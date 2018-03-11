I wasn't built for cold weather. The thought spending another day bundled up in a calf-length puffy coat as I traverse the freezing New York City streets quite literally gives me hives. At the moment, considering how long winter has been dragging on this year, I feel like I'm looking straight into an abyss of frozen fingers and perpetually cold toes, and I can't say I'm happy about it. As far as I'm concerned, one of the upsides of the winter ahead is that I can make my Crock-Pot a permanent fixture on the kitchen counter and really cozy up with some warm, toasty foods. If you're looking for comfort food Crock-Pot recipes to get you through the rest of winter, I have some suggestions for you.

The perfect comfort food is a mix of stick-to-your-bones ingredients, hot temperatures, and generous quantity — all things that your Crock-Pot can handle really well. As a matter of fact, it's almost as if your slow-cooker has been training for this season of comfort foods. So while we might all be dreading winter together, at least we can also rejoice in the delicious meals that we're about make in our own cozy kitchens. This list actually makes me almost excited to brave the cold temperatures. Almost.

Three Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Bring 'em to a dinner party or maybe just bring 'em as far as your couch — either way, you should probably try your hand at this simple (but indulgent) recipe from Half Baked Harvest. Lactose intolerant readers, proceed with caution.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Forget waiting around for takeout. When the craving for that full-warm-belly feel that only curry can provide hits you this winter, try your hand at chicken tikka masala with this recipe from The Kitchn. If you toss the ingredients in the slow cooker before you leave for work or school, you'll have the perfect hearty meal waiting for you when you get home — which will make you wonder why you ever waited for delivery.

Chicken Noodle Soup

I'm not about to wish the common cold on you, but chances are that you'll be hit with a case of the sniffles in the next few weeks as winter rages on. Grandmothers everywhere know that chicken noodle soup is the ultimate cure for a nasty cold, so get ahead of any potential illnesses by stockpiling a few servings from this Damn Delicious recipe. Even if you're not sick, you'll be glad to have it on hand.

Chicken Fried Rice

With this easy slow-cooker recipe, Averie Cooks puts the power to recreate one of the comfiest items on any menu in your hands. This version includes chicken, frozen peas, carrots, onions, and eggs, but you can customize it with the veggies of your choice — or drop the meat altogether to fit your vegetarian needs!

Chili Mac And Cheese

What do you get when you combine two quintessential comfort foods into a single slow cooker extravaganza? Basically the champion of all comfort foods. The Kitchn brings together beef chili and cheesy macaroni in this over-the-top dish that's the food equivalent of a blanket knit by your mom.

Breakfast Casserole

Comfort food should be embraced at all time of the day, and breakfast is no exception. Make this breakfast casserole from Mom On Time Out in your slow-cooker overnight and you'll wake up to a meal full of ham, cheese, peppers, and potatoes that feels downright luxurious.

Chicken Enchilada Soup

Fans of Mexican food, behold your new go-to comfort food. This recipe for chicken enchilada soup from The Kitchn will satisfy all of your cravings for spice this winter — and it will also keep you warm.

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potatoes

Just the name of this dish from Damn Delicious makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The blend of red potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and Ranch seasoning sounds perfect for a Sunday afternoon spent watching football or cozied up on the couch with a book.

Curried Vegetable And Chickpea Stew

"Stew" is perhaps the comfiest of all culinary terms, but the curry flavor in this recipe from The Kitchn really kicks this particular stew into a whole new level of comfort food greatness. Dishes like this are great for making in large batches and freezing for later in the season!

Meatballs

Maybe you already have a great meatball recipe on the books, or perhaps you need to borrow one from The Kitchn. Either way, the slow-cooker is a great place to cook them!

Lasagna

Lasagna is typically oven-baked in a pan, but this slow-cooker version gives you the opportunity to leave the house for a few hours without worrying that your quest for the perfect baked pasta dish will result in a kitchen fire. Check out Natasha's Kitchen for all the details on this Crock-Pot twist on the ultimate pasta comfort food.

Sweet Potato Chili

Chili isn't just for the carnivores among us — which is good news for the comfort food-loving vegetarians out there! Cookie and Kate's sweet potato chili can cook on low for seven to eight hours in the slow-cooker, or on high for four to five hours.

Cinnamon Roll Berry Cobbler

As desserts (or, ya know, breakfast foods) go, cinnamon rolls are about as essentially comfort food as you can get. Food Fanatic adds a fruit component and takes it to the slow cooker with this recipe for cinnamon roll berry cobbler.

Roast Beef

Close your eyes and picture a cozy winter day. There are warm blankets and steaming cups of tea and classic movies and furry dogs (if you're me) everywhere — and what do you smell? The odds are good that the answer is pot roast. This recipe for balsamic glazed roast beef from Closet Cooking will get you right into that cozy scene this winter.

Veggie Pot Pie

Thanks, The Kitchn. I'll take five of these. Pot pies are my personal favorite comfort food, and I love that this recipe is also meatless.

Chicken and Dumplings

If you're a fan of comfort food that takes its inspo from the South, run — don't walk — over to How Sweet Eats for the 411 on chicken and dumplings.

Spiced White Hot Chocolate

When I think of what constitutes a comfort beverage — especially in the wintertime — I can't help but immediately imagine a mug of hot chocolate. Mom On Time Out shakes up the traditional drink by using white chocolate and adding cinnamon sticks, cardamom, nutmeg, and a vanilla bean.