For organizing and cleaning your bathroom and kitchen, having the right tools can make all the difference. Luckily, there are some genius things on Amazon for your bathroom and kitchen that will help make getting your home tidy a cinch. Best of all, almost all of these solutions are less than $40.

There’s no need to spend all day trying to clean out your microwave, unclog a drain, or organize your bathroom essentials. With these ingenious problem-solving products, you might even be able to tackle tasks you thought you'd have to call the pros to help with. From space-saving bathroom shelves so you can have all your products at arm's each to clever drain protectors to prevent clogs before they even happen and an all-natural refrigerator deodorizer that lasts for two years, there’s a product on Amazon to help do the trick.

Many of these also make great gifts, especially for those practical people who "don't need anything" on your list. And with Amazon’s Prime shipping, it could be at your doorstep in just a couple of days.

Whether you're simplifying your own life or those of family and friends, scroll on for 17 amazing items that will make cleaning up a breeze.

1. A Space-Saving Bathroom Shelf That Fits Over Your Toilet Honey-Can-Do Metal Bathroom Shelf $29 | Amazon See on Amazon This space-saving Honey-Can-Do metal bathroom shelf fits over the toilet to give you plenty of storage space for all of your towels, washcloths, skin-care products, and other bathroom essentials. The four-tier shelf is super easy to assemble and the chrome finish looks good in virtually any space. What fans say: "This is great! Perfect for the small bathroom we have with no storage. Looks nice and fits well. I would buy it again for sure."

2. This Spin Mop With Hands-Free Wringing O-Cedar Easywring Spin Mop & Bucket $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Mopping up messes is a lot easier with the O-Cedar Easywring microfiber spin mop and bucket. This mop is made of deep-cleaning microfiber to absorb and remove grime quickly. With its triangular design, you can get deep into corners, too. It has a built-in wringer for hands-free wringing between rinses and a handy splash guard. You even get two extra refills. What fans say: "Love the easy way to take the mop head off & throw it in the washer! The hands-free way to wring the mop out is a dream come true! Great quality mop & bucket! I bought three to give to family members."

3. A Stopper That Puts An End To Clogged Drains TubShroom Drain Protector $13 | Amazon See on Amazon With the Tubshroom Drain Protector, you can totally eliminate clogged shower drains. This ingenious gadget fits snuggly into your drain catching hair strands to prevent clogs. It can fit in any standard bathtub drain that's 1.5 to 1.75 inches. For clogged sinks, there's a version specially designed for that, too. What fans say: "It catches everything. It grabs all hair, including cat hair, dog hair, and body hair. We use it both in the hand sink and the tub. Works flawlessly to catch facial hair."

4. The Dishwasher Cleaner That Removes Grease & Lime While You Wash Your Dishes Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner (4-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Save time and reduce your water bill with Finish's In-Wash dishwasher cleaner. This dishwasher cleaner can be used during a regular wash cycle load to clean both your dishes and washer at the same time. It removes grease, grime, odor, and even nasty limescale build-up. What fans say: "After trying several dishwasher cleaners, I've realized that some are better than others. This one is good for degreasing your whole dishwasher. It also left my dishwasher scent-free and shiny clean."

5. A Spin Scrubber For Floors, Tiles, Tubs, & More Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber $44 | Amazon See on Amazon Scrubbing those hard-to-reach spots is a lot easier with the Homitt electric spin scrubber. This cordless electric scrubber comes with an 18.5-inch extendable handle so you don't have to bend over to scrub the floor or tile. It includes three replaceable brush heads to clean everything from tile, walls, or glass in your kitchen or bathroom. What fans say: "I have arthritis, and bending over to scrub the tub is extremely painful. This device powered through all the buildup I had on my tub, all in one go, using only water."

6. This Space-Saving Toothbrush Holder & Toothpaste Dispenser Set Maiile Toothbrush Holder and Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser Set $8 | Amazon See on Amazon With the Maiile toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser set, you can free up space on your bathroom sink countertop while keeping things hygienic. It holds up to five toothbrushes and even gets more toothpaste out of each tube while preventing a mess. Plus, no batteries are required to operate and both pieces attach easily to your wall with sticky mounts to boot. What fans say: "This has become such a space saver for my small bathroom. I originally had my toothbrushes in a cup and water started to stay at the bottom. So gross! I’m glad the holder has individual spaces and essentially let’s the brush air dry . This is great for small apartment bathrooms."

7. A Cool Gadget To Keep Your Shower Curtain & Floors Clean Tidee Tubb Splash Guards $13 | Amazon See on Amazon The Tidee Tubb splash guards protect both your shower curtain and your bathroom floors from getting soaked and stained. They easily attach to the side of your tub so you don't have to worry as much about slipping on a puddle of water or having to mop up a mess anymore. What fans say: "The Tidee Tubb Splash Guards were just what was needed. Highly recommend. What I especially like is the size of the splash guard and that it came with the adhesive."

