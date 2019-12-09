Reality TV has continued to dominate the pop culture landscape throughout the past decade, and some of the greatest moments in television have emerged from the genre over the last 10 years. However, with so many iconic reality highlights out there, reflecting on the very best can be tricky. So, to celebrate reality television's cream of the crop, I've taken a trip down memory lane and picked out some of the best reality TV moments of the decade.

Following the introduction of fresh additions to the reality TV universe, including ITV2's Love Island and MTV's Geordie Shore, its fair to say the reality genre has showed no signs of slowing down — and the wide-range of reality shows on offer have brought on some truly bizarre TV highlights throughout the entire decade. From Tiffany Pollard's infamous Celebrity Big Brother mix-up, to Gillian McKeith's questionable on-air faint, telly lovers have enjoyed 10 years of reality perfection, and what better way to celebrate this gift than looking back at some of the greatest reality TV moments from this decade. Enjoy.

1. Tiffany Pollard's 'Celebrity Big Brother' Misunderstanding Big Brother UK on YouTube One of the most uncomfortable and confusing moments in reality TV history arrived back in 2016, when Celebrity Big Brother's Tiffany Pollard wound-up in the midst of a misunderstanding that involved the late, great David Bowie.

2. When Gemma Collins Didn't Want To Go In The 'I'm a Celeb' Helicopter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on YouTube A reality TV rundown would be nothing without the GC, and Collins' short but sweet I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here stint provided just enough hilarious moments for it to be worthwhile. However, the TOWIE star's legendary helicopter ride (or lack thereof) stands out as a highlight, and the memes still live on to this day.

3. When Kim Woodburn Erupted On 'Celebrity Big Brother' Big Brother UK on YouTube Kim Woodburn made an unforgettable appearance on the 2017 series of Celebrity Big Brother, and following several heated rows with her fellow housemates, the queen of clean was eventually removed from the house by security.

4. When Gemma Collins Earned Her "Divaship" The Only Way Is Essex on YouTube Fearne McCann's intense showdown with TOWIE co-star Gemma Collins is considered a gem of the long-running reality series — and for good reason. During the spat, Collins proclaimed that she's "earned her divaship," and this iconic line is still referenced all these years later.

5. When A 'Come Dine With Me' Contestant Was A Very Sore Loser Alex Miles on YouTube Channel 4's Come Dine With Me is known for the contestant's less than complimentary reviews, however, this particular moment most definitely takes the cake. After finishing in last place, one contestant decided to lace into his fellow diners — and the now infamous "what a sad little life, Jane" quote was born.

6. When Gillian McKeith Fainted On 'I'm A Celebrity' TheIceSkatingFan on YouTube Gillian McKeith's dramatic jungle faint has rightly landed a spot in the I'm a Celebrity hall of fame, and to jog your memory, the TV nutritionist's controversial fall came after a brutal string of Bushtucker trails — all of which were voted for by the onlooking British public. Well done, guys.

7. When Missy Elliot Featured On 'Made in Chelsea' Made in Chelsea on YouTube Made in Chelsea had a rather unexpected Missy Elliot-inspired moment when Lucy Watson blurted out "why is everyone all up in my grill?" The hilarious scene is still often quoted by fans, and even the stuffiest cast-members couldn't resist cracking a smile.

8. When Josh and Kaz Returned To The 'Love Island' Villa Love Island on YouTube The nail-biting Casa Amor twist is a stand-out moment in any Love Island series, but back in 2018 intensity levels went through the roof when Josh and Kaz came back inside the infamous villa, leaving his former partner Georgia questioning just how "loyal" Josh ever really was.

9. When Rylan Got Through To 'The X Factor' Live Shows The X Factor UK on YouTube Despite a rough start with the judges, Rylan Clark went on to win the hearts of the British public during his 2012 X Factor journey— and the TV host's reaction to being put through to the live shows is arguably one of The X Factor's funniest moments.

10. When Cash Hughes Was Born Love Island on YouTube The annual baby task has become a Love Island highlight for fans on the ITV2 show. However, one plastic doll stood out among the rest, and the legend of Cash Hughes lives on to this day.

11. When Ablisa Auditioned For 'The X Factor' The X Factor UK on YouTube The decade kicked-off with a bang (literally) during Abbey and Lisa's 2010 The X Factor audition. After carrying out a questionable performance and insulting half the judging panel, the former best-friends quickly turned on each other — which resulted in a shocking on-stage physical altercation.

12. The Whole Of Charlotte Crosby's 'Geordie Shore' Journey heyitscos on YouTube The past decade saw the arrival of MTV's Geordie Shore, which in turn introduced reality fans to the hilarious and notoriously unfiltered Charlotte Crosby. Now, landing on just one legendary Crosby moment is just too difficult, and Charlotte's entire Geordie Shore journey is a reality TV highlight in its own right.

13. When Gemma Collins Felt Claustrophobic, Darren BYESIS on YouTube Selecting only one great moment from Gemma Collins' stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house is no mean feat, however, one of the very best arrived when the TOWIE star uttered one of her most memorable phrases to date — and in case you weren't already aware, she's claustrophobic, Darren.

14. Meghan McKenna's 'Ex On The Beach' Meltdowns MTV International on YouTube Before her Celebrity X Factor days, reality star Megan McKenna was better known for her over-the-top reality TV outbursts than her angelic vocals, and some of her craziest moments took place during the third series of MTV's Ex On The Beach.