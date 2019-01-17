17 'Harry Potter' Accessories That Will Transport You To The Wizarding World
If you are a diehard Harry Potter fan, there are innumerable ways to express your love for the books, films, storylines, characters, and the general lore through your personal style. That's because there are plenty of Harry Potter-themed accessories available and accessible. You can easily and stylishly add a dose of fantastical fun to your OOTD.
You can stack bangles on your wrist, layer necklaces with scarves, rock collectible pins, or pile on as little or as many pieces as you wish. While there are lots of officially licensed products created in conjunction with Warner Bros. and on sale via the Harry Potter Store, lots of fans have created HP-inspired pieces on platforms like Etsy.
Here's another tip. There is a motherload of Potter product for sale over at the Alex and Ani site. The jewelry brand created quite a copious and cute collection so you can get lost while shopping there. Lots of pieces have sold out so don't delay in grabbing the ones you want. BoxLunch also stocks a treasure trove of spellbinding stuff.
Whether you pledge allegiance to the House of Gryffindor or Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw or Slytherin, you will find plenty of cute and wearable pieces. You can add subtle Potter touches your ensemble. Or go all out.
Below are 17 Harry Potter accessories that suit every level of fandom.
1. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Light & Dark Charm Bangle
Harry Potter Light & Dark Charm Bangle
When Harry was struggling with difficult choices, Sirius Black told him, "We've all got both light and dark inside of us. What matters is the part we choose to act on." This bracelet features that sentiment and reminds of us our duality as humans. Plus, the rose gold finish is so pretty.
2. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Necklace
Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Necklace
The Deathly Hallows necklace comes in either a silver or gold finish. Buy both and layer them, since mixing metals is such a "do" in 2019.
3. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Hufflepuff Pull Cord Bracelet
Harry Potter Hufflepuff Pull Cord Bracelet
What a cute and simple way to show off your Hufflepuff passion.
4. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace
It may be the Golden Snitch but the necklace itself is silver. It's also adjustable so you can customize how you wear it.
5. Harry Potter Time Turner Gold-Tone Cuff Links
Harry Potter Time Turner Gold-Tone Cuff Links
If you wear a suit to work, love someone who does, or have a special occasion on the horizon, these cuff links will dress things up.
6. Harry Potter "After All This Time" Bar Necklace
Harry Potter "After All This Time" Bar Necklace
If you love quoting the books and films, there are lots of pieces that carry the most memorable and popular phrases. Like this trendy and delicate bar necklace.
7. Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Disc Pendant
Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Disc Pendant
Your fandom will be on full display with this necklace.
8. Harry Potter Snitch & Owl Bobby Pin Set
Harry Potter Snitch & Owl Bobby Pin Set
The product description is so eloquent. Keep your hair out of your face during quidditch practice with these snazzy bobby pins. Translation: They are utilitarian and stylish.
9. Harry Potter Death Eaters Enamel Pin
Harry Potter Death Eaters Mask Enamel Pin
Deck out the lapel of your leather jacket with this Death Eaters pin.
10. Harry Potter Gryffindor Pom Beanie
Harry Potter Gryffindor Pom Beanie
Rep your love of the Harry Potter universe with this red and yellow striped beanie topped with a pom.
11. Harry Potter Low Cut Casual Socks
Harry Potter Women's Six Pack Low Cut Casual Socks
Socks featuring your fave Harry Potter characters might be subtle since they, you know, hide in your shoes. But once you kick off your footwear, you can show off your Potter passion.
12. Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Sunglasses
Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Suglasses
Add these sunglasses to a monochrome ensemble and you'll easily be the coolest person in the room. Plus, you are further repping that HP style.
13. Harry Potter Slytherin Bracelet Four Pack
Harry Potter Slytherin Bracelet Four Pack
Stack 'em up and show off your Slytherin support with this bracelet set.
14. Harry Potter Ravenclaw Lumos Charm Bracelet
Harry Potter Ravenclaw Lumos Charm Bracelet
Not only is this charm bracelet beautiful but it also benefits a good cause. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the J.K. Rowling-founded Lumos Foundation, which aids children globally.
15. Harry Potter 4-Pack Hogwarts Crest & Characters Pin Set
Harry Potter 4-Pack Hogwarts Crest & Characters Pin Set
Bring the Wizarding World with you everywhere — be it on the lapel of your fave jacket or on the flap of your backpack.
16. Hermione Granger Time-Turner Necklace
Harry Potter Hermione Granger Time-Turner Necklace
This gorgeous gold necklace is a recreation of Hermione Granger's in "Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban." The inner rings rotate, making it functional and fashionable.
17. Harry Potter Marauder's Map Infinity Scarf
Harry Potter Marauder's Map Infinity Scarf
It's warm and cozy but can be worn during any season. It also features all of the pertinent details.
There are lots of other Harry Potter accessories that you welcome into your life, wardrobe, and on your person. But these 17 are the most awesome.