If you, like me, assume National Wine Day was an all-year sort of holiday, I'm sorry to say that, apparently, we were wrong. However, I'm very happy to say that the ~official~ National Wine Day is just around the corner, on May 25! Circle the date on your calendar with a wine glass ring stain, and get your Instagram ready. There are some punny National Wine Day Instagram captions that are sure to pair well with that shot of Merlot catching the sunset.

Whether you're capturing a bottle designed like it's a work of art or a glass full of your favorite rosé, an Instagram is necessary on National Wine Day. Not that you don't snap shots of the robust reds on the regular. But on May 25 it's extra special. This holiday is not to be confused with National Drink Wine Day. That's reserved for Feb. 18. Really every day, once the computers are set to snooze and the clock strikes 5 p.m., is a national wine something celebration with an automatic reach for the wine bottle.

Capture your natural wine in a natural light for maximum Instagram likes. This holiday is one worth celebrating. And it's one to overshare about on your social media. Why stop at wine? Capture the beauty of a spread surrounding your favorite bottle. Gouda cheese, table crackers, white grapes, almonds — the entire crew can get in on the group shot. There are plenty of opportunities to let people see how you're celebrating — and for wine puns.

"What did the grape say when it was crushed? Nothing, it just let out a little wine."

"If you can drink away your hurts, it must have been champagne."

"Wine improves with age. I improve with wine."

"I decide which wine to drink on a case by case basis."

"When you get a hangover from wine it’s called the grape depression."

"Learn Wine First Aid! Open the bottle to allow it to breathe. If it doesn’t look like it’s breathing, give it mouth-to-mouth."

"It's wine o'clock."

"I don't know, but I think pinots."

"Is that a yay or cabernet?"

"Why don't you wine about it some more."

"Love the wine you're with."

"It doesn't matter if the glass is half empty or half full. There's clearly room for more wine."

"One of the side effects of me drinking too much red wine is I always end up getting a cab."

"You can achieve grapeness."

"I am so grapeful for this wine."