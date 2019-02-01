Valentine's Day isn't all about chocolates and candy hearts. Feb. 14, a day of love, is a canvas for romantic lyrics. Turn your Instagram story into a lyric book of love songs. Script sweet nothings in frosting on cookie cakes. Spell your feelings out in pepperoni on pizza. Make sure you're shouting these Valentine's Day poems and song lyrics from the mountain tops. However you decide to get the message across, you'll make someone feel as if the words were written for them.

Love, it turns out, is a popular subject. Libraries could be full of love songs and romance stories and flowery stanzas. It's a dreamy world out there, even when it hurts. But this is not the time to focus on heartbreak. There's lots of types of love including romantic, platonic, familial and self love. And there is a song lyric to emote all of the above.

Next time you're strolling through the Valentine's Day candy aisle take a turn past the wall of cards. Whether you get a sparkly one or a witty one, make sure the inside is blank so you can back up your heartfelt love letter with song lyrics and poems that really send the message home.

"love is more thicker than forget/more thinner than recall/more seldom than a wave is wet/more frequent than to fail/it is most mad and moonly/and less it shall unbe/than all the sea which only/is deeper than the sea/love is less always than to win/less never than alive/less bigger than the least begin/less littler than forgive/it is most sane and sunly/and more it cannot die/than all the sky which only/is higher than the sky" - E.E. Cummings, "love is more thicker than forget"

"Rich love knows nought of ‘thine that is not mine;’/Both have the strength and both the length thereof,/Both of us, of the love which makes us one." - Christina Rossetti, "I loved you first: but afterwards your love"

"I want a Sunday kind of love/A love to last past Saturday night" - Etta James, "Sunday Kind Of Love"

"Like a river flows surely to the sea/Darling so it goes/Some things are meant to be/Take my hand, take my whole life too/For I can't help falling in love with you" - Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling In Love"

"The time will come when, with elation you will greet yourself arriving at your own door, in your own mirror and each will smile at the other's welcome, and say, sit here. Eat. You will love again the stranger who was your self." - Derek Walcott, "Love After Love"

"When the rain is blowing in your faceAnd the whole world is on your caseI could offer you a warm embraceTo make you feel my love." - Adele, "Make You Feel My Love"

"Oh, kiss me beneath the milky twilight/Lead me out on the moonlit floor/Lift your open hand/Strike up the band, and make the fireflies dance/Silvermoon's sparkling/So kiss me" - Sixpence None The Richer, "Kiss Me"

"Your beauty overwhelms me/As I wrap my arms around you/I press your softness tight/Great passion fills my inner being/I'm captured in your embrace/Your eyes control my very soul/The touch of your lips, heaven/Forever frozen in time/All else fades into nothing" - Udiah "Kiss Of My Love (Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love)"

"Even though there may be times/It seems I'm far away/Never wonder where I am/'Cause I am always by your side." - Celine Dion "The Power Of Love"

"If love were like water I'd build you a fountain, And if love were like stone I'd bring you a mountain. If love were like air I'd set whirlwinds free, But as these are not love I'll just give you me." - Charles Wiles, ".....If Love Were Like Water"

"I want to feel what love is, I know you can show me." - Foreigner, "I Want To Know What Love Is"

"Darker than the ocean, deeper than the sea/You got everything, you got what I need/Touch me, you're electric, babe/Move me, take me from this place" - Alina Baraz ft. Khalid, "Electric"

"And I...Will always love you." - Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You"

"Smile on my lips, and I don't know why/I think I'm in love, I think I'm in love/I think I'm in love/With myself" - Lizzo "En Love"

"We loved with a love that was more than love." - Edgar Allen Poe, "Annabel Lee"