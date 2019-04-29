Bustle

14 Things Under $20 For People Who Love A Clean Home

You know what smells amazing? Bleach. Bleach... combined with glass cleaner, and maybe just a hint of carpet shampoo. Oh God, yes. All anyone has to do to win me over is whisper those five magic words: "Let's clean out the oven." If you love making things sparkle as much as I do, you'll be needing these 14 things under $20 for people who love a clean home.

What is it, exactly, that feels so satisfying about making your home spotless? Maybe it's walking past a mirror and admiring how it has not even a single streak. Or maybe it's the feeling of finding a new batch of dust bunnies under the couch that are ripe for vacuuming. Or possibly, just possibly, it's the feeling of victory when you take a bowl out of the dishwasher and don't have to scrape any leftover crumbs off with your fingernail.

Your home is a reflection of you as a person, which is perhaps why some of us are obsessed with wiping fingerprints off the microwave and meticulously scrubbing everything down with a toothbrush. If you like a clean home, these 14 products are both budget-friendly and will help your dwellings shine brighter than a diamond.

1. Duster Slippers

Slipper Genie Microfiber Women's Slippers for Floor Cleaning

$7.99

I'm sorry, but if you're walking around the house and not simultaneously cleaning the floors, what are you even doing?

2. Window Track Cleaning Brush

Rienar 2pcs Window Track Cleaning Brushes

$5.88

Amazon

It DOES exist. Save your toothbrushes for plaque buildup. This window brush is the real deal.

3. Reusable Lint Brush

Reusable Lint Fur Brush Remover

$11.99

Amazon

OK but guys, it collects all the fur and stuff in a tiny compartment that you have to empty afterward, and it's aggressively satisfying.

4. Drilling Scrub Brush

Drillbrush Bathroom Surfaces Tub

$14.95

Amazon

Installing new cabinets? Nah. You're just cleaning the shower tiles.

5. Bristled Vacuum Attachment

Universal Vacuum Attachments

$9.95

Amazon

Get in the tiniest of spaces and vacuum the hell out of them with this bendy, bristled brush.

6. Silicone Scrubbing Gloves

Magic Silicone Gloves With Scrubbers

$11.99

Amazon

These gloves turn your bare hands into powerful cleaning machines.

7. Scraper Tool

Scrigit Scraper Scratch Free Cleaning Tool (Pack of 5)

$11.99

Amazon

You know when food flies out of the pot and onto the stovetop and it gets stuck there, and then it dries and you have to scrape it off? Now you can use this. WIN.

8. Baseboard Cleaner

Baseboard Buddy Extendable Microfiber Duster

$14.95

Amazon

Who's got the cleanest baseboards and moldings in the neighborhood? You do.

9. All-Purpose Squeegee

OXO Good Grips All-Purpose Squeegee

$6.99

Amazon

You know what's a real turn-on? Perfectly spotless mirrors. Oh yeah.

10. Microwave Cleaner

Angry Mama Microwave Oven Cleaner

$8.58

Amazon

You fill Angry Mama with vinegar and water, and toss her in the microwave. Steam comes out of her head and she helps soften all the crud that gets stuck on the inside.

11. Blinds Cleaner

Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster Brush

$7.99

Amazon

Nobody has time for dust build-up on blinds. Ew?

12. Drain Clog Remover

FATHER.SON Hair Drain Clog Remover Drain And Snake Cleaning Tool

$5.55

Amazon

So disgusting... and yet, so satisfying.

13. Tabletop Vacuum

iDili Mini Portable Handheld Cordless Tabletop Crumb Sweeper

$12.99

Amazon

Crumb-free is the way to be. Clean your desk and dresser off with this adorable, tiny vacuum.

14. Spiderweb Cleaner

Houseables Long Duster

$19.87

Amazon

If it's not Halloween, you shouldn't have cobwebs in your house. This extra long duster is perfect for all those hard-to-reach places.