8. This Hands-Free Soap Dispenser That Makes Washing Hands So Much Easier Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser $25 | Amazon See on Amazon The Secura automatic soap dispenser is a lifesaver for messy hands. Its infrared sensors detect when your hand is in front of the nozzle to disperse just the right amount of soap. There's even an adjustable volume control switch that you can set it to your desired amount. It runs on AA batteries (not included) so you don't have to worry about being close to an outlet, either. What fans say: "Our sits on the counter by the sink. It's easy to operate, detects motion well, and I appreciate the visible soap reservoir. Also found the amount of soap dispensed to be an easy adjustment."

9. A Steamer That Cleans Grease, Grime, Mold, & More With Just Water PurSteam World's Best Steamers $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Ignite the power of steam with the PurSteam handheld cleaner. This handy portable device provides hot pressurized steam to clean a variety of surfaces from upholstery to your kitchen sink. The heated steam helps eliminate grease, mold, stains, and even bed bugs chemical-free. It includes a long 9.8-foot-long cord and can be used both indoors and out. What fans say: "This little steamer packs one Powerful punch! This cleans grout like nobody’s business and is absolutely incredible at removing grease. I also used it to clean kitchen cupboards in preparation of a touchup staining."

10. A Straw Cleaning Kit For Straws Of All Sizes Hiware Drinking Straw Cleaning Brush Kit (9-Pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon If you reuse your favorite smoothie straws or are devoted to your stainless steel straws, the Hiware drinking straw cleaning kit is a must-have. This brush cleaning kit comes in a set of nine brushes in three different sizes to clean 6-, 9-, and 12-millimeter straws with ease. You can use them to clean those tiny nooks and crannies in hard to reach places, too. Plus, they're even dishwasher safe. What fans say: "These are great. Good quality bristles and wire handles. They cleaned the leftover smoothie gunk out of my reusable Starbucks straws just fine."

11. This Genius Splatter Guard For Your Pans Frywall Splatter Guard $22 | Amazon See on Amazon The Frywall splatter guard is a kitchen essential for messy cooks. This guard goes directly in your skillet when cooking to prevent liquids and grease from splattering over your stove, countertop, and you. It fits any pans up to 10-inches in size and is available in multiple colors to match your kitchen decor. What fans say: "I was surprised by the amount of oil that accumulated on the Frywall. That's the grease that would have ordinarily gone unto the stove, counter, and wall."

12. This Clog Removing Tool With More Than 1,600 Five-Star Reviews Vastar Drain Snake (3 Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch those toxic chemicals and quickly remove clogs with the Vastar Drain Snake. This 19.6-inch barbed plumbing snake can go deep into your pipes to remove hair, food, garbage, and more. It comes in a pack of three and can be used on both your kitchen and bathroom drains — all for less than $6. What fans say: "I was very impressed with the flexibility and ease of getting the snake into my drain openings and what came out ..... Lots of hair and gunk."

13. A Bag That Naturally Reduces Odor In Your Fridge For 2 Years MOSO NATURAL Air Purifying Bag for The Refrigerator $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Get rid of unwanted odor in your fridge with the MOSO NATURAL air purifying bag. These linen bags are full of natural bamboo charcoal to absorb excess moisture and odors from the air. They’re more powerful and attractive than baking soda. Plus, one baggy lasts up two years. What fans say: “This Moso is absolutely amazing! Really works at keeping my refrigerator odor-free.”

14. A Skin-Saving Shower Filter AquaBliss High Output Shower Filter $27 | Amazon See on Amazon The AquaBliss high output shower filter reduces dry, itchy skin and improves the health of your hair by reducing harsh chemicals, pesticides, and contaminants from your shower water. This chrome filter easily attaches to almost any shower head and also helps to eliminate chlorine and reduce scale buildup. What fans say: “Love this filter. I couldn't afford a whole house water softener, but really needed something for the shower, so I started looking for a DYI type filter at an affordable price. I could tell the difference within my hair and skin right away!”

15. The Doll That Totally Cleans & Disinfects Your Microwave mixigoo Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $10 | Amazon See on Amazon With mixigoo’s Angry Mama microwave cleaner, your days of scrubbing messes are over. This ingenious little steam cleaner loosens hard, stuck-on foods and disinfects. Simply pour a mix of water and vinegar into the doll and microwave for five minutes, then wipe clean. That’s it! What fans say: “I was skeptical at first buying this. But this is AWESOME. It works like a charm. Super easy to use and does exactly what it says. It made my microwave look brand new again.”

16. An Anti-Slip Bath Mat That’s Antibacterial, Too Gorilla Grip Original Bath Mat $40 | Amazon See on Amazon The Gorilla Grip bath mat is designed to prevent slipping and stay clean, too. It is antibacterial and mildew resistant with holes throughout the mat for better drainage and air circulation. Plus, it’s machine washable and available in dozens of colors to match your bathroom decor. What fans say: “Absolutely loved this bath mat! Definitely a great price and nice to have. Suction cups stick easily, and the mat doesn't move. I also really like that there are holes to make sure water doesn't get caught underneath.”