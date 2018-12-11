Choosing a holiday gift for a partner can be tough. Not only are there so many different options out there, but it can be tricky to tell what the gift-giving expectations are within your relationship.

"As you prepare for the holidays, it’s a good idea to have an understanding of your partner’s gift-giving style to avoid feelings of disappointment when it comes time to exchange presents," Jonathan Bennett, relationship and dating expert at Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. "This is especially true if you are just beginning a new relationship and you’re not sure about your partner’s expectations regarding gifts."

But no matter what your partner is expecting, it's important to be realistic about how much you should spend this holiday season. There's a lot of pressure to buy more — to spend more — rather than acknowledging that it's the thought that counts. So if you're low on cash, don't sweat it — there are plenty of thoughtful gift ideas out there that won't break the bank. Whether they're an adventurer, a homebody, a Harry Potter geek, or a beer lover, there's something out there to suit everyone and every price point. Here are some thoughtful gift ideas to get you started.

4 Relax Gift Box Relax Gift Box $98 FEED Buy On FEED If your partner values ethically-sourced gifts , this Relax gift box is a brilliant idea. Not only does it include a cashmere eye mask and luscious candle, it provides meals for 28 schoolchildren in need. Give while giving back.

5 Harry Potter Love Harry Potter Love $19.99 Etsy Buy On Etsy The most important Harry Potter symbols all in one place? If your partner is a fan, this is a cheap and fun gift that will speak to their inner Potterhead.

7 QuiltedAir Bath Pillow QuiltedAir Bath Pillow $29 Amazon Buy On Amazon If your partner loves bath time — or needs to start taking more time for themselves — this quilted pillow will transform their bath experience into something way more decadent.

8 Hot Water Bottle with Fleece Cover Hot Water Bottle with Fleece Cover $14.99 Amazon Buy On Amazon This excruciatingly cute water bottle is a cheap and thoughtful gift if your partner is always cold — or if you always put your cold feet all over your partner to torture them during the winter. In fact, it might just save your relationship.

11 LUCKIES Scratch Map LUCKIES Scratch Map $19 Amazon Buy On Amazon Whether you're avid travelers or you just hope to be someday, this is a truly thoughtful gift that will help you remember where you've been — and plan where you're heading.

14 DAVIDsTEA Vegan Prosecco Bear Gummies DAVIDsTEA Vegan Prosecco Bear Gummies $6 DAVIDsTEA Buy On DAVIDsTEA An uber cheap and easy present, these prosecco-flavored gummies are perfect for the vegan in your life — as a stocking stuffer or just for a snack.