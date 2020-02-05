Celebrating and nurturing your female friendships year-round is always a good idea, but Galentine's Day is an excuse to go above and beyond. So, if you're looking for Instagram captions about friendship to post on Galentine's Day, you've come to the right place. Because the unofficial holiday — which is considered by many to be the anti-Valentine's Day — is all about pouring positive energy into your own friendships and then spreading that positive energy and encouraging others to celebrate their non-romantic friendships, too.

The older we get, the more complicated our friendships become. We are separated by time and space, and as our plates fill with new responsibilities, our friendships become harder to maintain and yet more important to hold onto. Galentine's Day reminds us to check in with everyone, from the friend who seems to always have it together to the strong and independent friend — they all need our love and support, even if they don't show it or ask for it.

Here are 17 captions you and your BFF can use on Instagram for your Galentine's Day post.

“It’s my women friends that keep starch in my spine and without them, I don’t know where I would be. We have to just hang together and help each other.” - Jane Fonda

“Talk between women friends is always therapy...” - Jayne Anne Phillips

“I think about my best friendship [...] as like a great romance of my young life.” - Lena Dunham

“True friends are like diamonds – bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.” - Nicole Richie

“One friend with whom you have a lot in common is better than three with whom you struggle to find things to talk about. We never needed best friend gear because I guess with real friends you don’t have to make it official. It just is.” - Mindy Kaling

Shutterstock

“You had to know a person well to make them laugh like that.” - Cassandra Clare

“Abandon the cultural myth that all female friendships must be bitchy, toxic, or competitive. This myth is like heels and purses — pretty but designed to SLOW women down.” - Roxane Gay

“I think sometimes girls get scared of other girls, but you need each other.” - Zooey Deschanel

“The friend who holds your hand and says the wrong thing is made of dearer stuff than the one who stays away.”- Barbara Kingsolver

“You can’t do it alone. As you navigate through the rest of your life, be open to collaboration. Other people and other people’s ideas are often better than your own. Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” - Amy Poehler

Shutterstock

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” - Anais Nin

“Well, female friendships are f*cking extraordinary. They don’t have to be sexual to be intense love affairs." - Keira Knightley

“There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends.” - Sylvia Plath

“Women helped each other in ways small and large every day, without thinking, and that was what kept them going even when the world came up with new and exciting ways to crush them.” - Alyssa Cole

“Women instinctually know how to nourish each other, and just being with each other is restorative” - Tanja Taaljard

“There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.”- Jane Austen

“You know my code: hoes before bros. Uteruses before duderuses…Ovaries before brovaries.” - Leslie Knope