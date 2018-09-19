15 Target Home Decor Products Launching In Fall 2018 That Will Transform Your Space
Prepare your wallets. It's now going to be harder than ever to get out of Target without spending way more than you intended when you stepped through those red double doors. Target has launched its new home products for the fall, and there's so much to love it’s hard to know where to even start. The fall home collections feature hundreds of new pieces from brands you’ll only find at Target, like Threshold, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Project 62, and Opalhouse. Each of the brands have their own unique styles, so if you’re looking for a specific kind of theme or style for your space, you might want to shop by brand rather than by the type of décor.
Hearth and Hand is the brand HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines created exclusively for Target, so you’ll find a lot of their southern Magnolia Market style in this collection. Threshold is Target’s classic brand with more traditional, casual styles, while Opalhouse is Target’s bold and spirited brand that features lots of color and flair. Project 62 features extremely modern home décor pieces that will feel at home in any millennial's abode.
As usual, Target has kept the prices for these collections really reasonable, so it’s pretty easy to decorate your space with a fairly small budget. Here are just 15 of the cutest Target home décor products launching this fall that will transform your space.
1. This Mid-Century Modern Dining Stool
Project 62 Geller Modern Counter Stool
$99.99
Counter stools never looked so sleek and sophisticated. They come in a variety of colors besides pink, so you have a few options to choose from.
2. This Wooden Geometric Accent Piece
Opalhouse Tachuri Geometric Front Accent Table
$89.99
Brown wood goes with pretty much any color scheme, and the geometric pattern offers a pop of embellishment that'll brighten up the room.
3. These Industrial Metal Wall Shelves
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Galvanized Metal and Wood Wall Shelves
$39.99
This set of three shelves is a pretty unique look, with each metal shelf a different size and shape.
4. This Luxurious-Looking Chandelier
Opalhouse Tole Chandelier Italian Gold
$79.99
Um, yas, queen. Talk about adding a sense of luxury to your space with this Italian gold finish.
5. This Galvanized Metal Storage Bin
Heart & Hand With Magnolia Galvanized Metal Storage Bin
$29.99
This piece is actually Fair Trade Certified, according to Target, and the steel look is great for spaces with that industrialized look.
6. This Golden Panther Picture Frame
$14.99
Frame your favorite photo and put this unique accent piece on a flat surface or hang it on the wall.
7. This Two-Tier, Two-Tone Accent Table
Project 62 Mixed Material Marble & Metal Accent Table
$99.99
This two-tier accent table with marble and wood offers two different looks with two different surfaces all in one table.
8. This Terrific T-Rex Salt 'N Pepper Shaker
Threshold Stonewear T-Rex Pepper Shaker
$2.99
Who needs boring salt and pepper shakers? Every aspect of your space can be decorative, even spice shakers. And, yes, there's a matching T-Rex salt shaker.
9. These Wooden Bins And Hooks
Threshold Vertical Bins With Hooks
$29.99
Hang this on your wall to keep yourself super organized. You'll have a place for your keys, mail, dog leash, or whatever you usually just drop when you first walk in the door.
10. This Whimsical Bathroom Sign
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia "Remember To Flush" Wall Sign
$14.99
Add a little down-home whimsy to your bathroom with this "remember to flush" ceramic sign.
11. This Chic Brass Floor Lamp
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Brass Library Floor Lamp
$89.99
No need to have a library to put this lamp. It'll light up pretty much any space — and look great doing it.
12. All This Removable Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper
Opalhouse Washy Ikat Peel & Stick Removable Wallpaper
$29.99
No more hassling with actual wallpaper. Just peel and stick this stuff for a new look to your wall. To remove, just start at any corner and peel down gently.
13. This Wide-Weave Decorative Basket
Threshold Decorative Basket Water Hyacinth
$29.99
There are so many ways you can use this gorgeous decorative basket, including storing knitting supplies, blankets, magazines, extra charging cords, and so much more. You can even put faux flowers in them for a decorative touch to your space.
14. This Round Stool With A Modern Print
Project 62 Riverplace Round Ottoman
$69.99
Whether you use this piece in a home office or living room, the print on this upholstered ottoman will really bring any room to life.
15. This Letter Board To Share Messages
Project 62 Letter Board With Letters
$14.99
Get aspirational, quirky, or share day-to-day messages with your roomies with this simple letter board.
Target's fall home décor collection is pretty massive, so it was pretty hard to pick just 15 pieces. The easy part was finding really cool pieces for a reasonable price. And with Christmas just around the corner (yeah, cringe, but it had to be said) it could be a good time to pick up a few gifts, too.