17 Father's Day Movies Streaming In June 2018 That You Seriously Need To Watch With Your Dad
While the many movies out about fatherhood may be very different in the lifestyles and situations they show, the majority of the ones featuring father-daughter relationships tend to hit audiences right in the feels. From on-screen portrayals of single dads like Idris Elba in Daddy's Little Girls to dads who just don't want to let go like Steve Martin in Father of The Bride, these fictional fathers would do anything for their daughters' happiness. And with Father's Day around the corner, there's no better time to grab your own father figure and watch one of these 17 father-daughter movies you can stream.
Some of the most moving films on this list, like I Am Sam, Fly Away Home, and We Bought A Zoo will likely remind you of some fond memories you've shared with your dad if you guys had a close relationship. Meanwhile, the action-packed movies Taken and Kickass will make you feel grateful to know how far a dad (well, at least those fictional ones) might go to protect his daughter. All of these films show how fathers connect with their daughters in different ways, and whatever your relationship is like, chances are you'll enjoy watching these movies alongside your dad. This Father's Day, check out a couple of the flicks below and spend some quality time with your loved ones.
1. Interstellar
NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) makes a journey into space to find new planets that could be a fit for humankind. While on his mission, his daughter Murph (Mackenzie Foy, later Jessica Chastain) has to cope without having her father around.
2. Daddy's Little Girls
A single father (Idris Elba) takes matters into his own hands when he loses custody of his three daughters to his abusive ex-wife.
3. Kickass
Father-daughter duo Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit Girl (Chloe Grace Moetz) are a crime fighting team trying to take down a scheming mobster in New York.
4. I Am Sam
I Am Sam follows a man named Sam (Sean Penn) with a developmental disability, who is doing his best to raise his young daughter (Dakota Fanning). As she gets older, people start to question whether or not Sam can continue to care for her. This film will surely take you on an emotional ride.
5. Fathers And Daughters
A Pulitzer Prize-winning author (Russell Crowe) finds himself checked into a mental health facility after the death of his wife, while his daughter (Amanda Seyfried) comes to terms with her relationship with her father and childhood trauma.
6. Father Of The Bride
Steve Martin plays a dad who is not quite ready for wedding madness when his daughter decides to get married to a man she just met. This comedy is hilarious, but also a definite tearjerker.
7. Jersey Girl
Ollie Trinke's (Ben Affleck) wife (Jennifer Lopez) dies during childbirth, leaving him to raise their daughter on his own. Ollie gets some help when his father (George Carlin) pushes him to be a better parent.
8. Definitely, Maybe
A 10 year-old (Abigail Breslin) wants to know the the love story of how her parents (Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher) met. Her father begins to narrate the story, but adds a mystery to it where the daughter has to identify who her actual mother is. The movie is a romantic comedy seen through the eyes of a loving father-daughter relationship.
9. Hannah Montana: The Movie
Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus make for a beautiful musical duo. If you and your dad love music, this is the movie to watch —no matter how sappy it may be.
10. The Descendants
After his wife's accident leaves her in a coma, Matt (George Clooney) takes on the responsibility of taking care of their two daughters (Shailene Woodley, Amara Miller). He has to find a way to connect with the girls in a way he never did before.
11. Fly Away Home
Amy (Anna Paquin) loses her mother in a car accident and moves to Canada to live with her father Thomas, (Jeff Daniels), with whom she has no relationship. They struggle to bond until they find a mysterious collection of goose eggs. When the eggs hatch, the duo work together to teach the birds to fly.
12. Biutiful
Uxbal (Javier Bardem), is a criminial in Barcelona's underground sweatshops and back alleys. He soon finds out that he is ill and has just a few months to live, so tries to get his life in order for his children before it's too late.
13. Taken
The number one reason to watch this movie: Liam Neeson saying, "I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you".
14. The Golden Pond
For everyone who is trying to repair long-strained relationships with their parents, this movie is a great way to start the conversation. It follows Chelsea (Jane Fonda) who returns to her parents' lake house to attempt to repair her bond with her aging father (Henry Fonda).
15. The Lovely Bones
Although it's a thriller, this movie is also so moving. Mark Wahlberg plays the father to a brutally killed teenager named Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan) whose spirit watches over her family. Wahlberg's character will go to the ends of the earth to find out who his daughter's murderer is.
16. Trouble With The Curve
Gus Lobel (Clint Eastwood) doesn't want to give up being one of baseball's best scouts, but when his age starts catching up with him, his daughter Mickey (Amy Adams) steps in to help. Though they haven't spent time together in years, the duo try their best to mend their relationship.
17. We Bought A Zoo
A father who wants to give his kids the world — even through a zoo — is bound to make for a heartwarming movie.
This list will have you feeling all kinds of emotions.