Father's Day is right around the corner, which means it is time for you to pick out a gift for your old man that perfectly expresses how much you love and appreciate him — no pressure, right? Instead of spending a lot of money on an extravagant present, get your dad a thoughtful Father's Day gift under $10 that won't only fit in your budget, but will show your dad just how much you care.

You might not be able to put a price tag on the love between a child and their father, but you can put a price tag on Father's Day gifts. Just because you're looking for a cheap Father's Day gift, though, doesn't mean you love your dad any less — it just means you learned valuable budgeting skills from him. He would probably rather you save your money for student loan payments or house savings accounts than spend it on him, because that's just the kind of guy your dad is. And it's because your dad is that kind of thoughtful person that you want to get him a gift, which you can still do on a budget.

Sports, the outdoors, music — no matter what your dad's interests are, there's a cheap and thoughtful gift out there with his name on it. In case you still need to get your father a present, here are 17 fun and sweet Father's Day gift under $10 perfect for every kind of of dad.

1. Cicada Fly Fishing Lures

When it comes to Father's Day gift giving, fishing gear is always a great go-to if your own dad is the outdoor type. Instead of a bucket of worms, give him something a little more special that relates to his favorite hobby, like these vintage fishing lures from Etsy.

2. Personalized Knife

A personalized twist on a classic Father's Day gift, this monogrammed Swiss Army Knife is a perfect for the outdoorsy dad on the go.

3. Handkerchief Set

For the formal father, give him a set of dad-styled handkerchiefs. Featuring a monogram, this is a gift that is both thoughtful and useful.

4. Oktoberfest Beer Mug

When your dad cracks open a cold beer after a long day of work, doesn't he deserve something a little fancier to drink out of than a plain old can? Make his drinking experience more elegant with this Oktoberfest Beer Mug.

5. Dress Socks

I know what you're thinking — socks? What a lame gift. But ask any dad, you can never have too many essentials. Pick out a pair that your dad will appreciate, something that features a pattern he would like or a design that speaks to his personality.

6. Hero Deck Playing Cards

For the dad who likes more than one type of game, give him the gift of sports-themed playing cards. Featuring legendary football, basketball, baseball, and hockey players from your city, your dad will love reading and playing with these unique and personal cards.

7. Team Logo Screen Protector

There are two things you can count on most dads liking: football and technology. Combine two of your father's favorites with a football team-themed phone screen protector, a simple but personal gift for less than $10.

8. Game of Thrones Coasters

Everyone, including your dad, is still obsessed with HBO's Game of Thrones. Instead of trying to resist it, embrace your shared interest and let your dad know you understand his love for the series by gifting him these coasters bearing the sigils of the four main houses. Useful and thoughtful, these are the perfect affordable gift for your beer-drinking, George R. R. Martin-loving dad.

9. Personalized Ice Cream Spoon

Everyone likes ice cream, including your dear old dad. Give him a spoon with his name on it, so he can dig in with style.

10. Star Wars Keychain Flashlight

Darth Vader might not be the best father figure, but your dear old Star Wars-loving dad is. Give him the power of the force in the form of this portable flashlight perfect for your geeky guy.

11. Personalized Bronze Handstamped Guitar Pick

If your dad is a musician professionally or as a hobby, then he could always use another guitar pick. Get him one he won't lose with this personalized one, hand-stamped with a sweet message.

12. Golf Glove

If your father prefers swinging the golf club to other dad-like hobbies, get him a gift he might actually need: a golf glove. Though not overly sentimental, it's at least a present you know your dad will get use out of.

13. Father's Day Sign

If your dad has been upgraded to a new title, give him a sign to make it official. If you've made your father the luckiest grandfather in the world, let him show off with this sweet sign any dad would love.

14. Mini Batman Bat Signal

For the man who has always been your hero, give him a signal that commemorates his favorite superhero. This mini Bat-signal is the perfect fun addition to his home office or workshop.

15. Dad's Playbook: Wisdom for Fathers from the Greatest Coaches of All Time by Tom Limbert

The perfect gift book for Father's Day, Dad's Playbook is filled with over 100 inspiring quotes from some of the most famous coaches in sports history. Featuring greats like Vince Lombardi, Steve Jackson, and John Madden, your dad will love reading advice from his personal heroes.

16. Fishing Hooks Patent Print Art

Home decor may not be the first category of gifts that comes to mind when it comes to Father's Day giving, but this hooks patent poster is a great present for the dad who loves fishing. Simple and nautical, your father will proudly hang this in his man cave at home.

17. Jumbo Universal TV Remote

More of a gag gift than anything, this giant universal TV remote is perfect for the dad who is always losing the clicker in the couch. At the very least, it's the kind of present that will put a smile on your father's face.