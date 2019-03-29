For all of us who've just come through winter's endless bland skies and dull days, cabin fever is real. It's hard not to run outside shrieking with joy when the weather finally gets warm enough to waltz outside with less than four layers. And when it comes to entertainment if you're going to head back into a dark room to watch some films, they best be of a similarly kinetic and zippy variety to match your energy level. In that spirit, here are 15 action movies coming out in Spring 2019, sure to justify parking it in a cold room voluntarily.

"Action" is a pretty broad term, but the key element is right there in the title. You can watch Olivia Wilde, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, or Gina Carano fight through their problems in movies disparate as A Vigilante (revenge thriller), Fast Colors (sci-fi), or Daughter of the Wolf (kidnapping drama). Or if you're seeking something more grandiose, why not watch the world's most famous monsters duke it out for control of Earth in Godzilla: King of the Monsters? I'd like to point out Mothra, a strong female character, is also one of the lead kaiju and resent her taking backseat to her constantly squabbling male counterparts.

If you're looking to travel without actually going anywhere, there's Stockholm, a bank heist comedy thriller set in Sweden, Hellboy, taking place all over England, and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which while clearly taking place partly in NYC, looks like a worldly romp.

No matter how antsy the cold months have made you, any of these films will hold your attention and satisfy your need to get moving.

1. 'A Vigilante' ONE Media on YouTube Olivia Wilde plays a survivor of domestic abuse out to help other victims get away from their abusers. Despite krav maga training and time, she's still dealing with her own trauma, and is tracking down the husband who hurt her as well. In theaters now.

2. 'The Highwaymen' Netflix on YouTube Maybe you thought those no-goodniks had it coming at the end of 1967's Bonnie and Clyde. Then this is the movie for you! The film follows former Texas Rangers (played by Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner) as they join forces and try to track down the notorious bank-robbing couple. On Netflix and in theaters now.

3. 'High Life' A24 on YouTube Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, André Benjamin, and Juliette Binoche play prisoners who've had sentences commuted to space journeying. Orbiting a black hole, they're more inescapably trapped than before, and at the whims of Binoche's mad-scientist researcher, determined to breed humans who can withstand space radiation. In theaters April 5.

4. 'Hellboy' Lionsgate Movies on YouTube A reboot of the Guillermo del Toro/Ron Perlman films, this new spin on the comic antihero demon has him facing off against Milla Jovovich's ancient sorceress bent on world destruction (with a title like Blood Queen, would you expect any less?) In theaters April 12.

5. 'Master Z: Ip Man Legacy Shaw Theatres on YouTube Michelle Yeoh and Daniel Bautista in the same movie? Though it's got the name in the title, this spin-off from the Ip-Man series follows one of the kung fu master's disciples (played by Pacific Rim: Uprising's Jin Zhang) as he faces off against a powerful gangster (Yeoh) and pushy foreigner (Bautista). In theaters April 12.

6. 'Stockholm' ONE Media on YouTube Based on the real bank heist and hostage situation that gave rise to the term "Stockholm syndrome," Stockholm follows Ethan Hawke as the flamboyant would-be robber as he botches the theft and begins bonding with some of his hostages. In theaters April 12.

7. 'Fast Color' ONE Media on YouTube Hunted and afraid, a woman (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) with powerful supernatural abilities returns to the family she abandoned to protect them. Her daughter's developing similar powers along a different line. As she renews her family relationships, the local sheriff and other government forces slowly close in. In theaters April 19.

8. 'Avengers: Endgame' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube The current Marvel extended universe closes down its first major arc with this last installment in the Avengers series, tying in Captain Marvel, the Quantum Realm, and nearly every film and character that came before it. In theaters April 26.

9. 'Shadow' BFI on YouTube This tale of imperial intrigue circles around competing kingdoms, a debauched ruler, and a canny advisor who finds a young man who looks exactly like the Emperor to raise as a fighter. Whether for good or evil purposes remains uncertain, as loyalties are tested and allegiances shift. In theaters May 3.

10. 'Daughter Of The Wolf' QME Entertainment From the director of Saw V comes this atmospheric action film set in the icy Yukon region. Ex-military specialist Claire comes home after her father dies. A group led by Father (Richard Dreyfuss) kidnaps Claire's teen son as ransom for what they assume is the fortune she inherited, but Claire kidnaps one of the kidnappers and forces him to take her to her son. In theaters May 10.

11. 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Ahhh here it is, the action sequel we've all been waiting for since we first saw Wick riding a horse down the street in New York. The film promises more action, more brutally choreographed fights, and of course, more dogs, as Wick is cut off from help and fair game for anyone who wants to take his life. In theaters May 17.

12. 'Aladdin' Flicks And The City Clips on YouTube For those not familiar with Disney's wildly popular original cartoon, young street rat Aladdin finds a genie's lamp and sets off to win the heart of Princess Jasmine, only to come up against the scheming of evil Vizier Jafar. Except now it features real people and a giant blue CGI'd Will Smith. In theaters May 24.

13. 'Avengement' Movie Trailers Source on YouTube Prisoner Cain Burgess manages to elude his guards to seek revenge on those who wronged him before going back. In theaters May 24.

14. 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Much like the kaiju it portrays, this film utterly annihilated any hope of a Shin Godzilla sequel, so we'll have to make do with this placeholder ramping up to synergistic crossover Godzilla vs. Kong (2020). Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidora are back, baby, and vying for total control of Earth, with humans taking a backseat to the show. In theaters May 31.