Arguably the most important holiday of the year is quickly approaching: National Dog Day. August 26 is the day to celebrate your four-legged friends — although, of course, it's an unspoken rule to love and cherish dogs all 365 days of the year (and, of course, retweet funny tweets about dogs, because dogs). The end-of-summer festivity was founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate, who also founded National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, and National Cat Day. I like her already. According to the National Dog Day website, the holiday was originally created to raise awareness on animal welfare and encourage people to adopt pets. "Our mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort," they explain.

National Dog Day's site also offers several great ideas on how to spend the day with your pup or help dogs in general: donating blankets, food, or toys to animal welfare organizations, assisting an ill or elderly neighbor by walking their dog, have a gorgeous portrait painted of your pup to "suspend the fleeting magic of dogdom," buy your pal a fashionable new collar, teach them a new trick, or even take them for an impromptu photoshoot. We all love our dogs year-round, but why not spoil them a little extra this August? They 100 percent deserve it, and all you dog-lovers 100 percent deserve these adorable pup tweets to get you in the holiday spirit.

1 Frank? Couldn't tell you where he is. Maybe the cats know?

2 Flutter Tongue Have you ever in your life seen anything more precious? Give him all the treats, please.

3 So Pure Absolutely magical.

4 It Just Exploded It was like that when they got there.

5 A Casual Stroll Shibas have my heart.

6 This Howler Someone please give him the Game of Thrones role that he deserves.

7 Stick Buddies A pretty impressive collection, not going to lie.

8 Yoga Dog Working out is better with friends, right?

9 Rain, Rain, Go Away The grind never stops, just ask this Golden Retriever. I'm sure we'll see her at the Olympics one day.

10 Eggsellence At least he's expressing himself honestly.

11 Too Real I have never personally related to anything like I do to this video.

12 A Floofball Angelic and more photogenic than I have ever been. Can she get signed already?

13 Teamwork Makes The Dream Work The three musketeers coming in hot.

14 Wrinkly BB How can you resist that wrinkly little face and those immaculately polite manners?

15 The Zoomies Watch out, professional track hurdlers. You're about to get a run for your money. Literally.