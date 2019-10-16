14 Pumpkin Spice Finds To Get You In The Mood For Fall

Pumpkin spice lovers rejoice because fall has finally arrived. It's time to embrace the cooler temps by breaking out your favorite cozy sweater and, of course, enjoying a PSL from time to time (or every single day, but who's counting?). Sadly this short-lived season won't last forever, so we've rounded up some of the best pumpkin spice products available on Walmart.com to help you make the most of it. From flavored cereal and tea to spice-toned eyeshadow and an epic bath bomb, here are 14 can't-miss pumpkin spice picks.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.