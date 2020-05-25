From large work meetings to PowerPoint presentations, by now you've probably gotten a real feel for how to use Zoom for work and use it well. But no matter how great you get at knowing your way around the video conferencing app, there's one aspect that's a little more difficult to prepare for — those awkward moments before the Zoom call starts when you're waiting for everyone to sign on. While you could just sit and stare in silence, it might be a good idea to keep some conversation starters for small talk in your back pocket.

In regard to businesses staying connected with their employees amidst the coronavirus pandemic, one of Zoom's most useful features is its high capacity for meeting participants. Zoom meetings for both Free and Basic accounts allow for up to 100 participants. Also, at any given time, users can use the Gallery View setting to see up to 49 video callers on their screen at once. While this can be super helpful for meetings, it can also make for some slightly uncomfortable waiting around for when not everyone has joined the call yet. And though you might be tempted to just turn your camera off and wait for someone to give you the "go" signal, it can be a great idea to break the ice and get some conversation flowing.

If you need a little help, here are some great conversation starters for Zoom calls.

1. "How's Everyone Holding Up?" chee gin tan/E+/Getty Images It's always a good idea to check in with everyone and see how they're doing.

2. "Who's Wearing Pajama Pants Right Now?" I hope the answer is "everyone."

3. "Who Just Woke Up 5 Minutes Ago?" If work has been consisting of just getting up for morning meetings, it's possible some people are planning their sleeping schedule exactly around meetings.

4. "How Many Zoom Calls Have You Been In This Week?" At this point, it might feel like Zoom has taken over the country.

5. "Anyone Reading Anything Interesting?" LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images If you need some new book recommendations, a video chat of potentially 100 people might be a good place to start.

6. "Let's Poll How Many People Think This'll Be Over Before 2021." Try and ask this question without tearing up.

7. "Did Anyone See That News Story About The UFO Sightings?" But seriously, the Pentagon declassified videos of UFO sightings and it feels like no one is talking about it.

8. "Who's Seen 'Too Hot To Handle'?" Make sure you're pretty close to coworkers before asking this question because this show is pretty hot and steamy.

9. "Who Hasn't Slept Yet?" FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images With the way quarantine has wreaked havoc on people's sleeping schedules, would it really be that surprising if some people aren't sleeping until early in the morning?

10. "Anyone Have A Pet?" One way to always lift your spirits is to see someone's adorable kitten or dog on camera, so why not ask?

11. "What Show Is Everyone Binging Right Now?" You can get some great Netflix recommendations and even get to learn a little more about your coworkers.

12. "Who Really Likes Zoom Meetings?" This is a judgement-free zone! Who actually prefers video calls and who's getting sick of them?

13. "Who's Been Baking A Lot?" MarcosMartinezSanchez/E+/Getty Images With yeast in US stores running out, someone has to be doing all that baking. Ask around and you might even get some great recipes you can try on your own.

14. "What's Everyone Looking Forward To Most When This Is Over?" Spend the few minutes before your Zoom meeting with hopeful conversation about life post-quarantine. Just remember to snap back to reality when the meeting starts.

15. "Has Anyone Tried Any Great New Workout Programs?" If someone's mastered the art of home workouts, it could be helpful to get inspired with some new ideas.

16. "Has Anyone Picked Up Any Weird Hobbies?" This could go any way, and all of the results will probably be super interesting to hear.