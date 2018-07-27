Right smack in the middle of the cosmic chaos of multiple retrograde planets is a special holiday just to celebrate you one true love. These punny National Avocado Day 2018 Instagram caption ideas will help you give your food bae all the love it deserves. It's no secret that this magic super fruit that evolved from giant sloth poop might just be the world's most perfect food. You can eat it by itself, make it into some guacamole, smash it on top of toast, or put it in a smoothie.

It's also one of things millennials are most shamed for even though avocado is really good for you, so embrace this holiday with everything you've got. For all the avocado haters, this fruit is so beloved that in 2017 it officially got its own day. While avocados might feel indulgent, they're actually super healthy. "Avocados are a great source of vitamins C, E, K, and B-6, as well as riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium," Medical News Today reported. "They also provide lutein, beta-carotene, and omega-3 fatty acids." If you're feeling a little blue during this summer of astrological chaos, Medical News Daily also noted that avocados can even boost your mood.

Is there anything avocados can't do? Show your love on National Avocado Day this July 31 with these punny Instagram caption ideas.

1 I suppose there are people who can pass up free guacamole, but they're either allergic to avocado or too joyless to live. — Frank Bruni Giphy Guacamole can be pricey, so anytime someone offers it to you for free, the answer is always yes.

2 It's OK guac, I'm extra too. — AvocadoMix.com Giphy If your love for avocado is a little too extra, take it one step further with some punny avocado swag from Avocado Mix. Because, National Avocado Day.

4 Anger is one letter short of danger. Similarly, avocado is one letter short of avocados. As in, multiple avocados. As in, awesome. — The Wise Guacanist Giphy Don't get angry or hangry, get more avocados. They're almost never dangerous when sliced open properly. Seriously, don't get avocado hand on National Avocado Day.

5 Don't avo-do it. — deadornotdead on Reddit Giphy This is good advice for everything accept avocados. Eat as many as you want on National Avocado Day.

6 Avocato. While you shouldn't feed your feline avocados, you can dress up your furry friend like an avocado. But, your cat will probably never forgive you for turning them into an avocato.

7 National Avocado Day workout = avo-cardio. When you're enjoying your avocados on National Avocado Day, jumping around with an avocado in your hand is a great way to get in some avo-cardio. Because, cardio and avocado = the fountain of youth.

8 Bravocado to avocado on National Avocado Day. Giphy Because, you need something to celebrate.

9 I wanna avo-cuddle with my avocado. There's no shame in having a little avo-cuddle sesh with your food bae on National Avocado Day. Everyone is doing it.

10 I'm avo-control on National Avocado Day. Giphy There's no such thing as getting avo-control when it comes to expressing your love for avocados.

11 On National Avocado Day, avocados are getting smashed. zesteatsnj on Instagram When it comes to avocados, it's totally acceptable to get smashed 24/7.

12 Avocado, you're the ripe one for me. ainhoacosmetics on Instagram If loving avocado is wrong, I don't want to be right.

13 Avocado, you're all I avo wanted. wabagrillanaheimlincoln on Instagram Hey, we don't want much out of life. Just leave us alone and let us enjoy our avocados in peace.

14 Eat your way right to the middle. Giphy Just don't eat the pit.

15 National Avocado Day means there's 100% chance of avocado. While weather forecasts only seem to be right 50 percent of the time, on National Avocado Day there is a 100 percent chance that you can enjoy avocados all damn day.