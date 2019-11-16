16 Weird But Genius Things On Amazon That Are Incredible At Getting Odors Out Of Your Home, Car, & Clothing

Pizza smells delicious, but that doesn't mean your want you car to smell like last night's takeout all week long. The same can be said for a lot of odors. Good or bad, they tend to overstay their welcome. And that's where these game-changing odor removers on Amazon in — they may not be your run-of-the-mill air-freshener spray, but they are incredible at getting the stink out of everything from your home to your car to your clothing.

1. A Couple Of Angry Mamas That Freshen Up Your Microwave And Fridge Keledz Microwave Cleaner Angry Mom with Fridge Odor Absorber Cool Mom $14 | Amazon See On Amazon For a fun and easy way to clean your microwave and keep your refrigerator smelling fresh, try this set of Angry Mamas. Just add vinegar and water to one of the "mamas" and set in the microwave for about five minutes; steam escapes through her head, softening all that caked-on crud; after, just wipe it away with a cloth. To eliminate odors in your fridge, simply fill the other "mama" with baking soda and place it on a shelf to keep things fresh inside. Each one is reusable and dishwasher-safe. Reviewers say their kids get a kick out of seeing the angry mamas, and both help keep their kitchens cleaner.

2. A Toilet Spray That Eliminates Odors Before They Happen Roll over image to zoom in Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, Lavender Vanilla Scent $9 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon, the Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray is well-loved as a nontoxic, essential oil-based formula that eliminates bathroom odors. Spritz into the toilet before using, and odors are trapped under a film on the water's surface. The formula is safe to breathe and flush. The 2-ounce bottle has 100 uses, but larger sizes are available as well as smaller, portable bottles. Choose from 25 scents like lavender vanilla, spiced apple, and orange mint ⁠— all are free of synthetic fragrances, harsh chemicals, formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, alcohol, and aerosol. One reviewer asks the question on everyone's minds, "Is it MAGIC?!"

3. A Better Way To Use Cedar Blocks In Your Closet ACMETOP Aromatic Cedar Blocks for Clothes Storage $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These red cedar blocks for storing clothes are brilliant since you can place them exactly where needed, including directly on hangers, in shoes, and in drawers. Unlike larger cedar blocks, the unique ring shape of these allow you to use them in versatile ways throughout the home to absorb moisture and odors. The subtle forest scent of the 100% cedar rings keeps closets, clothes, linens, and fresher. Reviewers say using this set of 30 cedar rings in their closets immediately eliminated pesky moths.

4. When Nothing Else Works, Try Bad Air Sponge Bad Air Sponge Air Odor Absorbent $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn to Bad Air Sponge when you've tried everything else to get rid of a strong odor, but nothing worked. This air freshener has been around for more than 50 years, and it removes odors from gas, ammonia, paint fumes, mildew, urine, pets, and other strong odors with a nontoxic and nonflammable formula that's safe to use around children and pets. Simply place this odor absorbent near the offending smell, and Bad Air Sponge neutralizes the odor. One reviewer said, "If I could give this product MORE than 5 stars I would in a heartbeat. This solved my problem, and it solved my problem IMMEDIATELY and continuously."

5. A Commercial-Grade Ozone Generator To Eliminate Odors In Large Areas MAMMOTH 3,500mg Commercial Ozone Generator $70 | Amazon See On Amazon This commercial ozone generator eliminates strong odors (like cigarette smoke and paint fumes) while also eradicating viruses, bacteria, allergens, mold, and mildew. Reviewers report it saving basements and homes with odors from water damage or years of smoking. Shoppers also love that this model has a timer as well as a "hold" setting for extended use. The machine runs for two years of continuous use ⁠— up to 6,000 hours ⁠— before you need to change the filter. The portable generator measures just 10 inches by 8 inches by 9 inches, and its output works in a 300-square-foot room in just 10 minutes, a 500-square-foot room in just 15 minutes, and 1,000-square-foot spaces in just 30 minutes. Larger sizes are also available.

6. An Easy-To-Use Air Freshener That Plugs Into The Wall And Lasts For Months Hamilton Beach True Air Plug-Mount Odor Eliminator $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This plug-mount air freshener is great for small rooms like bathrooms, closets, or kitchens in need of some freshening up. A quiet fan draws in odors and a carbon filter traps and neutralizes them, filling the space with a fresh scent. Other features include an on-and-off switch, an indicator so you know when to replace the filter, and an optional scent cartridge. The air freshener plugs into standard outlets. Want to use this in a larger room? There's also a model designed for whole rooms to freshen up bedrooms and living rooms.

7. Weird Sticks That Remove Odor, Moisture, And Bacteria From Your Shoes GLOVESTIX StankStix Odor Eliminator $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Inside the StankStix are moisture-absorbing, odor-eliminating bags with essential oils that deliver a light, plant-based scent. The handle makes it easy to slip the sticks in and out of shoes, but it's also removable so you can put the stick in to taller boots. The tubes themselves inhibit odor-causing bacteria in just 24 hours and will do so for up to a decade. Reviewers find these sticks work better than shoe balls or sprays, and the antimicrobial deodorizer is especially helpful for athletes. One reviewer said, "These ShoeStix have been amazing. I didn't think anything could help with the awful cat urine like smell emanating from my son's soccer cleats, but these inserts have done the trick."

