As more stories of the conditions suffered by migrant children detained in Custom and Border Protection facilities come out, public rage over the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy has led to protests nationwide. Thousands across the United States have shown up to voice their fury with a policy that's been widely deemed as cruel and inhumane. If you're planning on attending an end-of-the-month "Families Belong Together" Protest, Twitter has some sign ideas.

While President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to, for the most part, keep migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico together in detainment, his order does not apply to the thousands of children already separated from their parents. According to CNN, the order does not address any families that have already been split up, and current policies dictate that the burden is on the parent to somehow find their child within Health and Human Services system. Critics also denounce the indefinite time frame under which the executive order would be able to detain families.

On June 30, hundreds of "Families Belong Together" protests are expected to take place in cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City. Even smaller cities like Casper, Wyoming and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina have events planned. The protests are being facilitated by MoveOn.org, along with the ACLU, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and The Leadership Conference. If you don't want to show up empty-handed, here are some ideas from recent protests.

One person wrote "You don't get to come in and shut the door behind you," referring to the majority of Americans, who, at one point or another, had an immigrant ancestor come to the United States.

Houston could be the site of a fourth tender age shelter, a proposal that the Bayou City's mayor, Sylvester Turner, has strongly opposed. During a recent protest at the possible site location, demonstrators held signs that read "Fight Ignorance, Not Immigrants" and drew pictures of jails that framed a red "no" symbol over the word "Baby Jail."

The writers of the CW show Arrow are presenting a united front in this border crisis. Holding up signs that read, "Seeking asylum is not illegal" and "End Family Separation," the diverse group of writers has encouraged their Twitter followers to donate to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), which is Texas' largest immigration legal services non-profit that specializes in helping immigrant children, families and refugees.

One women who encouraged others to participate in a Cape Code protest made it clear that aggressive policies are not tantamount to power. Her sign simply read, "Cruelty is Not Strength."

Families Belong Together is a social movement created in response to the Trump Administration's zero tolerance border policy. Dozens of national organizations are supporters. The group has offered a number of posters and signs that you can print out for your own use. You can find more sign and poster options here.

Pam Keith, an attorney and the Democratic candidate for Florida's 18th Congressional District, tweeted this image out on Sunday. One of her supporters holds a sign that says, "Then they came for the children and I said 'Hell No!'"

A protest in Kentucky brought out a big crowd, and in one picture, one sign rises above the group, reminding people of the term people have for our own species: "Human*Kind. Be Both."

Signs from the Saturday rally in Tennessee's Knox County implored people to practice kindness and tolerance. Posters were generally positive, reading, "Actually We Do Care #Resist," "USA Needs A Love Force Not A Space Force," "No Matter Where You Are From, We're Glad You're Our Neighbor," and "My Ancestors Were Immigrants Too," with the last sign held by a white woman.

On Monday, California Endowment posted pictures from their protest march, where other marginalized groups voiced dissent against the border policy. One woman held up her hot pink poster, bearing the words, "Black People For Brown Lives."

Detroit will be participating in the June 30 protest as well, and their tweet keeps it simple: Melt the ICE.

Amber Heard joined a group of celebrities protesting in Tornillo, Texas over the weekend. Her sign traces legal but historically denounced policies, reading, "Apartheid was legal. Holocaust was legal. Legality is a matter of power, not justice."

lenadunham on Instagram Lena Dunham's Instagram post from the Tornillo, Texas protest shows the group protesting in white. Signs appeal to compassion for all people, with one sign saying, "This is About Humanity," while another reads, "No one is illegal."

At a protest in the Golden Gate City, one protester's sign took on a forebording tone, warning that just because the government isn't targeting your kids this time, doesn't mean they won't next time.

At a Sunday protest in Richmond, Virginia, one man held up a sign that read, "No Tax $ for Child Abuse." One little girl held a sign that simply said, "We are better than this."

One local reporter spotted this sign outside of ICE headquarters in Portland. The artist drew a child's hand reaching for his parent, with cries for family written inside.

Louisianans gathered outside the New Orleans Convention Center to protest last week. One woman found a Bible verse that called for compassion in situations like this one.