Summer break is so, so close, but there's one more challenge to overcome: finals week. The last stretch of the school year can be absolutely agonizing. But the good news is that you're nearly there, and these quotes from books might just give you that extra push to get you through to the end.

Finals are like the dragon waiting at the end of the story, and you're the hero. It's time to brandish your sword, summon your power, and kick some serious ass. I know, your workload right now is probably pretty overwhelming, but with hard work (and lots of coffee), there's nothing you can't do.

Literature is filled with stories of people overcoming great challenges. Think of Frodo taking the ring to Mordor or Katniss fighting her way through the Hunger Games. Whenever you're stuck or feel like you'll never make it through the school year alive, think back on those tales to summon your strength. Books have certainly proved to us that there is nothing you can't make it through.

Finals suck, but you're going to come out of this a champion. Remember: the end is near, and your hard work this week is going to pay off. Here are some quotes to keep you going during finals week.

“If you can learn to endure pain, you can survive anything." Giphy ― Sarah J. Maas, The Assassin's Blade

"One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.” Giphy — Malala Yousafzai, I Am Malala

"I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my own ship." Giphy — Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

"You are never stronger...than when you land on the other side of despair.” Giphy ― Zadie Smith, White Teeth

"When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” Giphy ― Audre Lorde, The Cancer Journals

“Becoming fearless isn't the point. That's impossible. It's learning how to control your fear, and how to be free from it.” Giphy ― Veronica Roth, Divergent

9 "Beware; for I am fearless. And therefore powerful." Giphy — Mary Shelley, Frankenstein

"I have been bent and broken, but—I hope—into a better shape." Giphy — Charles Dickens, Great Expectations

"No thief, however skillful, can rob one of knowledge, and that is why knowledge is the best and safest treasure to acquire.” Giphy ― L. Frank Baum, The Lost Princess of Oz

"Just because we don't understand doesn't mean that the explanation doesn't exist." Giphy — Madeleine L'Engle, A Wrinkle in Time

"Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise." Giphy — Victor Hugo, Les Miserables

"I have never let my schooling interfere with my education.” Giphy — Mark Twain