8. A Set Of Activated Charcoal Bags To Neutralize Odors Sustainably Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (4 Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of 100% activated charcoal odor-eliminating bags has over 4,000 reviews and is a convenient and nontoxic way to freshen up areas throughout your home (or even your car or gym bag). Each bag naturally deodorizes odors by absorbing bacteria, pollutants, and allergens, while also preventing mold, mildew, and excess moisture anywhere they're hung or placed. No filters or replacements are needed; just maintain the bags' deodorizing properties by recharging them in the sun and reuse for up to two years. The materials are then biodegradable. A reviewer in humid Texas called these bags "absolute black magic" for completely removing foul odors from stinky diaper bins, the fridge, and even the room where her five lovable but absolutely "gassy, panty, dog-breath, I-like-to-roll-in everything" dogs sleep.

9. Adorable Egg-Shaped Deodorizers That Naturally Absorb Moisture To Control Humidity TOOYU Refrigerator Odor Deodorizer Ball $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These cute egg-shaped pastel deodorizers are made of diatomite and activated carbon to absorb odors and moisture. Diatomite is a mineral made of fossilized remains with a porous structure that makes it great at absorbing water, regulating humidity, and purifying the air; it's also free of harsh chemicals. Paired with the activated carbon that neutralizes odors these little eggs truly knock out unwanted smells. Like the activated charcoal bags earlier, these little eggs can be recharged in the sun. This lightweight egg is ideal for use in refrigerators, drawers, closets, and shoes. One reviewer said, "After cleaning the fridge 3 times top to bottom- I still couldn’t get the smell out of the fridge after my tenants moved out. I was worried that I would have to buy a new fridge. I ordered 2 of these and they worked! Thank you for making such a great product!!"

10. An Eco-Friendly Car Air Freshener That Lasts For A Year PURGGO Car Air Freshener $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're in the market for an eco-friendly car air freshener, this one is made of bamboo charcoal to neutralize odors and purify the air in your car. Just hang it behind your seat's headrest and use for up to a year with periodic recharging in sunlight. This sustainable air freshener is also made with hemp, a renewable resource like bamboo charcoal, which can eventually be repurposed as fertilizer. Free of fragrance, plastic, and harsh chemicals, it's safe to use around kids, pets, and those with allergies or asthma. Several reviewers said this car air freshener even neutralized cigarette smoke left behind by previous car owners.

11. Essential Oil-Based Gel Beads That Freshen The Air With Subtle Scents Smells Begone Odor Eliminator Gel Beads $8 | Amazon See On Amazon With a light scent and essential oil-based formula, shoppers love Smells Begone Odor Eliminator Gel Beads as alternatives to candles in bathrooms and throughout the home, your office, or even your car. They come in four scents: apple cinnamon, calming rain, fresh cotton, and lavender vanilla. The gel beads are nontoxic and nonallergenic, so they're totally safe around children and pets, but powerful enough to remove odors from smoke, garbage cans, mold, pets, and other strong odors in areas up to 450 square feet for 60 to 90 days. Plus, the plastic jar is recyclable.

12. An Aromatherapy Diffuser For Your Car MANLI Car Fragrance Diffuser $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For anyone who wants a custom air freshener, you'll want to get this aromatherapy diffuser for your car. This UFO-shaped diffuser secures to your dashboard with an anti-skid, soft adhesive and purifies the air without the need for a power source. The beechwood ring inside does it all, just pour your favorite perfume or essential oils over the ring and you'll be neutralizing odors, while freshening the air in your car in no time. Just two to three drops of oil lasts up to 90 days. One reviewer said, "Best thing since sliced bread. I’ve always wanted something else besides the typical trees and spray options, and this is exactly what I needed."

13. A Rechargeable Travel Diffuser That's Also A Humidifier Vyaime USB Car Essential Oil Diffuser Air Freshener $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable essential oil diffuser fits in a car cup holder, and this USB-rechargeable pick is also a humidifier. Use this compact diffuser with LED lights in your car, at your desk, or when traveling. It's BPA-free and the color-changing LED lights enhance the aromatherapy mood on-the-go. One reviewer said, "This is great, works like a charm in my car, I added water and some aroma oil to the bottle, now my car is smelling fresh, like it's brand new."

14. The Laundry Powder That Leaves Sweaty Gym Clothes Smelling Fresh Defunkify Active Wash Laundry Detergent Powder $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For sweaty gym clothes that sometimes reek even after a wash, try Defunkify Active Wash Laundry Detergent Powder. This powerful plant-based formula removes odors and deep cleans activewear with enzymes strong enough to get rid of blood, grass, and sweat. The eco-friendly powder is free of dyes, fragrances, chlorine, phosphates, and other harsh chemicals. One reviewer said, "[...] I bought a container of Active Wash hoping it would at least minimize the predictable stench that would begin to emanate from my gym shirts as soon as I started to work up a sweat. With other detergents, my shirts always seemed "fixed" when I pulled them out of the wash. But, sure enough, shortly after my workout began, the stench returned like a bad curse. Well, I've finally found the detergent for me and I'm never going back."