14 Sleep Aids You Can Buy At Target That Will Up Your Snoozing Game
I'm pretty open about my awful sleep habits, but it would be nice to feel rested sometimes. When I spend so much on food and clothing, it's hard to justify ignoring my body's exhausted cries for help. Even though prescription medication helps my sleep problems, I'm always open to other solutions — especially if it involves a trip to Target, which is arguably the most calming and relaxing place on our planet. Sleep aids you can buy at Target run the gamut from supplements, to extremely cozy PJs, to other items you probably wouldn't expect. Admittedly, loving Target is probably one of the most unoriginal and uninspired things that any millennial can admit to. But the store has it all, including unexpected products that can help you fall asleep.
If you're having chronic sleep problems, it could be a good idea to talk to a medical professional about potential solutions. But if you just struggle to relax enough to snooze, these purchases could help you get in the mood. You may not even need to buy anything — the National Sleep Foundation says that simply washing your sheets regularly and keeping them fresh can improve your sleep health — but if you've been thinking about spoiling yourself a bit, these products are worth a try.
1Lavender Bubble Bath
Lavender has been shown to increase relaxation and decrease your heart rate, which makes it easier to fall asleep. Pick up some lavender bubble bath and add it to your nighttime routine, and you'll be ready for snoozing in no time.
2Relaxation Essential Oil
$15.99
I'm not sure if essential oils actually do anything, but I'm obsessed with calming scents. This one is reasonably priced and promises to help you relax, so it's worth a try.
3Coloring Book
$12.20
Adult coloring books can help improve your mental wellbeing, so why not color a bit before bed? It's only a bonus that this book is animal themed.
4White Noise Machine
If you're serious about sleeping well, try a noise machine. The sounds are more realistic than you'd expect, and you can fall asleep to the comforting sound of pouring rain all year.
5Nice Pajamas
You know how they say, "Dress for the job you want"? That's me, except the job I want is napping all the time. Cute pajamas are one way to get more jazzed up about bedtime.
6A Sleep Mask
I personally find sleep masks disorienting — I'm a bit of a baby, but I'm still a tiny bit afraid of the dark. If you need a room to be pitch black before you can fall asleep, this is the purchase for you.
7Pillow Speakers
If you don't love the price tag of a white noise machine, or the concept of sleeping with headphones in, try pillow speakers. These speakers play white noise directly under your pillow, which also makes it easier to use without disturbing a roommate.
8Sleep Balm
$9.59
The word balm just sounds unappealing, but this sleep potion contains lavender and bergamot, and it's safe to use all over your body.
9Warm Socks
If you get hot at night, this product probably sounds like a nightmare, but for those of us who are always cold, thermal socks can make a good night's sleep more attainable.
10Nice Sheets
I didn't understand the point of sheets with high thread counts until I was gifted nice sheets by a kind relative. I'm now a bit of a thread count snob, and it's undeniable that these sheets feel much better than what the average person is used to.
11A Unicorn Nightlight
If you're also afraid of the dark, spring for a posh nightlight. People won't even notice that you still need a nightlight to sleep — instead, it'll seem like you're on top of a hip trend.
12Face Masks
Face masks can help your skin, but they can also be used to pamper yourself. These are perfect to use right before bed to help you chill out (and force you to put your phone away).
13A Plush Mattress Pad
$36.99 - $49.99
I've never trusted people who sleep on firm mattresses — ideally, my mattress will have an imprint of my body once I get up. That's why I love plush mattress pads — you'll feel like you're sleeping on a cloud.
14Sleep Tea
Is there anything more calming than a cup of tea? Not only does Sleepytime tea actually taste good, but it also contains ingredients that make it easier to fall asleep. Even if you don't usually visit Target, it's worth a trip to make your nighttime routine conducive to sleep. I love any excuse to spend money unnecessarily, so I know where I'm going this weekend.