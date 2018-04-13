I'm pretty open about my awful sleep habits, but it would be nice to feel rested sometimes. When I spend so much on food and clothing, it's hard to justify ignoring my body's exhausted cries for help. Even though prescription medication helps my sleep problems, I'm always open to other solutions — especially if it involves a trip to Target, which is arguably the most calming and relaxing place on our planet. Sleep aids you can buy at Target run the gamut from supplements, to extremely cozy PJs, to other items you probably wouldn't expect. Admittedly, loving Target is probably one of the most unoriginal and uninspired things that any millennial can admit to. But the store has it all, including unexpected products that can help you fall asleep.

If you're having chronic sleep problems, it could be a good idea to talk to a medical professional about potential solutions. But if you just struggle to relax enough to snooze, these purchases could help you get in the mood. You may not even need to buy anything — the National Sleep Foundation says that simply washing your sheets regularly and keeping them fresh can improve your sleep health — but if you've been thinking about spoiling yourself a bit, these products are worth a try.

1 Lavender Bubble Bath Dr Teal's® Soothe & Sleep Lavender Foaming Bath $4.89 Target Lavender has been shown to increase relaxation and decrease your heart rate, which makes it easier to fall asleep. Pick up some lavender bubble bath and add it to your nighttime routine, and you'll be ready for snoozing in no time. Buy Now

2 Relaxation Essential Oil Stadler Form Essential Oil $15.99 Target I'm not sure if essential oils actually do anything, but I'm obsessed with calming scents. This one is reasonably priced and promises to help you relax, so it's worth a try. Buy Now

4 White Noise Machine HoMedics® Deep Sleep™ Deep Sleep II Whole Room $79.99 Target If you're serious about sleeping well, try a noise machine. The sounds are more realistic than you'd expect, and you can fall asleep to the comforting sound of pouring rain all year. Buy Now

6 A Sleep Mask The Bathery® Luxury Padded Sleep Mask $5.69 Target I personally find sleep masks disorienting — I'm a bit of a baby, but I'm still a tiny bit afraid of the dark. If you need a room to be pitch black before you can fall asleep, this is the purchase for you. Buy Now

7 Pillow Speakers Sound Oasis Pillow Speakers with In-Line Volume Control $17.59 Target If you don't love the price tag of a white noise machine, or the concept of sleeping with headphones in, try pillow speakers. These speakers play white noise directly under your pillow, which also makes it easier to use without disturbing a roommate. Buy Now

8 Sleep Balm Badger Sleep Balm $9.59 Target The word balm just sounds unappealing, but this sleep potion contains lavender and bergamot, and it's safe to use all over your body. Buy Now

10 Nice Sheets Supima Classic Hemstitch Sheet Set 700 Thread Count - Fieldcrest™ $75.99 - $94.99 Target I didn't understand the point of sheets with high thread counts until I was gifted nice sheets by a kind relative. I'm now a bit of a thread count snob, and it's undeniable that these sheets feel much better than what the average person is used to. Buy Now

11 A Unicorn Nightlight Unicorn Nightlight - Pillowfort™ $16.99 Target If you're also afraid of the dark, spring for a posh nightlight. People won't even notice that you still need a nightlight to sleep — instead, it'll seem like you're on top of a hip trend. Buy Now

12 Face Masks Avatara Get Out Face Mask Set $8.99 Target Face masks can help your skin, but they can also be used to pamper yourself. These are perfect to use right before bed to help you chill out (and force you to put your phone away). Buy Now

13 A Plush Mattress Pad Heavenly Soft Overfilled Plush Waterproof Mattress Pad $36.99 - $49.99 Target I've never trusted people who sleep on firm mattresses — ideally, my mattress will have an imprint of my body once I get up. That's why I love plush mattress pads — you'll feel like you're sleeping on a cloud. Buy Now