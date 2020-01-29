The Super Bowl is just a few days away. And while you might think that just means football, football, and more football, there's actually a really big component of Super Bowl Sunday that has nothing to do with the sport — the deals! According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Americans collectively will spend $17.2 billion on Super Bowl Sunday 2020. Whether you're planning to cash out on foods, drinks, or party supplies there are some great Super Bowl deals that you can use to make this year's game a little less expensive.

The NRF reports that 193.8 million adults will be watching the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. Each of these adults is estimated to spend an average of $88.65 on the event, whether that means throwing a party or even just attending one. While 80% of these expenses are food and drink, Americans also indulge in other purchases like accessories and apparel, TVs, decorations, and even furniture. What you might have thought was a cheap and fun event to watch with your friends could be running up your bills. But don't worry. There are plenty of stores and companies that want to help you enjoy your Super Bowl Sunday without breaking the bank.

Here are 15 Super Bowl deals you can take advantage of this week:

1. Get Six Free Wings At Hooters If you watch the Super Bowl at Hooters and the game goes into overtime, Hooters will give you six free wings — just because! You can choose from any of Hooters' seven styles, 15 sauces, or five dry rubs. The offer is only valid on Feb. 2, on the day of the game. And just as Hooters advertises, you have to be there in person. Just keep your fingers crossed that the game will go into overtime!

2. Get $50 On DoorDash DoorDash is giving customers a back up in case their Game Day meal doesn't go as planned. Whether you forget to buy something or a kitchen appliance goes awry, DoorDash is letting you get $50 toward a meal along with free delivery on Feb. 2. All you have to do is document your "Food Fumble," as DoorDash is coining it, and post it onto Twitter tagging @DoorDash and explaining what went wrong. The first 200 to do so will get to have a free $50 that'll get them the food that they need and save the day.

3. Take $10 Off Panda Express Family Feast If instead of wings this year, you want to get Chinese food instead, you're in luck. Panda Express has a Super Bowl deal that's already going on right now and lasts up until Feb. 2. You can get $10 off the total when you order the Panda Express Family Feast. And the great part is there's no limit to how many times you can purchase the Family Feast or use the code, so you can keep on saving the entire week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

4. Get 40 Free Wings From Applebees Applebees is giving you the chance to add 40 of their Classic Boneless Wings to your order for free. All you have to do is make sure you spend $40 on an order and do it online or on the mobile app, using the promo code FREEWINGS. Now you can get everything else you need for the party and not have to worry about paying for wings.

5. Save Over $1,000 On An LG 55" Class OLED C9 Series 4K From Walmart LG 55" Class OLED C9 Series 4K (2160P) Smart Ultra HD HDR TV $2,499.99 $1,496.99 | Walmart If you're looking to buy a brand new television to watch the game on, Walmart has been offering great deals on TV sets right before the Big Game. The company slashed an entire $1,000 on their 55-inch LG OLED Smart Ultra HD TV. Now for $1,496.99 you can get a brand new flat screen that has Google Assistant and Alexa capabilities as well as a 4K resolution. This means you can watch the game in a way you never have before.

6. Free Shipping On Football Jerseys From NFL Shop If you want to buy some apparel to show your favorite team support from your living room couch, the NFL Shop is offering free shipping on all orders over $29. All you have to do is enter the promo code NFL29 at checkout on the site. You can even buy jerseys that have the official "LIV" (roman numerals for 54, as in the 54th Super Bowl) patch on the chest.

7. 40% Off Super Bowl Watch Party Invites At Party City Custom Super Bowl Photo Invitations Party City If you're hosting a Super Bowl party but want to go big this year, you can kick it up a notch by customizing and sending out your own watch party invites. However many you choose to buy, Party City is allowing you to take 40% off your order. All you have to do is add the cards to your cart and buy them. Your friends and family will appreciate the attention to detail and you'll be the ultimate party host.

8. 30% Off Meat Lovers Pizza At Pizza Hut Pizza Hut has a Meat Lovers Pizza that has an actual pound of meat and cheese on it. If you think this would be the perfect party food to have at your Super Bowl viewing, you can get the pizza for 30% off. That means the heaviest pizza you've ever probably eaten for just $10. No matter what the game results in, it'll be a Super Bowl Sunday you'll never forget.

9. $70 Off Bose Solo 5 TV Bluetooth Soundbar System At Walmart Bose Solo 5 TV Bluetooth Soundbar System $249 $179 | Walmart If you really wanna be the life of your Super Bowl Watch Party, Walmart can help you do it for a lot cheaper. This Bose Bluetooth Soundbar System gives you a way to hear the game in a whole new way. With increased volume and clarity capabilities, the soundbar will make it so it seems like you're all sitting right in the stadium watching the game.

10. Get Multiple Perks On Grubhub Whatever you're in the mood for on Game Night, Grubhub has got you covered (and for much less than you would have originally paid). As part of the company's Game Day 2020 Perks, Grubhub has listed multiple different deals that are running now through Feb. 2. Ranging from free delivery on Burger King to a BOGO Party Pack deal from Wings & Things, Grubhub has deals for all your potential cravings.

11. $120 Off LG LED Smart 4K UHD TV At Best Buy LG - 65" Class - LED - UM6900PUA Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR $599 $479 | Best Buy Best Buy is joining Walmart in marking down several different HD TVs. If you're looking to spend less than $1,000 on a new TV, the LG 65-inch class 4K UHD TV is being marked down from $599 to $479. This TV is affordable and has great quality. Plus, Best Buy advertises a "Get it by the Big Game" feature where you can get the TV shipped in time for the Super Bowl.

12. Take 20% Off Your Order At Insomnia Cookies If you want to have something sweet right after the endless wings you eat, Insomnia Cookies might be the way to go. The cookie chain is offering 20% off any and all online orders from now until Feb. 20. Just remember to enter the code SNACKBOWL20 at checkout.

13. Get 60 Wings For $55 At Wing Zone As part of their Super Bowl promotion, Wing Zone is offering deals on party-size orders. The chain is offering 30 boneless wings and 30 additional original wings along with four dressings all for $55. Plus, you can put your order in today using the code 2173 to make sure you get your wings on time.

14. Topgolf If you're looking for something fun to do before or after the Super Bowl that doesn't have to do with eating, Topgolf could be an option. Topgolf is offering $20 off game play only on Feb. 2. All you have to do is enter the code PREGAME on your game panel in order to activate the discount.