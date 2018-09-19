Prepare your wallets. It's now going to be harder than ever to get out of Target without spending way more than you intended when you stepped through those red double doors. Target has launched its new home products for the fall, and there's so much to love it’s hard to know where to even start. The fall home collections feature hundreds of new pieces from brands you’ll only find at Target, like Threshold, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Project 62, and Opalhouse. Each of the brands have their own unique styles, so if you’re looking for a specific kind of theme or style for your space, you might want to shop by brand rather than by the type of décor.

Hearth and Hand is the brand HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines created exclusively for Target, so you’ll find a lot of their southern Magnolia Market style in this collection. Threshold is Target’s classic brand with more traditional, casual styles, while Opalhouse is Target’s bold and spirited brand that features lots of color and flair. Project 62 features extremely modern home décor pieces that will feel at home in any millennial's abode.

As usual, Target has kept the prices for these collections really reasonable, so it’s pretty easy to decorate your space with a fairly small budget. Here are just 15 of the cutest Target home décor products launching this fall that will transform your space.

Opalhouse Panther Frame $14.99 Target Frame your favorite photo and put this unique accent piece on a flat surface or hang it on the wall. Buy Now

Threshold Vertical Bins With Hooks $29.99 Target Hang this on your wall to keep yourself super organized. You'll have a place for your keys, mail, dog leash, or whatever you usually just drop when you first walk in the door. Buy Now

Threshold Decorative Basket Water Hyacinth $29.99 Target There are so many ways you can use this gorgeous decorative basket, including storing knitting supplies, blankets, magazines, extra charging cords, and so much more. You can even put faux flowers in them for a decorative touch to your space. Buy Now

Project 62 Riverplace Round Ottoman $69.99 Target Whether you use this piece in a home office or living room, the print on this upholstered ottoman will really bring any room to life. Buy Now

Target's fall home décor collection is pretty massive, so it was pretty hard to pick just 15 pieces. The easy part was finding really cool pieces for a reasonable price. And with Christmas just around the corner (yeah, cringe, but it had to be said) it could be a good time to pick up a few gifts, too.