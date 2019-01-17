If you are a diehard Harry Potter fan, there are innumerable ways to express your love for the books, films, storylines, characters, and the general lore through your personal style. That's because there are plenty of Harry Potter-themed accessories available and accessible. You can easily and stylishly add a dose of fantastical fun to your OOTD.

You can stack bangles on your wrist, layer necklaces with scarves, rock collectible pins, or pile on as little or as many pieces as you wish. While there are lots of officially licensed products created in conjunction with Warner Bros. and on sale via the Harry Potter Store, lots of fans have created HP-inspired pieces on platforms like Etsy.

Here's another tip. There is a motherload of Potter product for sale over at the Alex and Ani site. The jewelry brand created quite a copious and cute collection so you can get lost while shopping there. Lots of pieces have sold out so don't delay in grabbing the ones you want. BoxLunch also stocks a treasure trove of spellbinding stuff.

Whether you pledge allegiance to the House of Gryffindor or Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw or Slytherin, you will find plenty of cute and wearable pieces. You can add subtle Potter touches your ensemble. Or go all out.

Below are 17 Harry Potter accessories that suit every level of fandom.

1. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Light & Dark Charm Bangle

2. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Necklace

3. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Hufflepuff Pull Cord Bracelet

4. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace

5. Harry Potter Time Turner Gold-Tone Cuff Links

6. Harry Potter "After All This Time" Bar Necklace

7. Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Disc Pendant

8. Harry Potter Snitch & Owl Bobby Pin Set

9. Harry Potter Death Eaters Enamel Pin

10. Harry Potter Gryffindor Pom Beanie

11. Harry Potter Low Cut Casual Socks

12. Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Sunglasses

13. Harry Potter Slytherin Bracelet Four Pack

14. Harry Potter Ravenclaw Lumos Charm Bracelet

15. Harry Potter 4-Pack Hogwarts Crest & Characters Pin Set

16. Hermione Granger Time-Turner Necklace

17. Harry Potter Marauder's Map Infinity Scarf

There are lots of other Harry Potter accessories that you welcome into your life, wardrobe, and on your person. But these 17 are the most awesome.