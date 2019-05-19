Yes, you read that right: it's already been an entire year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, in a ceremony that's unlikely to be eclipsed for the next few centuries or so, at least. Today, 14 unseen photos of Harry and Meghan's wedding were released to mark the couple's first anniversary. In one, the Duchess holds hands with her mother, Doria Ragland; in another, the Duke pores over what could very well be notes for his wedding speech (speculation, of course). Fair warning before you watch the video: you might find yourself ever so slightly emotional.

Posted to Meghan and Harry's recently established Instagram account @sussexroyal, the video is soundtracked by the song "This Little Light of Mine," which, the caption explains, the couple chose for their recessional or wedding exit. "We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day," the caption reads.

The caption ends with a message from the Duke and Duchess themselves: "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

There are 11 black and white photos included in the video, taken by Chris Allerton and Joe Short, while the clip ends with three colour photos from the Press Association. The first image shows a beaming Meghan and Harry holding hands, while the second shows Harry and brother Prince William descending a staircase, presumably on their way to the ceremony.

Next, we see Harry flagging down a car; then, Meghan receiving her bouquet (which contained a tribute to Princess Diana in the form of white roses, her favourite flowers, according to People.) Another photo shows Meghan smiling with Prince Charles, who walked with her to the altar in St George's Chapel.

The video shows Harry signing the wedding register, followed by the sweet, candid photo of Meghan and her mother holding hands. Next, a photo of Meghan's veil being adjusted. As Harper's Bazaar reported, it was embroidered with a flower from every Commonwealth country, and was designed — along with her dress — by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller. After that, we see Meghan signing the register.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the next photo, Harry stands alone by a window, consulting what might be notes for his speech); then, a side view of an official portrait being taken, in which the newlyweds are surrounded by their bridesmaids and pageboys. The video ends with three colour photos: the new Duke and Duchess kissing outside the chapel; the couple descending the chapel steps, Meghan's veil trailing behind her; crowds waving UK, Welsh, and American flags.

May, it seems, will forever be a momentous month for Meghan and Harry: on May 6, they welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, while Meghan's first Mother's Day landed on May 12. On Instagram, the couple posted a photo of Meghan cradling her new baby's feet in her hands, along with a quote from Nayyirah Waheed's 'lands':

my

mother

was

my first country;

the first place i ever lived.

Let's hope all their Mays to come are as happy as this one!