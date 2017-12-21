17 Happy Holiday 2017 Quotes That You Can Share With Everyone

Nothing beats a good quote... except, maybe, a good holiday quote. Those just feed the soul — kind of like chocolate, or a piping hot bowl of ramen on a rainy afternoon. Yum, I can just feel my heart (and appetite) warming just thinking about it! So, considering the year comes to a close soon, I've been thinking a lot about happy holiday quotes for 2017 that I can share with my loved ones.

Everyone has their own personal favorite quote for the holidays. For instance, one my all-time top choices comes from one of my all-time top holiday movies, Scrooged: It's the quote that Bill Murray's character shares in his motivational speech, specifically. "It's Christmas Eve. It's the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be." What's not to love? It's sweet, it's true, and it's just a great quote. Also, it's Bill Murray, so that's a win.

Whatever you favorite holiday quote may be, here are a few of the best of the best to read through if you need a little more boost and a little less bah humbug this holiday season.

1. "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. Wishing you happiness." — Helen Keller

2. "Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love." — Hamilton Wright Mabie

3. "Happiness is there for the taking, and the making." — Oprah

4. As we struggle with shopping lists and invitations, compounded by December's bad weather, it is good to be reminded that there are people in our lives who are worth this aggravation, and people to whom we are worth the same." — Donald E. Westlake

6. "Sharing the holiday with other people, and feeling that you’re giving of yourself, gets you past all the commercialism." — Caroline Kennedy

7. "May your walls know joy, may every room hold laughter, and every window open to great possibility." — Mary Anne Radmacher

8. "Every piece of the universe, even the tiniest little snow crystal, matters somehow. I have a place in the pattern, and so do you." — T.A. Barron

9. "The joy of brightening other lives, bearing each others' burdens, easing others' loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of the holidays" — W.C. Jones

10. "A friend is a gift you give yourself." — Robert Louis Stevenson

11. "Christmas is the season when you buy this year's gifts with next year's money. Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." — Oprah

12. The holiday season is a time for storytelling, and whether you are hearing the story of a candelabra staying lit for more than a week or a baby born in a barn without proper medical supervision, these stories often feature miracles." — Lemony Snicket

13. We make a living by what we make. We make a life by what we give." — Winston Churchill

14. "A lovely thing about Christmas is that it's compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together." — Garrison Keillor

15. "Small cheer and great welcome make a merry feast." — William Shakespeare

16. "Be who you are and say what you feel. Because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind." — Dr. Seuss.

17. "Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can't see." — The Polar Express