15 Literary Holiday Cards That Will Have The Readers In Your Life Seriously Feeling The Spirit Of The Season
It's the holiday season, and you've likely got a long list of friends and family to whom you need to send seasonal cards. Of course, you're going to need some literary holiday cards to spread the cheer.
No matter how you're celebrating, let's be real: the holiday season is a good time to be a book-lover. From the books you give and receive as gifts, to all the wonderful holiday stories floating in the air, to the simple joy of reading a book by the fireplace, being a reader goes hand-in-hand with all the festivities that December brings.
As you celebrate family and friends, be sure to add your love of reading into the mix. There's a card on this list for every type of bookworm, from the Austenites to the Potterheads. These cards make the perfect addition to a gift (especially if it's a book!), but they are also so cute that they're sure to light a smile on anyone's face all by themselves.
So, spread all the good literary tidings of the season with these 15 holiday cards for book nerds.
1. Have Your Shelf A Merry Little Christmas
Aww, this card gets it. 'Tis the season to stuff your bookshelf.
2. Bah! Humbug!
Charles Dickens "Bah! Humbug!" Card
This cute card will make even the Scrooges in your life feel the holiday spirit.
3. A Harry Potter Happy Holiday
The Potterhead in your life needs this Deathly Hallows Christmas tree, trust me.
4. Jane Austen Writing Desk Cards
These lovely cards feature an illustration of Jane Austen's writing desk, complete with volumes of her most beloved novels. You know you need this for the Austen fan in your life.
5. Book-Lovers Card
All I want for Christmas is BOOKS—and this card would make the perfect companion to a book gift.
6. Eat, Read & Be Merry
This is all you really need in life, right?
7. Lord of the Rings Card
Can you imagine anything cozier than celebrating the holidays in The Shire?
8. Christmas Books Card
This festive card pays homage to all your favorite stories of the season. Any book-lover is sure to adore this one.
9. Luna Lovegood Holiday Card
If your partner is a Harry Potter fan, they'll definitely appreciate this precious card. Get ready for a sweet holiday kiss!
10. Little Women "Have A Very Merry Christmas" Card
This quote from 'Little Women' by Louisa May Alcott is the perfect accompaniment to the gifts you bought for your sisters.
11. Merry Bookmas!
It's the most wonderful time of the year—the perfect excuse to get and give books! Merry Bookmas!
12. "A Christmas Carol" Card
This classic quote from "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens will bring all kinds of holiday cheer to your festivities.
13. Season's Readings Card
The holiday season is the best season to cuddle up with a book in your lap. Here's to some cozy winter nights spent turning the pages of a great read!
14. It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
The holiday season is about so much, but what would it be without good stories?
15. Poe! Poe! Poe!
For the person in your life who celebrates every holiday with a dark twist, this card is the Poe-fect choice.