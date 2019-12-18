Bustle

15 Beauty Finds On Walmart.com That Make Perfect Stocking Stuffers

By Jessie Quinn
Let’s be honest: Stocking stuffers can often feel like a Christmas afterthought. Stuffed to the brim with random items and holiday-themed candy, they don’t always pack a punch. But with pint-sized beauty buys from Walmart.com, stockings can swiftly turn into the main event. From the beauty world’s trendiest items — including gua sha tools, sonic facial brushes, and the pimple patches that are having a major internet moment — to the products beauty editors and skin care junkies keep on constant rotation, there are countless ways to wow this holiday season through the gift of makeup, skin care, and hair care.

Whether you’re shopping for an at-home masking master, a savvy DIY nail artist, or a vlogging makeup maven, you can find some of the most coveted beauty buys on the virtual aisles of Walmart.com.

De-Puff & Massage With This Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

Beautimate Rose Quartz Facial Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set
$19
|
Walmart
Facial massage is the new post-cleanse ritual and these tools can help you achieve a relaxing facial that relieves tension, de-puffs skin, and promotes better circulation.

Achieve a Festive At-Home Manicure With This Nail Polish Set

Julep Hypnotic Frenzy Nail Polish Set
$22
|
Walmart
Five-free and vegan, these six mini nail polish colors boast potent, high-quality hues that make for a dazzling at-home mani.

Enhance Eyelash and Eyebrow Growth With This Serum

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum
$28
|
Walmart
When it comes to our eyelashes and brows, we want the full effect. This serum is enriched with a blend of botanicals, vitamins, minerals, and polypeptides to promote thicker lashes and brows in 4-6 weeks.

Create a Vlogger-Worthy Eye Look With This Coveted Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
$49
|
Walmart
From no-makeup makeup to nighttime glam, this cult-favorite eyeshadow palette features a collection of 12 rose-tinted eyeshadow shades in matte, metallic, and pearl finishes so you can create a customized look.

Lift & Firm Your Complexion With This Anti-Aging Face Mask

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
$80
$44
|
Walmart
Get a radiant glow-up with this 25 karat gold-infused face mask. Moisturizing and anti-aging, this at-home facial helps nourish the skin and reduce signs of stress for a more radiant complexion.

Deep Clean With This Sonic Facial Device

Foreo LUNA mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser
$109
|
Walmart
Featuring eight adjustable intensities, this sonic facial brush allows you to customize your cleanse and ensure you’re getting every nook and cranny for the deepest purification.

Nourish Dry Winter Skin With This High-End Hand Cream

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
$28
|
Walmart
Enriched with four powerful nourishing ingredients — shea butter, honey, almond oil, and coconut oil — this luxe hand cream can soften tough skin and keep your mitts feeling moisturized all season long.

Take Your Routine On-The-Go With This Travel Kit

Burt's Bees Skin Care Travel Holiday Gift Set
$10
|
Walmart
This travel toiletry kit features four Burt’s Bees classics — facial towelettes, cleansing cream, lip balm, and tinted balm — that cleanse and nourish the skin and pout.

Treat Dry Strands and Prevent Breakage With This Fan-Favorite Hair Oil

Moroccanoil Hair Treatment Original
$32
|
Walmart
Made with nourishing and antioxidant-rich argan oil, this hair treatment is like liquid gold. Thanks to its hydrating properties, it can treat dryness and prevent breakage with every use.

Ban Blackheads With These Nose Strips

Tonymoly Egg Pore Nose Pack
$7
|
Walmart
Nose strips are always great to have on hand when pesky blackheads pop up. These are infused with eggshell powder to soothe redness, charcoal to deep clean, and sesame seed oil to promote detoxification.

Kick Blemishes to the Curb With These Pimple Patches

COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
$5
|
Walmart
Pimple patches are trending in the beauty world — and for good reason. These tiny patches heal breakouts and create a shield against secondary infections.

Protect Against Free Radical Damage With This Beauty Editor-Approved Serum

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
$150
|
Walmart
By protecting against premature signs of aging and photodamage, this vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid-infused can condition, brighten, and improve the complexion’s overall appearance.

Mask Dark Circles With This K-Beauty Classic

Tonymoly Panda's Dream Brightening Eye Base
$10
$6
|
Walmart
Pigmented with white color, this panda eye base makes it easier to conceal dark circles pre-makeup application so you’re left looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

Revive Damaged Hair With A Rich Hydrating Mask

Amika Nourishing Hair Mask
$28
$24
|
Walmart
By sealing split ends and deeply nourishing strands, this salon-quality hair mask breathes life back into your ‘do without setting foot in the salon.

Pamper In-Flight With This Hydrating Sheet Mask

TONYMOLY I'm Lavender Hydrating Sheet Mask
$3
|
Walmart
This hydrating sheet mask with calming lavender makes a perfect addition to your holiday carryon.

