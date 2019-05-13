17 Feminist Daenerys Targaryen Quotes From ‘Game of Thrones’ That Are Proof She’s Always Been The GOAT

Game of Thrones may have issues with its treatment of women characters, but one thing they've done right is introduce the world to Daenerys Targaryen. Daenerys, also known as Khaleesi or Mother of Dragons (or about a million other names), may currently be portrayed on the series as a woman spiraling into tyranny and following in the murderous footsteps of her father The Mad King — but everything we've seen of her throughout past seasons totally goes against her being at all evil. Between Seasons 1 and 7, we all got to know Dany as a powerful leader who, though certainly not perfect (who is, anyway), is determined to use the power she knows she's owed to help make the world a better, more equal place. She's championed women, put those who threatened her based on her gender in their place, and generally kicked ass for years now. There have also been some pretty great feminist quotes from Daenerys during Game of Thrones. This character does not deserve to be remembered as anything other than a champion, and these quotes prove it.

Dany has proven her feminism not just as a powerful female leader, but also as someone who has tried to make everyone feel as though they are equal. There's a reason she has the name Breaker of Chains — Dany spent most of the first portion of the show freeing slaves and punishing Masters who refused to change their ways. She also gave all of her soldiers and her right-hand woman, Missandei, a choice on whether they wanted to stand by her side or not. While Dany has always treated those who fight for her like friends and not people who are lower than her, she also isn't afraid to assert herself or act like a true leader, and that's how she's gotten as far as she has.

No matter how the show ends, Daenerys will always be the feminist GOAT of Westeros in my eyes. Here are some feminist quotes from Daenerys in Game of Thrones that will leave you feeling empowered:

1. "All men must die, but we are not men." Giphy This is when Daenerys and Missandei really bond — and when Dany delivers this badass quote that should go down in history books.

2. "I will answer injustice with justice." Giphy This quote is an example of the way Daenerys tries to rule: by giving people options instead of trying to control them completely.

3. "Woman? Is that meant to insult me? I would return the slap if I took you for a man." Giphy This is a seriously epic comeback.

4. "It seems to me that a queen who trusts no one is as foolish as a queen who trusts everyone." Giphy Daenerys shows her full strength by knowing she has to put her trust in soem people to help her lead.

5. "I am not your little princess." Giphy You really can't go wrong with this one, where Daenerys has to put everyone who doubts her in their place.

6. "I am no ordinary woman. My dreams come true." Giphy Dany is super confident that she can get anything she wants — and she should be!

7. "I will not lie with you. And I will bear no children, for you, or anyone else." Giphy She isn't afraid to stand up for herself and she refuses to be a pawn used for a man's pleasure.

8. "You promised me, 'My sword is yours. My life is yours.' This is what I command." Giphy Dany is never afraid to demand what she deserves, and this quote shows that.

9. "I said farewell to a man who loves me. A man I thought I cared for. And I felt nothing. Just impatient to get on with it." Giphy Dany shows that she does not need a man to get where she needs to go.

10. “Don't ever presume to touch me again or speak my name." Giphy When Daenerys knows she has been wronged, she isn't afraid to push back hard.

11. "I'm not going to stop the wheel, I'm going to break the wheel." Giphy She knows she's powerful enough to do more than just something small.

12. "If I look back, I am lost." Giphy The Mother of Dragons knows that the only way to move forward is to leave the past behind.

13. "I will take what is mine with fire and blood." Giphy Again: she's never afraid to go after what she wants in a fierce way.

14. "The next time you raise a hand to me will be the last time you have hands." Giphy Daenerys is not here for anyone's sh*t.

15. "I will do what queens do. I will rule." Giphy She never loses confidence in her ability to be a leader.

16. "I value your advice, but if you ever question me in front of strangers again, you'll be advising someone else. Is that understood?" Giphy She also always puts people in their place. She's a strong leader!