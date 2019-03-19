It's about time to see more of flowers than of snowflakes. As the ground thaws from an endless seeming winter, spring is gearing up to fill fields with fresh flowers. Which happens to be perfect for your Instagram feed. As we approach the first actual day of spring, and the first floral pictures on your Instagram feed, there are punny first day of spring Instagram caption ideas to compliment the daisies.

Mark your calendars, if you haven't already: The first day of the spring season begins on Mar. 20, according to the Farmer's Almanac. If you want to be approximate about it (I do), spring 2019 will start at 5:58 p.m. EST. Gear up for your spring dress #OOTD posts and get ready to see plenty of pictures of buds spearing through the weathered soil. Make your first blooms of spring picture stand out from the lot of them with a punny caption.

The winter has been rough. Through snow storms and ice storms we have prevailed. Our Instagram feeds have found solace in the cool blue tones of the season. Lighten up your feed and general ~mood~ with a cheeky Instagram caption that'll make your followers chuckle. Spring is finally in the air and on social media.

"After a long March, April always puts a little spring in my step."

"Evergreens might not mind winter, but for all the other trees, spring is a great re-leaf."

"I beleaf in a thing called love."

"Spring is the real win-ter."

"Business is blooming!"

"Thyme to let your gard-en down."

"I can't bee-lieve the flowers are blooming!"

"Spring is here! I'm so excited I wet my plants."

"It's spring and everything is dandelion!"

"The first day of spring just made my daisy."

"I'm rooting for my garden."

"Soiler alert: it's spring."

"I can't wait to see this season blossom."

"All these flowers are my little buddies."

"Bee leaf in yourself."