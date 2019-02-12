At this point, you've probably heard of Galentine's Day. If you haven't somehow, then here's the deal: Galentine's Day is a holiday created by Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation (played by Amy Poehler). It's an alternative to Valentine's Day, and it's all about celebrating the love you have for your best girl friends. Galentine's Day is, simply put, about the gals in your life, although, really, it can be about any kind of friendship. According to Leslie Knope, this is a joyful day to eat waffles and frittatas and an endless breakfast, to give gifts to your friends, and to just express your love for one another. It's also a great time to share some Galentine's Day memes on social media so everyone can know how you feel about the holiday.

The holiday is simply fun to just get into the spirit of things and celebrate this holiday. After all, why wouldn't you want an excuse to get together with your friends, eat a lot of snacks, talk about everything, and just have a really fun time hanging out? Galentine's Day doesn't have to be about giving presents or throwing some elaborate party, it's just about making time for your friendships and those who really mean something to you, and that's important!

Of course, it's also a good time to laugh... and that's exactly what these Galentine's Day memes will help you do. Feel free to keep them to yourself if you want, but we suggest sharing them with everyone you know:

1 This meme that is facts: I mean, yeah.

2 This one that explains what we all really want out of Feb. 14: Same, to be honest.

3 This one that is very relatable: It's true. Is it really worth it?

4 This one that really makes you think: The nerve of them!

5 This meme that speaks the truth: Celebrating Valentine's Day with your significant other is cool, but spending Galentine's Day with your best friends? That might be better.

6 This one that shows how rude Google can be: Wow, Google needs to get it together at this point.

7 This meme that describes us all: Your face when you get invited to a Galentine's Day party.

8 This meme that will make you rethink Christmas: Why not? Why haven't we thought about this before?!

9 And this one that will make you rethink Halloween: Let's just make a "gal" version of every holiday!

10 This meme that sums it up nicely: Said by the creator herself.

11 This one that rings true for any season of 'The Bachelor': This is still applicable.

12 This one that would make Leslie Knope proud: As Leslie Knope would say...

13 This one that is very accurate: Wow, what would we do without this show?

14 This one that is very true: Yup. Pretty much.

15 This meme that describes the holiday well: This is a good description of what Galentine's Day is all about.

16 And this one that is actually perfect: Honestly, yeah, that's pretty accurate.