15 Punny National Wine Day 2018 Instagram Captions That Are Just Plain Grape
If you, like me, assume National Wine Day was an all-year sort of holiday, I'm sorry to say that, apparently, we were wrong. However, I'm very happy to say that the ~official~ National Wine Day is just around the corner, on May 25! Circle the date on your calendar with a wine glass ring stain, and get your Instagram ready. There are some punny National Wine Day Instagram captions that are sure to pair well with that shot of Merlot catching the sunset.
Whether you're capturing a bottle designed like it's a work of art or a glass full of your favorite rosé, an Instagram is necessary on National Wine Day. Not that you don't snap shots of the robust reds on the regular. But on May 25 it's extra special. This holiday is not to be confused with National Drink Wine Day. That's reserved for Feb. 18. Really every day, once the computers are set to snooze and the clock strikes 5 p.m., is a national wine something celebration with an automatic reach for the wine bottle.
Capture your natural wine in a natural light for maximum Instagram likes. This holiday is one worth celebrating. And it's one to overshare about on your social media. Why stop at wine? Capture the beauty of a spread surrounding your favorite bottle. Gouda cheese, table crackers, white grapes, almonds — the entire crew can get in on the group shot. There are plenty of opportunities to let people see how you're celebrating — and for wine puns.