17 'Harry Potter' Accessories That Will Transport You To The Wizarding World

If you are a diehard Harry Potter fan, there are innumerable ways to express your love for the books, films, storylines, characters, and the general lore through your personal style. That's because there are plenty of Harry Potter-themed accessories available and accessible. You can easily and stylishly add a dose of fantastical fun to your OOTD.

You can stack bangles on your wrist, layer necklaces with scarves, rock collectible pins, or pile on as little or as many pieces as you wish. While there are lots of officially licensed products created in conjunction with Warner Bros. and on sale via the Harry Potter Store, lots of fans have created HP-inspired pieces on platforms like Etsy.

Here's another tip. There is a motherload of Potter product for sale over at the Alex and Ani site. The jewelry brand created quite a copious and cute collection so you can get lost while shopping there. Lots of pieces have sold out so don't delay in grabbing the ones you want. BoxLunch also stocks a treasure trove of spellbinding stuff.

Whether you pledge allegiance to the House of Gryffindor or Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw or Slytherin, you will find plenty of cute and wearable pieces. You can add subtle Potter touches your ensemble. Or go all out.

Below are 17 Harry Potter accessories that suit every level of fandom.

1. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Light & Dark Charm Bangle

Harry Potter Light & Dark Charm Bangle

$42

Alex and Ani

When Harry was struggling with difficult choices, Sirius Black told him, "We've all got both light and dark inside of us. What matters is the part we choose to act on." This bracelet features that sentiment and reminds of us our duality as humans. Plus, the rose gold finish is so pretty.

2. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Necklace

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Necklace

$38

Alex and Ani

The Deathly Hallows necklace comes in either a silver or gold finish. Buy both and layer them, since mixing metals is such a "do" in 2019.

3. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Hufflepuff Pull Cord Bracelet

Harry Potter Hufflepuff Pull Cord Bracelet

$16.80

Alex and Ani

What a cute and simple way to show off your Hufflepuff passion.

4. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace

$78

Alex and Ani

It may be the Golden Snitch but the necklace itself is silver. It's also adjustable so you can customize how you wear it.

5. Harry Potter Time Turner Gold-Tone Cuff Links

Harry Potter Time Turner Gold-Tone Cuff Links

$65

Kohl's

If you wear a suit to work, love someone who does, or have a special occasion on the horizon, these cuff links will dress things up.

6. Harry Potter "After All This Time" Bar Necklace

Harry Potter "After All This Time" Bar Necklace

$21.99

Kohl's

If you love quoting the books and films, there are lots of pieces that carry the most memorable and popular phrases. Like this trendy and delicate bar necklace.

7. Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Disc Pendant

Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Disc Pendant

$21.99

Kohl's

Your fandom will be on full display with this necklace.

8. Harry Potter Snitch & Owl Bobby Pin Set

Harry Potter Snitch & Owl Bobby Pin Set

$12.90

BoxLunch

The product description is so eloquent. Keep your hair out of your face during quidditch practice with these snazzy bobby pins. Translation: They are utilitarian and stylish.

9. Harry Potter Death Eaters Enamel Pin

Harry Potter Death Eaters Mask Enamel Pin

$8.90

BoxLunch

Deck out the lapel of your leather jacket with this Death Eaters pin.

10. Harry Potter Gryffindor Pom Beanie

Harry Potter Gryffindor Pom Beanie

$18.90

BoxLunch

Rep your love of the Harry Potter universe with this red and yellow striped beanie topped with a pom.

11. Harry Potter Low Cut Casual Socks

Harry Potter Women's Six Pack Low Cut Casual Socks

$8

Target

Socks featuring your fave Harry Potter characters might be subtle since they, you know, hide in your shoes. But once you kick off your footwear, you can show off your Potter passion.

12. Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Sunglasses

Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Suglasses

$16.90

Hot Topic

Add these sunglasses to a monochrome ensemble and you'll easily be the coolest person in the room. Plus, you are further repping that HP style.

13. Harry Potter Slytherin Bracelet Four Pack

Harry Potter Slytherin Bracelet Four Pack

$10.50

Hot Topic

Stack 'em up and show off your Slytherin support with this bracelet set.

14. Harry Potter Ravenclaw Lumos Charm Bracelet

Harry Potter Ravenclaw Lumos Charm Bracelet

$49

Harry Potter Shop

Not only is this charm bracelet beautiful but it also benefits a good cause. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the J.K. Rowling-founded Lumos Foundation, which aids children globally.

15. Harry Potter 4-Pack Hogwarts Crest & Characters Pin Set

Harry Potter 4-Pack Hogwarts Crest & Characters Pin Set

$21.95

Harry Potter Shop

Bring the Wizarding World with you everywhere — be it on the lapel of your fave jacket or on the flap of your backpack.

16. Hermione Granger Time-Turner Necklace

Harry Potter Hermione Granger Time-Turner Necklace

$50.96

Harry Potter Shop

This gorgeous gold necklace is a recreation of Hermione Granger's in "Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban." The inner rings rotate, making it functional and fashionable.

17. Harry Potter Marauder's Map Infinity Scarf

Harry Potter Marauder's Map Infinity Scarf

$19.95

Harry Potter Shop

It's warm and cozy but can be worn during any season. It also features all of the pertinent details.

There are lots of other Harry Potter accessories that you welcome into your life, wardrobe, and on your person. But these 17 are the most awesome.