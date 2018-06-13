Is it just me... or are dads incredibly hard to shop for? Every year, no matter the occasion, I struggle to find the right gift for my own father, who hates gadgets, could care less about fishing, and never wears a tie unless he's in court. The one thing I know he does like is books, which is why this year, I'm picking him out one of these Father's Day gifts for the dad who likes to read.

Every June, stores and brands always advertise the same kinds of Father's Day gifts: grills and BBQ accessories, camping equipment and fishing poles, tech gadgets and tools, and, of course, socks and ties. But what if your dad is different, and instead of spending the day in the woods or in front of the BBQ, he prefers a relaxing morning with a good book, or a quiet afternoon with a notebook and a pen? If your father is as bookish as you, he deserves a gift that celebrates his love of literature, not get stuck with another belt he doesn't need.

From cool reading accessories to the hottest new book releases, here are 15 Father's Day gifts for the dad who likes to read and write.

A Travel Journal To Document Every Family Adventure Amazon If some of your favorite memories with your dad include family vacations and summer road trips, what better Father's Day gift than a journal he can chronicle your family's future adventures in? This one has everything he needs to document his travels, including lined journal pages, detachable lists, and stickers. Moleskine Voyageur Traveller's Notebook, $21, Amazon

A Cookbook For Dad's Next BBQ Does your dad claim to be a grill master? Help him expand his barbecue skills with Michael Symon's Playing with Fire, a cookbook by The Chew cohost with over 70 recipes for the grill, smoker, and fireplace. Playing with Fire: BBQ and More from the Grill, Smoker, and Fireplace, $22, Amazon

A Bookish Tie Clip To Complete Any Outfit fromtheinternet/Etsy Even dads like to be stylish. Whether he's heading to work or a family wedding, this engraved tie clip is the perfect accessory for the dad who loves books and looking good. Book Lover Tie Clip, $12, Etsy

A Book To Answer His Craft Beer Questions For the father who likes learning about beer as much as he likes drinking it, Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out makes a great and informative gift. In this well-researched book, author beer journalist Josh Noel takes readers behind the scenes of this fascinating business and explores how exactly breweries grow. Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch, and How Craft Beer Became Big Business by Josh Noel, $18, Amazon

A Library Stamp To Brand All His Books Chelsey Emery/Etsy If your dad likes being organized, get him a gift you know he'll use: a library stamp. This book-lover staple will add a little fun and personalization to his growing collection of literature. From the Library of ook Stamp, $25, Etsy

An Essay Collection All About Fatherhood This Father's Day, there are few more appropriate books to give than Michael Chabon's Pops. A funny and heartfelt collection of essays on what it means to be a dad, this sweet book will fill your father's heart with love. Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces by Michael Chabon, $12, Amazon

A Kindle So He Can Finally Try E-Books Amazon Not every dad is a techie, but even if you have the kind of father who avoids electronics at all cost, chances are, he'll still love a Kindle. It's an easy and compact way for him to carry around TBR pile, and with a little help from his kids, even the least tech-savvy dad can figure out how to use this bookish gadget. Kindle E-reader, $60, Amazon

A Fascinating Story About The Dark Side Of Silicon Valley For fathers who prefer nonfiction, Bad Blood is great gift book. The fascinating story about one of the biggest corporate frauds of all time, this riveting book will show your dad the dark side of Silicon Valley — and give you plenty to discuss over dinner. Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyou, $17, Amazon

A Harry Potter Tie For Magical Meetings Harry Potter Shop Is your dad as big of a Potterhead as you? Then this Hogwarts House tie is the perfect way to add a little bookish magic to his every day. Slytherin Plaid Tie, $55, Harry Potter Shop

A Funny Book About Family Give your father the gift of laughter this year with Your Dad Stole My Rake, a hilarious book about family from comedian Tom Papa. Featuring funny stories about crazy aunts, stoner uncles, spiteful felines, and so much more, this book will have your father laughing louder than he does at his own dad jokes. Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas by Tom Papa, $20, Amazon

A Game Of Thrones Pint Glass For Drinking & Knowing Things AdirondackEtching/Etsy For the wise father who likes drinking beer as much as he does binge-watching Game of Thrones, this Tyrion Lannister-inspired pint makes a personal and useful gift. Featuring one of the most iconic quotes from the series, it's sure to be your dad's favorite new glass. I Drink and I Know Things Etched Pint Glass, $15, Etsy

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At 'The Simpsons' If you, like me, grew up watching episodes of The Simpsons with your dad, then he will love this new book from the show's longest-serving writer and producer. Springfield Confidential spills all of the juicy secrets from behind the scenes of your dad's favorite cartoon, and after reading it, he may never be able to look at Homer the same way again. Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies from a Lifetime of Writing for The Simpsons by Mike Reiss with Mathew Klickstein, $21, Amazon

An iPad Pillow Stand For Relaxed Reading Amazon Let's face it: all your dad really wants on Father's Day is some peace and quiet. Help him relax comfortably with the perfect e-reading accessory: an iPad pillow stand. Ipevo PadPillow Stand, $22, Amazon

The New Stephen King Novel For Dad Who Loves Scary Stories Did your dad's scary stories give you nightmares as a kid? Repay the favor by giving him a fright of his own with the new Stephen King novel, The Outsider, a terrifying read from the Master of Horror himself. The Outsider by Stephen King, $18, Amazon