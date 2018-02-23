If you don't think $5 can you get much these days, you clearly haven't been shopping on Amazon. The e-commerce website is chock-full of budget buys, especially in the beauty department. It's no wonder makeup and skin care junkies are ditching their favorite brick-and-mortar beauty retailers and shopping online to fulfill their self-care needs. According to a recent report from One Click Retail, sales of beauty items on the online retailer grew 47 percent in 2017, generating $400 million in revenue and making it one of the fastest growing categories for Amazon. While shoppers are buying cosmetics from the site, they are mostly turning to Amazon to stock up on skin care goods. And why shouldn't they? There are so many items to choose from, it's almost impossible to know where to even begin.

Lucky for you, Bustle has gone through Amazon's endless skin care offerings to pick the best $5-and-under beauty buys you absolutely need to upgrade your skin care routine. From hydrating face masks and facial cleansing wipes to facial razors and miracle pimple patches, here is everything you can buy from Amazon for just $5. Even better? Most of these products are available through Prime, so if you've got a membership, you can expect these goodies to arrive on your doorstep in no time.

1 Tinkle Eyebrow Razor Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (Pack of 3), $4.95, Amazon These tiny razors are not only great for removing stray eyebrow hairs, they are also a great tool for exfoliating dead skin and removing peach fuzz from your face, if that's your thing.

2 COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch, $4.72, Amazon These award-winning patches will stop bacteria from getting to your pimples and help them heal faster.

3 Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Cotton Extract Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Cotton Extract, $4.49, Amazon Every makeup lover can agree that you can never have too many makeup remover wipes. Luckily, these Burt's Bees towelettes are both effective and affordable.

4 Ecotools Cruelty Free and Vegan Portable Facial Cleansing Brush Ecotools Cruelty Free and Vegan Portable Facial Cleansing Brush, $5.79, Amazon You don't need a fancy, battery-operated gadget to clean your face. This brush can be used with your daily facial cleanser or with an exfoliator to get deep into those pores.

5 Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Micellar Cleansing Water Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Micellar Cleansing Water, $4.50, Amazon This coconut-infused micellar water will gently remove all of your makeup and dirt without stripping your skin dry.

6 Neutrogena Fresh Foaming Face Cleanser And Makeup Remover Neutrogena Fresh Foaming Face Cleanser And Makeup Remover, $4.77, Amazon Lazy girls, rejoice: This all-in-one cleanser removes your makeup and cleanses your skin, all at once.

7 Daiso Japan Natural Pack Charcoal Peel Off Mask Daiso Japan Natural Pack Charcoal Peel Off Mask, $4.90, Amazon What happens when you combine two of the most popular skin care trends? You get a charcoal peel-off mask that will deeply clean your pores. (Pro tip: Don't forget to moisturize and rehydrate your skin after!)

8 Maybelline Baby Lips Glow Lip Balm Maybelline Baby Lips Glow Lip Balm, My Pink, $1.88, Amazon This lip balm has reached cult-favorite status over the years, heralded by makeup artists as a must-have in your kit. While its main purpose is to hydrate your lips, you can use it to achieve a glossy lid or a dewy highlight.

9 Cosmetic 4 in 1 DIY Facial Mask Bowl Brush Stick Measure Spoon Cosmetic 4 in 1 DIY Facial Mask Bowl Brush Stick Measure Spoon, $4.99, Amazon Create an at-home spa experience with your very own facial kit! Use the bowls to whip up your mask and then apply it evenly to your face with the little brush.

10 Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash, $4.40, Amazon This dermatologist-recommended, oatmeal-rich body wash will leave your skin feeling ultra soft.

11 Organic Castor Oil Organic Castor Oil, $3.99, Amazon Encourage the growth of your lashes and eyebrows with a few coats of castor oil.

12 Shea Moisture African Black Soap With Shea Butter Shea Moisture African Black Soap With Shea Butter, $3.49, Amazon This soap is a best-seller on Amazon, cited by many customers as a gentle, but effective remedy for combatting acne problems.

13 Purederm Collagen Eye Zone Pad Patches Mask Wrinkle Care Purederm Collagen Eye Zone Pad Patches Mask Wrinkle Care, $4.98, Amazon Soothe, calm, and rehydrate your under-eye area with these masks that are enriched with collagen, Vitamin E, and Green Tea extract.

14 Blackhead Remover Comedone Blackhead Extractor Tweezers Acne Removal kit by Aignis Blackhead Remover Comedone Blackhead Extractor Tweezers Acne Removal kit by Aignis, $4.99, Amazon Properly remove blackheads and blemishes with this professional tool kit.

15 Pond's Cream, Dry Skin Pond's Cream, $4.89, Amazon Pond's Cream has been a favorite among dermatologists since it was invented in 1846. If you're looking for an affordable moisturizer that'll get the job done, look no further than this trusty product.