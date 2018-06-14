17 Father's Day Movies Streaming In June 2018 That You Seriously Need To Watch With Your Dad

While the many movies out about fatherhood may be very different in the lifestyles and situations they show, the majority of the ones featuring father-daughter relationships tend to hit audiences right in the feels. From on-screen portrayals of single dads like Idris Elba in Daddy's Little Girls to dads who just don't want to let go like Steve Martin in Father of The Bride, these fictional fathers would do anything for their daughters' happiness. And with Father's Day around the corner, there's no better time to grab your own father figure and watch one of these 17 father-daughter movies you can stream.

Some of the most moving films on this list, like I Am Sam, Fly Away Home, and We Bought A Zoo will likely remind you of some fond memories you've shared with your dad if you guys had a close relationship. Meanwhile, the action-packed movies Taken and Kickass will make you feel grateful to know how far a dad (well, at least those fictional ones) might go to protect his daughter. All of these films show how fathers connect with their daughters in different ways, and whatever your relationship is like, chances are you'll enjoy watching these movies alongside your dad. This Father's Day, check out a couple of the flicks below and spend some quality time with your loved ones.

1. Interstellar

Paramount Movies on YouTube

NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) makes a journey into space to find new planets that could be a fit for humankind. While on his mission, his daughter Murph (Mackenzie Foy, later Jessica Chastain) has to cope without having her father around.

Stream it on Amazon.

2. Daddy's Little Girls

Media Graveyard on YouTube

A single father (Idris Elba) takes matters into his own hands when he loses custody of his three daughters to his abusive ex-wife.

Stream it on Amazon.

3. Kickass

LionsgateVOD on YouTube

Father-daughter duo Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit Girl (Chloe Grace Moetz) are a crime fighting team trying to take down a scheming mobster in New York.

Stream it on Amazon.

4. I Am Sam

GabyWittens on YouTube

I Am Sam follows a man named Sam (Sean Penn) with a developmental disability, who is doing his best to raise his young daughter (Dakota Fanning). As she gets older, people start to question whether or not Sam can continue to care for her. This film will surely take you on an emotional ride.

Stream it on Amazon.

5. Fathers And Daughters

LionsgateVOD on YouTube

A Pulitzer Prize-winning author (Russell Crowe) finds himself checked into a mental health facility after the death of his wife, while his daughter (Amanda Seyfried) comes to terms with her relationship with her father and childhood trauma.

Stream it on Amazon.

6. Father Of The Bride

TouchstoneOnDemand on YouTube

Steve Martin plays a dad who is not quite ready for wedding madness when his daughter decides to get married to a man she just met. This comedy is hilarious, but also a definite tearjerker.

Stream it on Amazon.

7. Jersey Girl

LionsgateVOD on YouTube

Ollie Trinke's (Ben Affleck) wife (Jennifer Lopez) dies during childbirth, leaving him to raise their daughter on his own. Ollie gets some help when his father (George Carlin) pushes him to be a better parent.

Stream it on Amazon.

8. Definitely, Maybe

Universal Movies on YouTube

A 10 year-old (Abigail Breslin) wants to know the the love story of how her parents (Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher) met. Her father begins to narrate the story, but adds a mystery to it where the daughter has to identify who her actual mother is. The movie is a romantic comedy seen through the eyes of a loving father-daughter relationship.

Stream it on Amazon.

9. Hannah Montana: The Movie

YouTube

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus make for a beautiful musical duo. If you and your dad love music, this is the movie to watch —no matter how sappy it may be.

Stream it on Amazon.

10. The Descendants

FHEfoxconnect on YouTube

After his wife's accident leaves her in a coma, Matt (George Clooney) takes on the responsibility of taking care of their two daughters (Shailene Woodley, Amara Miller). He has to find a way to connect with the girls in a way he never did before.

Stream it on Amazon.

11. Fly Away Home

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on YouTube

Amy (Anna Paquin) loses her mother in a car accident and moves to Canada to live with her father Thomas, (Jeff Daniels), with whom she has no relationship. They struggle to bond until they find a mysterious collection of goose eggs. When the eggs hatch, the duo work together to teach the birds to fly.

Stream it on Amazon.

12. Biutiful

Relativity Media Home Entertainment on YouTube

Uxbal (Javier Bardem), is a criminial in Barcelona's underground sweatshops and back alleys. He soon finds out that he is ill and has just a few months to live, so tries to get his life in order for his children before it's too late.

Stream it on YouTube.

13. Taken

FHEfoxconnect on YouTube

The number one reason to watch this movie: Liam Neeson saying, "I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you".

Stream it on Amazon.

14. The Golden Pond

Cinedigm on YouTube

For everyone who is trying to repair long-strained relationships with their parents, this movie is a great way to start the conversation. It follows Chelsea (Jane Fonda) who returns to her parents' lake house to attempt to repair her bond with her aging father (Henry Fonda).

Stream it on YouTube.

15. The Lovely Bones

Paramount Movies on YouTube

Although it's a thriller, this movie is also so moving. Mark Wahlberg plays the father to a brutally killed teenager named Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan) whose spirit watches over her family. Wahlberg's character will go to the ends of the earth to find out who his daughter's murderer is.

Stream it on Amazon.

16. Trouble With The Curve

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Gus Lobel (Clint Eastwood) doesn't want to give up being one of baseball's best scouts, but when his age starts catching up with him, his daughter Mickey (Amy Adams) steps in to help. Though they haven't spent time together in years, the duo try their best to mend their relationship.

Stream it on Amazon.

17. We Bought A Zoo

20th Century Fox on YouTube

A father who wants to give his kids the world — even through a zoo — is bound to make for a heartwarming movie.

Stream it on Amazon.

This list will have you feeling all kinds of emotions.