16 Christmas Eve 2017 Instagram Captions To Post When You Can’t Fall Asleep On Dec. 24

Christmas Eve: the most difficult night to fall asleep out of all 365 days of the year, particularly if you're a kid (though, at 28 years old I still find myself tossing and turning on the night of December 24th). That being said, if you're looking for a way to entertain yourself during the wee hours of the morning, you may just want to consider filling up the good, old Instagram feed with these 16 Christmas Eve Instagram captions. Don't feel like slamming your feed with 16 photos? That's cool — one gets the job done too.

Christmas Eve is a night filled with anticipation, no matter if you're two or 92. These Christmas Eve quotes will help quiet your mind when you're trying to hit the hay. Post them as captions for your Instagram photos to help share some of that holiday peace with your friends and followers.

As special as Christmas Day is, sometimes Christmas Eve can be even more special. The anticipation of the big day ahead fills the eve with a magical energy that you won't feel any other night of the year. Take advantage of it by reveling in the beauty of Christmas Eve with these 16 Instagram captions.

1. "Christmas Eve was a night of song that wrapped itself about you like a shawl. But it warmed more than your body. It warmed your heart… filled it, too, with a melody that would last forever." — Ray Evans

2. "Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful." — Norman Vincent Peale

3. "Silver bells, silver bells, it's Christmas time in the city." — Orson Welles

4. "There is no ideal Christmas; only the one Christmas you decide to make as a reflection of your values, desires, affections, traditions." — Norman Vincent Peale

5. "It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air." — Alfred, Lord Tennyson

6. "I truly believe that if we keep telling the Christmas story, singing the Christmas songs, and living the Christmas spirit, we can bring joy and happiness and peace to this world." — Norman Vincent Peale

7. "He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree." — Roy L. Smith

8. "Christmas is the day that holds all time together." — Helen Steiner Rice

9. "Very gay they were with snow and sleigh-bells, holly-boughs, and garlands, below, and Christmas sunshine in the winter sky above. All faces shone, all voices had a cheery ring, and everybody stepped briskly on errands of good-will." — Louisa May Alcott

10. "The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other." — Burton Hillis

11. "One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don't clean it up too quickly." — Andy Rooney

12. "Christmas is the gentlest, loveliest festival of the revolving year — and yet, for all that, when it speaks, its voice has strong authority." — W.J. Cameron

13. "Blessed is the season, which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love." — Clement C. Moore

14. "Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childish days; that can recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth; that can transport the sailor and the traveler, thousands of miles away, back to his own fire-side and his quiet home!" — Charles Dickens

15. "Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we're here for something else besides ourselves." — Eric Sevareid

16. "Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmas-time." — Laura Ingalls Wilder

Images: Giphy