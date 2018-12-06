15 Harry Potter Holiday Decorations That Will Make Your Space As Cozy As The Gryffindor Common Room
Is there anything more wonderful than Hogwarts during the holidays? As a Harry Potter fan, I wish that I was a wizard every day of the year, but I especially wish I was a wizard during the month of December.
Every Harry Potter book features the holidays in a unique way. Think, for instance, of Sirius singing "God Rest Ye Merry Hippogriffs" in Order of the Phoenix, or all the frills of the Yule Ball in Goblet of Fire. No matter what your vibe is this holiday season, you definitely need a little Potter swag in your home to make it extra special.
Even if you're in the Muggle world, you can still make your home as cozy and charming as the Gryffindor common room. You're definitely going to want to channel your inner Dobby and plaster as many Harry Potter decorations around your space as possible. Stockings, advent calendars, and plenty of ornaments — no matter what decorations you need, there's definitely a Potter version of it waiting for you.
So accio that holiday spirit, and check out these Harry Potter decorations that will certainly make this holiday season a magical one:
Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar
This cute AF advent calendar has a surprise mini Funko figurine for every day in December leading up to Christmas.
Choose from Hedwig, the Golden Snitch, and all four Hogwarts houses. Your mantel is going to look just like one of the cozy Hogwarts fireplaces.
Pottery Barn Kids has a lovely collection of Harry Potter ornaments, too, that will make Hogwarts come alive right on your Christmas tree. Choose from cute renditions of your favorite characters, the golden snitch, flying keys, or the Hogwarts Express.
Harry Potter Inspired Mini Potion Bottle Ornaments
If potions would be your favorite subject at Hogwarts, you're definitely going to want a set of your own.
If you're longing for Hogwarts this holiday season, this gorgeous replica will make a splendid addition to your tree.
Personalized Sorting Hat Ornament
Declare your house pride with this cute (and personalized!) acrylic ornament.
Hogwarts House Inspired Glitter Ornaments
Each of the Hogwarts houses get some glory with these beautiful ornaments. You can buy the ornament for your own house, represent the houses of each person in your household, or buy the entire set.
Harry Potter Hogwarts Snow Globe
Ahh, just think of Harry staring out his window as snow falls gingerly upon the Hogwarts grounds. This gorgeous snow globe belongs on your mantel so that you too can get all those "Hogwarts is my home" feels.
Potterheads will love getting a present wrapped in this cute and festive paper.
This festive wreath will let anyone entering your home know that yours is a Harry Potter household. Plus, look at that cute little owl!
I couldn't resist adding another wreath, because seriously, how magical is this one? Ready-to-hang, this will make any door instantly festive with the holiday (and Potter) spirit.
Harry Potter Inspired Nutcracker
Nutcrackers are definitely a fun holiday tradition, and this Harry Potter-inspired one will make a great add to your collection! There are also Ron and Draco versions.
Christmas at Hogwarts Soy Candle
This hand-poured candle with notes of pine, clove, and orange spice will make any room of your house feel Hogwarts-levels of cozy.
Harry Potter Christmas Crackers
Celebrate this fun Christmas tradition with these gorgeous, Potter-esque crackers, designed for each Hogwarts house. You can fill them with whatever fun treats you like and pull them for a surprise, or simply put them out on your table for a little decor.
Marauder's Map Christmas Tree Skirt
If you've solemnly sworn to have a merry Christmas, you're going to want a tree that's decorated from top to bottom. This tree skirt in the style of the Marauder's Map is just the thing. Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot, and Prongs would definitely approve.