here. Look how white everything is, how quiet, how snowed-in. I am learning peacefulness, lying by myself quietly As the light lies on these white walls, this bed, these hands." Click here to read.

'Darling Coffee' by Meena Alexander Giphy "Let’s find a room with a window onto elms strung with sunlight, a cafe with polished cups, darling coffee they call it, may our bed be stoked with fresh cut rosemary and glinting thyme, all herbs in due season tucked under wild sheets: fit for the conjugation of joy." Click here to read.

'Happiness' by Raymond Carver Giphy "The sky is taking on light, though the moon still hangs pale over the water. Such beauty that for a minute death and ambition, even love, doesn’t enter into this. Happiness. It comes on unexpectedly. And goes beyond, really, any early morning talk about it." Click here to read.