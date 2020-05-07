While I like to consider myself a gift-buying pro, when it comes to holiday cards I usually end up rushing to the closest drug store last minute and picking out the card that looks the best within 30 seconds. But with Mother's Day approaching and many people avoiding leaving their house due to social distancing, a better choice this year may be buying your card online. This gives you the chance to take time to pick out a really great card — and you can find fun Mother's Day cards on Etsy.

Whether you'll be handing your mom a card in person or shipping it off to her address, a Mother's Day card is one of the best ways you can express how much your mom means to you. Gifts are great, but nothing beats giving your mom something with your thoughts and feelings written out that she can read over and over again. Give her something that's fun and creative, something that she can prop up on her vanity or desk right next to the years' worth of macaroni art and finger-painted masterpieces.

Here are 15 fun Mother's Day cards you can buy on Etsy today.

1. Social Distancing Mother's Day Card by TopHatAndMonacle Social Distancing Mother's Day Card $4.66 | Etsy See On Etsy Help make light of the situation (and practice safe social distancing) this Mother's Day with this cute card that tells it how it is.

2. Joe Exotic Card by AnnikaBensonArt Tiger King Mother's Day Card $4.25 | Etsy See On Etsy You probably know by now that a lot of people responded to the coronavirus pandemic by buying up loads and loads of toilet paper making it somewhat of a difficult good to come by in some places. Let your mom know she can use some extra today for her special day. What more could she ask for?

4. Baby & Mommy Shark Card by Wonderflies Baby Shark & Mommy Shark Card $4.50 | Etsy See On Etsy Tell your mom you love her with this simple yet adorable card featuring a baby and mommy shark. This could also totally be a subliminal message that you appreciate all the times your mom stopped anyone from trying to mess with you.

5. Freddie Mercury Mama's Day Card by Paperviewco Freddie Mercury Mama's Day Card $5 | Etsy See On Etsy Let your mama know that she is the champion.

6. Golden Girls Mother's Day Card by Wickedcoolpaper Golden Girls Mother's Day Card $4.50 | Etsy See On Etsy Use this Mother's Day card to show your mom that she's the golden girl in your life (but only at heart, because she doesn't look a day over 25).

7. Tea Cup Pun Mother's Day Card by Cowtowncardco Tea Cup Pun Mother's Day Card $5 | Etsy See On Etsy If you're mom's a big tea drinker, or you two love drinking tea together, she'll definitely enjoy this cute and punny card.

8. Favorite Pain In The Butt Card by SleazyGreetings Favorite Pain In The Butt Card $4.50 | Etsy See On Etsy This Mother's Day, admit to your mom that you know you're a pain in the butt. And then stick it on a card! This cute card featuring a cactus is sure to get a chuckle out of your mom.

9. At Least You Don't Have Ugly Children Card by BettieConfetti Funny Mother's Day Card $4.25 | Etsy See On Etsy Take this time to remind your mom how lucky she is to have such attractive children like yourself.

10. Kris Jenner Mother's Day Card by Spaghetti & Meatballs Kris Jenner Mother's Day Card $5.99 | Etsy See On Etsy This card speaks nothing but the truth. Don't forget to sign it "Love, the Kim K of the family."

11. Raising A Queen Mother's Day Card by Airiellemarieart Raising A Queen Mother's Day Card $7 | Etsy See On Etsy Thank your mom for raising a beautiful, independent queen (and for being one herself).

12. Mom Is Always Right Card by CloseToNowhere Mom Is Always Right Card $4 | Etsy See On Etsy Remind your mom of all the times she's been right with this cute and colorful pie chart (hint: the answer is "always").

13. Mom Love You Loads Card by TinyBuffaloDesignsCo Mom Love You Loads Card $4 | Etsy See On Etsy Let your mom you "love her loads" while simultaneously thanking her for all the times she did your laundry growing up.

14. Schitts Creek Moira Mothers Day Card by CheesyGoudaCards Schitts Creek Moira Mothers Day Card $4.99 | Etsy See On Etsy If you and your mom love watching Schitt's Creek, she'll definitely love this card. Just remember to remind her she's a better mom than Moira.