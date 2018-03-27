16 Ways People Are Drawn To You, Based On Your Myers-Briggs Type

The law of attraction is a pretty mysterious phenomenon. Part who you attract has to do with your personality type, which develops as a result of both environmental and genetic factors. And, there are even ways people are drawn to you based on your Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, which separates everyone into 16 distinct types based on how you prefer to use perception and judgment to approach life. If you've ever wondered why you just don't jive with some people but instantly gel with others, there's actually a science behind it. So, while you may never be able to get along with some people, being able to understand where they're coming from can help take the tension out of those relationships.

Additionally, your Myers-Briggs type can determine why certain people are attracted to you. According to Psychology Today, people tend to seek out people who complement something they themselves lack. "To understand why we’re drawn to the people we are, we have to understand a basic law of attraction: We choose people whose defenses fit with ours," Lisa Firestone Ph.D. wrote. "If we protect ourselves by being quiet or withdrawn, we may choose partners who are more pursuing and aggressive. If we are insecure or clingy, we may choose partners who are aloof or less available — people we have to chase." Wondering what qualities you possess that other people find irresistible? These are the ways people are drawn to you based on your MBTI.

1. An ISTJ Will Never Let You Down

According to the Myers & Briggs Foundation, ISTJs are logical and practical. People who are drawn to an ISTJ are seeking someone who will help them steer their ship without throwing them overboard when the water gets rough. Because ISTJs tend to be loyal, responsible, and dependable, people seek them out for their stability.

2. ISFJs Remember Everything So You Don't Have To

ISFJs are those people who meet someone once and still remember small details about them 10 years later. The Myers & Briggs Foundation noted that ISFJs are quiet and friendly, and seek a harmonious environment. People seek out ISFJs because they make others feel important.

3. INFJs Help You Find Meaning In Your Life

INFJs often attract people in the throes of an existential crisis who are searching for meaning and purpose in their lives. The Myers & Briggs Foundation noted that INFJs have a keen ability to make people feel seen. Thoughtful and insightful, INFJs are able to see the common good in everything. Because of this they can help others find the silver lining when everything feel all dark and twisty.

4. INTJs Know The Solutions To All Of Your Problems

Like Patterson on Blindspot, an INTJ is the person you want in your corner when you need to solve an intricate puzzle in a foreign language in order to diffuse a bomb in under 60 seconds. The Myers & Briggs Foundation noted that INTJs are skilled at seeing patterns, and they'll always get the job done. This is the type of person who can finish the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle in one sitting. People are attracted to this personality type because they are excellent problem solvers and keep a cool head under pressure.

5. ISTPs Will Always Entertain Your Wild Ideas

When someone says they want to wear a dress made out of meat or carry a vintage teacup around for a year, and ISTP will totally help them make it happen. The Myers & Briggs Foundation described ISTPs as tolerant, flexible, and able to find workable solutions to most any problem. Basically, people seek out this personality type to help them launch an idea that other people think is bananas.

6. ISFPs Force You To Live In The Moment

Few personality types are as adept at living in the moment as the ISFP, according to the Myers & Briggs Foundation. People are attracted to ISFPs because they tend to be totally present in any given situation. An ISFP isn't going to scroll through their phone while they're talking to someone, and they help people get out of their heads and embrace life.

7. INFPs Are Actually Interested In You

An INFP is not the type of person who will dominate a conversation and talk only about themselves. With qualities such as loyalty and curiosity, according to the Meyers & Briggs Foundation, INFPs are actually interested in learning about others. People often seek out INFPs for advice or when they want to feel seen and heard.

8. INTPs Are Curiously Fascinating

When people want to discuss abstract ideas or conspiracy theories, an INTP is their go-to confidant. Interested more in ideas and concepts than social interaction, according to the Myers & Briggs Foundation, INTPs are skeptical and analytical, but they'll never shoot a theory down until they can disprove it. This is what makes Scully's reluctant alien hunting on the X-Files such a complement to Mulder's blind belief in the unknown.

9. ESTPs Always Bring The Fun

Fun, energetic, and spontaneous, ESTPs are often sought out by people who want to let loose and have a good time. An ESTP is the one to call for a last-minute trip to Vegas, and what's more is that they'll make sure it's a first-class experience. According to the Myers & Briggs Foundation, ESTPs enjoy being active in the moment with others who share their zest for life. For fun seekers, an ESTP is the only person to call.

10. ESFPs Will Help You Win At Everything

An ESFP is kind of like a team captain, and they're usually the first pick for anyone who wants to win at a contest or team sport. The Myers & Briggs Foundation noted that ESFPs love to work with others to make things happen. Because ESFPs also love to learn new skills, people seek them out to experiment with new ideas because they know that the ESFP will take the ball and run with it.

11. ENFPs Always Have Their Glasses Half Full

When people want a pick me up, they turn to an ENFP. According to the Myers & Briggs Foundation, ENFPs are enthusiastic, warm, and always willing to offer affirmation and support. This personality type is most likely to wake up on the right side of the bed every day and generally has a positive outlook on life, which is super attractive to people who want to feel all bright and shiny.

12. ENTPs Will Ensure You Survive The Zombie Apocalypse

When zombies take over the world, everyone is going to want to find themselves an ENTP to latch on to. The Myers & Briggs Foundation described this personality type as quick, ingenious, resourceful, and able to read others. People often seek out ENTPs when they need someone who can lead the way with confidence.

13. ESTJs Make Sure You Get Sh*t Done ASAP

When people need to get something done at all costs, it's the single mindedness and tenacity they seek out in an ESTJ. According to the Myers & Briggs Foundation, ESTJs are quick, can take care of both details and big picture concepts, and are forceful in implementing plans. Basically, and ESTJ isn't going to get derailed by an obstacle. Instead they'll simply roll over it like a boss.

14. ESFJs Keep The Peace At All Costs

An ESFJ is the person people turn to when they're in need of a peacemaker. This personality type craves harmony and balance, the Myers & Briggs Foundation noted. ESFJs are highly tuned in to the needs of others, and they are often sought out by people who want to be understood.

15. ENFJs Are Everyone's Gurus

When people want to develop their spiritual side or unleash their inner yogi, it's the ENFJ they turn to for guidance. According to the Myers & Briggs Foundation, the ENFJ is highly attuned to the emotions, needs, and motivations of others. ENFJs are sought out for leadership when people want to reach their full potential. They tend to be skilled at facilitating both group and individual growth, which makes them an invaluable friend to almost everyone.

16. ENTJs Take Care Of The Details When You Don't Care

For people who just can't be bothered with details, an ENTJ is the perfect partner in crime. ENTJs are well informed, well read, and enjoy long-term planning and goal setting, according to the Myers & Briggs Foundation. ENTJs are often sought out for their superior organizational and planning skills. Friends and colleagues trust this personality type to take care of the details so they don't have to.