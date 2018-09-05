If you're looking for a pup partner in crime for your active lifestyle, certain breeds are more enthusiastic than others about embarking on epic hikes and long beach runs. While some breeds prefer to couch and snack, the best dog breeds for active people can enhance your go-go-go lifestyle. And, high-energy dogs tend to be better behaved if they get a lot of exercise, which is a bonus for both pooch and human. Additionally, a study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health found that people who engage in physical activity with their dogs are two and a half times more likely to meet their fitness goals than those who work out solo.

However, if your dog is not high-energy by nature, they may not always want to join you on that six-mile hike. "The size, age, health status, and breed of the dog may influence the amount of time spent dog walking. [The study] found that the households with medium or large dogs had significantly more minutes of recreational walking per week than those with small dogs or no dogs," wrote the authors of the study. Another study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology found that dogs can get a "runner's high" similar to the one humans get, which is one more way for you to bond with your furry-four-legged friend.

If you're looking to adopt a dog to match your high-energy lifestyle, these are the best dog breeds for active people.

1 Labradors Love Life Giphy Labradors were recently named the most popular dog breed in the U.S., and for good reason. Labs are a perfect fit for almost everyone. Their ability to get along with other dogs, play well with children, and unbridled enthusiasm for all things outdoors make these pups perfect partners for anyone with an active lifestyle.

2 Siberian Huskies Have Endless Energy Giphy Couch potatoes and Siberian huskies aren't a good fit. This breed of dog demands a lot of exercise, which makes them ideal for people who spend their evenings and weekends exploring the outdoors. Due to their thick coats, huskies are better suited for colder climates, and they can really help you spend more time outdoors in the winter.

3 Bernese Mountain Dogs Dig An Adventure Giphy Bernese mountain dogs are workhorses, and they really want a job, which means they'll be happy to carry your gear during a long hike. According to Outside magazine, these dogs also do great off leash, so their perfect for spending weekends exploring the wilderness.

4 Dalmations Like To Run For Fun Giphy This is a breed that likely stole your heart the first time you watched 101 Dalmations. Runners by nature, these dogs often accompany firefighters. Super protective, according to Outside magazine, dalmations make great companions for solo hikers.

5 Weimaraners Are Sleek Balls Of Energy Giphy Beautiful, agile, and adventurous, weimaraners make perfect running buddies. Outside magazine noted that this breed of dog tends to be high energy and super rambunctious, so they need a lot of exercise. They also adapt well to warmer climates, making this dog a perfect desert companion.

6 American Staffordshire Terriers Step Up Your Game Giphy The American Staffordshire terrier, a breed of pit bull, are smart, active, and able to learn and master a variety of sporting activities, according to the American Kennel Club. They're also super family friendly and enjoy high-energy group activities.

7 German Shorthaired Pointer Prefer The Outdoors Giphy Always up for anything, the German shorthaired pointer is the perfect pup for people who like to spend a lot of time outdoors. Whether your jam is running, swimming, or hiking, this dog is always down for an outdoor adventure.

8 Terriers Enjoy Lots Of Exercise Giphy If you're looking for a smaller dog that still loves to go on your adventures, almost all breeds of terriers are up for the challenge. In fact, a sedentary terrier can become a troublesome terror, which is a pretty big incentive to get some exercise with this four-legged fur baby. If your terrier doesn't get enough exercise, they're likely to let you know by eating your running shoes.

9 Rhodesian Ridgeback Rarely Get Tired Giphy Originally bred to hunt lions, according to Spark People, the Rhodesian ridgeback is an ideal running partner. However, it's important to train this breed so their high-personality doesn't manifest as destructive behavior. If you're looking for a pup that can go the distance, the ridgeback can definitely keep up with you.

10 Border Collies Can Go The Distance Giphy Working dogs by nature, border collies are up for anything outdoors. According to website Dogsaholic, this breed of dog needs a lot of mental and physical stimulation, which makes them ideal if you like changing up your fitness game. And, with boundless energy, chances are that you'll tire before your dog does.

11 Beagles Beg For Leisurely Walks Giphy They look like cute little stuffed animals and they howl like wolves. Beagles love to be active, but if you're a runner, a beagle's desire to stop and smell absolutely everything is probably going to leave you feelings frustrated. Their strong hunting instincts mean that you might not want to leave them off-leash. That being said, this breed is perfect for people who love long leisurely strolls. And, the best part is that after they're all pooped out, the beagle is more than happy to spend the rest of the day couching.

12 German Shepherds Shadow Their Humans Giphy While they're young and full of energy, German shepherds make ideal outdoor buddies. However, this breed of dog tends to develop hip problems later in life, so once your fur baby starts to slow down, you might have to go it alone on those long runs and steep climbs.

13 Standard Poodles Pack A Powerful Punch Giphy While they might look pretty and puffy on the outside, standard poodles love to get outdoors, according to Pet Wave. If you're looking to begin a running regimen, poodles are perfect partners as they can go the distance.

14 Springer Spaniels Love To Run & Jump Giphy If you've ever been in the company of a springer spaniel, then you know that they get excited about absolutely everything. This spunky spaniel is the perfect canine complement for any active person, says Dog Time. Whether it's a long run, a short walk, or a wilderness exploration, springer spaniels are always game

15 Mixed-Breed Mutts Make The Best Friends Giphy Don't overlook shelter dogs and rescue pups when you're looking for your furever friend. Shelters and rescues usually post a description of each dog's personality, temperament, and energy level. What's more, most shelters and rescues rely on volunteers to exercise their dogs. This means you can take dogs out for a walk, run, or organized activity to see if it's a love match.