It's the holiday season, and you've likely got a long list of friends and family to whom you need to send seasonal cards. Of course, you're going to need some literary holiday cards to spread the cheer.

No matter how you're celebrating, let's be real: the holiday season is a good time to be a book-lover. From the books you give and receive as gifts, to all the wonderful holiday stories floating in the air, to the simple joy of reading a book by the fireplace, being a reader goes hand-in-hand with all the festivities that December brings.

As you celebrate family and friends, be sure to add your love of reading into the mix. There's a card on this list for every type of bookworm, from the Austenites to the Potterheads. These cards make the perfect addition to a gift (especially if it's a book!), but they are also so cute that they're sure to light a smile on anyone's face all by themselves.

So, spread all the good literary tidings of the season with these 15 holiday cards for book nerds.

1. Have Your Shelf A Merry Little Christmas

2. Bah! Humbug!

3. A Harry Potter Happy Holiday

4. Jane Austen Writing Desk Cards

Jane Austen Writing Desk Cards $3.36 Etsy These lovely cards feature an illustration of Jane Austen's writing desk, complete with volumes of her most beloved novels. You know you need this for the Austen fan in your life. Buy on Etsy

5. Book-Lovers Card

Book-Lovers Card $4.50 Etsy All I want for Christmas is BOOKS—and this card would make the perfect companion to a book gift. Buy on Etsy

6. Eat, Read & Be Merry

7. Lord of the Rings Card

8. Christmas Books Card

9. Luna Lovegood Holiday Card

10. Little Women "Have A Very Merry Christmas" Card

11. Merry Bookmas!

12. "A Christmas Carol" Card

13. Season's Readings Card

Season's Readings Card $4.50 Etsy The holiday season is the best season to cuddle up with a book in your lap. Here's to some cozy winter nights spent turning the pages of a great read! Buy on Etsy

14. It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

15. Poe! Poe! Poe!