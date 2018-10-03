15 ‘New Adventures Of Old Christine’ Episodes That Are Totally Worth Re-Watching

You might know Julia Louis-Dreyfus best for her work on Seinfeld and Veep, but the sitcom that fell in between those projects — The New Adventures of Old Christine — captured some of the actor’s best comedic moments. The series, which ended in 2010 after five seasons, follows Christine (Louis-Dreyfus) as she navigates being a single mom and having to deal with her ex-husband dating a younger woman who shares her name, while also having her brother Matthew live with her. No matter if you’re a Christine newcomer or avidly watched the show when it was on air, there are 15 New Adventures of Old Christine episodes that you definitely need to watch right now.

The best part of the comedy is how relatable Christine is. Like Seinfeld's Elaine, she’s trying to figure everything out, while feeling more like an adolescent than an adult. There are so many hilarious moments when Christine tries to figure out how to date again, as well as while having to deal with the snobby moms from her son Ritchie’s school. Plus, throughout the show, Christine strives to do the right thing while accidentally making the situations even more awkward by putting her foot in her mouth in a way that will make you think, “That’d definitely be me in that situation.”

Her other starring roles may get more love, but the very best episodes of The New Adventures of Old Christine deserve another look too.

1 "Supertramp" (Season 1, Episode 2) Warner Bros. TV This episode is for anyone who's found themselves single and looking for something casual for the first time in a while. Christine navigates hookups pre-dating apps, so she has to resort to finding someone at Whole Foods —with not-so-great results.

2 "The Other F Word" (Season 1, Episode 6) Warner Bros. TV This episode is the perfect example of Christine trying to do the right thing and failing hilariously. After reading a book about Ruby Bridges in Ritchie's class, Christine realizes that the classroom lacks children of color. Once she sets out to make sure a black family enrolls their daughter in the school, she finds out they're not quite the family she pictured.

3 "Long Days Journey Into Stan" (Season 1, Episode 7) Warner Bros. TV Post-breakup, Christine wants to treat herself so she feels better about her first relationship since Richard not working out. But treating herself doesn't quite go as planned.

4 "Teach Your Children Well" (Season 1, Episode 8) Warner Bros. TV The show often tackles class issues, and this episode does so in a way that'll definitely make you feel for Christine. It's Ritchie's birthday and his classmates think his party's boring because it pales in comparison to the affluent kids'. But Christine sets out to save the party before it's ruined for Ritchie.

5 "Exile On Lame Street" (Season 1, Episode 11) Warner Bros. TV Christine goes on full overprotective mother-mode when Richard decides to take Ritchie to a Rolling Stones concert, doing everything in her power to sneak into the show to check in on her son.

6 "Some of my Best Friends Are Portuguese" (Season 1, Episode 12) Warner Bros. TV Christine is overjoyed to make a new friend who is also a working mom. But once she finds out the mom's profession, she has mixed feelings about their friendship.

7 "Ritchie Scores" (Season 2, Episode 12) Warner Bros. TV Christine turns into a soccer mom when her love interest Mr. Harris, who is also Ritchie's teacher, becomes the soccer coach. Seeing Christine try to play it cool from the sidelines while also freaking out over her intense crush is hilarious.

8 "Sleepless in Mar Vista" (Season 2, Episode 15) Warner Bros. TV Picture it: you take sleeping pills and then accidentally make embarrassing phone calls to your ex. That's the nightmare Christine experiences, while also having to deal with the consequences.

9 '"Popular" (Season 3, Episode 3) Warner Bros. TV Christine starts to feel like she's back in high school after finding out that the school moms are hanging out without her, so she decides to try to change herself so she'll be liked more.

10 "The New Adventures of Old Christine" (Season 3, Episode 6) Warner Bros. TV In this episode, Ben Feldman guest stars as Christine's blind date, who, although is super cute, turns out to be the opposite of what Christine was looking for.

11 "One and a Half Men" (Season 3, Episode 10) Warner Bros. TV Louis-Dreyfus reunites with her Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander in this episode, where he plays a doctor who warns Christine that she might be in the midst of perimenopause.

12 "A Decent Proposal" (Season 4, Episode 1) Warner Bros. TV Christine and Barb are serious friendship goals throughout the show, but it's taken to the next level when Christine decides to marry Barb so she won't be deported to Barbados.

13 "White Like Me" (Season 4, Episode 3) Warner Bros. TV Christine's privilege is confronted throughout the series, even though she considers herself to be less privileged due to her economic class. In this episode, the gym she owns with Barb attracts more black clientele, making Christine feel like a minority. But through this experience, she learns that this is how many people of color often feel.

14 "The Mole" (Season 5, Episode 3) The show also confronts the issues that arise when health insurance isn't readily available. In this one, Christine becomes outraged over not finding a doctor who'll check a mole without it.