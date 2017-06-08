June 8 is National Best Friends Day, and if you don't already have your Instagram post planned out, you still have time. There's no single way to celebrate the unofficial holiday, but usually, it's an excuse to scour the Internet for the perfect quote about childhood friendship and rummage around in your old Facebook albums for your most ridiculous photo together. There's no better way to show your biffle some appreciation than by reminding everyone that you crimped each other's hair before the big school dance in 2005. (The mid-2000's were a strange time for fashion.)

Unfortunately, childhood friendships are hard to maintain as you enter adulthood. People move away for college or work, and even if you stay in the same town, some BFFs just end up with different interests. No matter how many new friends you make, though, your first best friend will always be special. After all, you were there for each other during some of the weirdest, most formative times in your life — like it or not, that's the kind of thing that binds you together forever.

So whether you grew apart naturally or you still get together every Friday to watch Ryan Gosling movies, here are quotes to celebrate your childhood best friend.

"It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Remember that the most valuable antiques are dear old friends." — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." — Elbert Hubbard

"Ten minutes with a genuine friend is better than years spent with anyone less." — Crystal Woods

"Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend." — Sarah Dessen

"Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art. ... It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival." — C. S. Lewis

"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." — Muhammad Ali

"Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget." — G. Randolf

"If you have two friends in your lifetime, you're lucky. If you have one good friend, you're more than lucky." — S. E. Hinton

"Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side." — Ally Condie

"Age appears to be best in four things; old wood best to burn, old wine to drink, old friends to trust, and old authors to read." — Francis Bacon

"You don't have to have anything in common with people you've known since you were five. With old friends, you've got your whole life in common." — Lyle Lovett

"Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." — Charles Lamb

"The best mirror is an old friend." — George Herbet

"Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow ripening fruit." — Aristotle

"One measure of friendship consists not in the number of things friends can discuss, but in the number of things they need no longer mention." — Clifton Fadiman

"Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." — Woodrow Wilson

"Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." — Anais Nin

"A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down." — Arnold H. Glasgow

“Friends are relatives you make for yourself.” — Eustache Deschamps

“Friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world.” — John Evelyn