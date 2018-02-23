15 $5 (Or Less) Beauty Products On Amazon That Will Immediately Upgrade Your Skin Care Routine
If you don't think $5 can you get much these days, you clearly haven't been shopping on Amazon. The e-commerce website is chock-full of budget buys, especially in the beauty department. It's no wonder makeup and skin care junkies are ditching their favorite brick-and-mortar beauty retailers and shopping online to fulfill their self-care needs. According to a recent report from One Click Retail, sales of beauty items on the online retailer grew 47 percent in 2017, generating $400 million in revenue and making it one of the fastest growing categories for Amazon. While shoppers are buying cosmetics from the site, they are mostly turning to Amazon to stock up on skin care goods. And why shouldn't they? There are so many items to choose from, it's almost impossible to know where to even begin.
Lucky for you, Bustle has gone through Amazon's endless skin care offerings to pick the best $5-and-under beauty buys you absolutely need to upgrade your skin care routine. From hydrating face masks and facial cleansing wipes to facial razors and miracle pimple patches, here is everything you can buy from Amazon for just $5. Even better? Most of these products are available through Prime, so if you've got a membership, you can expect these goodies to arrive on your doorstep in no time.
1Tinkle Eyebrow Razor
Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (Pack of 3), $4.95, Amazon
These tiny razors are not only great for removing stray eyebrow hairs, they are also a great tool for exfoliating dead skin and removing peach fuzz from your face, if that's your thing.
2COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch, $4.72, Amazon
These award-winning patches will stop bacteria from getting to your pimples and help them heal faster.
3Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Cotton Extract
Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Cotton Extract, $4.49, Amazon
Every makeup lover can agree that you can never have too many makeup remover wipes. Luckily, these Burt's Bees towelettes are both effective and affordable.
4Ecotools Cruelty Free and Vegan Portable Facial Cleansing Brush
Ecotools Cruelty Free and Vegan Portable Facial Cleansing Brush, $5.79, Amazon
You don't need a fancy, battery-operated gadget to clean your face. This brush can be used with your daily facial cleanser or with an exfoliator to get deep into those pores.
5Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Micellar Cleansing Water
Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Micellar Cleansing Water, $4.50, Amazon
This coconut-infused micellar water will gently remove all of your makeup and dirt without stripping your skin dry.
6Neutrogena Fresh Foaming Face Cleanser And Makeup Remover
Neutrogena Fresh Foaming Face Cleanser And Makeup Remover, $4.77, Amazon
Lazy girls, rejoice: This all-in-one cleanser removes your makeup and cleanses your skin, all at once.
7Daiso Japan Natural Pack Charcoal Peel Off Mask
Daiso Japan Natural Pack Charcoal Peel Off Mask, $4.90, Amazon
What happens when you combine two of the most popular skin care trends? You get a charcoal peel-off mask that will deeply clean your pores. (Pro tip: Don't forget to moisturize and rehydrate your skin after!)
8Maybelline Baby Lips Glow Lip Balm
Maybelline Baby Lips Glow Lip Balm, My Pink, $1.88, Amazon
This lip balm has reached cult-favorite status over the years, heralded by makeup artists as a must-have in your kit. While its main purpose is to hydrate your lips, you can use it to achieve a glossy lid or a dewy highlight.
9Cosmetic 4 in 1 DIY Facial Mask Bowl Brush Stick Measure Spoon
Cosmetic 4 in 1 DIY Facial Mask Bowl Brush Stick Measure Spoon, $4.99, Amazon
Create an at-home spa experience with your very own facial kit! Use the bowls to whip up your mask and then apply it evenly to your face with the little brush.
10Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash, $4.40, Amazon
This dermatologist-recommended, oatmeal-rich body wash will leave your skin feeling ultra soft.
11Organic Castor Oil
Organic Castor Oil, $3.99, Amazon
Encourage the growth of your lashes and eyebrows with a few coats of castor oil.
12Shea Moisture African Black Soap With Shea Butter
Shea Moisture African Black Soap With Shea Butter, $3.49, Amazon
This soap is a best-seller on Amazon, cited by many customers as a gentle, but effective remedy for combatting acne problems.
13Purederm Collagen Eye Zone Pad Patches Mask Wrinkle Care
Purederm Collagen Eye Zone Pad Patches Mask Wrinkle Care, $4.98, Amazon
Soothe, calm, and rehydrate your under-eye area with these masks that are enriched with collagen, Vitamin E, and Green Tea extract.
14Blackhead Remover Comedone Blackhead Extractor Tweezers Acne Removal kit by Aignis
Blackhead Remover Comedone Blackhead Extractor Tweezers Acne Removal kit by Aignis, $4.99, Amazon
Properly remove blackheads and blemishes with this professional tool kit.
15Pond's Cream, Dry Skin
Pond's Cream, $4.89, Amazon
Pond's Cream has been a favorite among dermatologists since it was invented in 1846. If you're looking for an affordable moisturizer that'll get the job done, look no further than this trusty product.
