Is there anything more wonderful than Hogwarts during the holidays? As a Harry Potter fan, I wish that I was a wizard every day of the year, but I especially wish I was a wizard during the month of December.

Every Harry Potter book features the holidays in a unique way. Think, for instance, of Sirius singing "God Rest Ye Merry Hippogriffs" in Order of the Phoenix, or all the frills of the Yule Ball in Goblet of Fire. No matter what your vibe is this holiday season, you definitely need a little Potter swag in your home to make it extra special.

Even if you're in the Muggle world, you can still make your home as cozy and charming as the Gryffindor common room. You're definitely going to want to channel your inner Dobby and plaster as many Harry Potter decorations around your space as possible. Stockings, advent calendars, and plenty of ornaments — no matter what decorations you need, there's definitely a Potter version of it waiting for you.

So accio that holiday spirit, and check out these Harry Potter decorations that will certainly make this holiday season a magical one:

Hogwarts House Inspired Glitter Ornaments $10.80 Etsy Each of the Hogwarts houses get some glory with these beautiful ornaments. You can buy the ornament for your own house, represent the houses of each person in your household, or buy the entire set. Buy on Etsy

Harry Potter Wreath $0 Etsy This festive wreath will let anyone entering your home know that yours is a Harry Potter household. Plus, look at that cute little owl! Buy on Etsy

Harry Potter Wreath $35 Etsy I couldn't resist adding another wreath, because seriously, how magical is this one? Ready-to-hang, this will make any door instantly festive with the holiday (and Potter) spirit. Buy on Etsy

Harry Potter Inspired Nutcracker $70 Etsy Nutcrackers are definitely a fun holiday tradition, and this Harry Potter-inspired one will make a great add to your collection! There are also Ron and Draco versions. Buy on Etsy

Harry Potter Christmas Crackers $10.49 Etsy Celebrate this fun Christmas tradition with these gorgeous, Potter-esque crackers, designed for each Hogwarts house. You can fill them with whatever fun treats you like and pull them for a surprise, or simply put them out on your table for a little decor. Buy on Etsy