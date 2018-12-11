17 Meaningful Holiday Gifts To Get Your Partner That You Can Actually Afford
Choosing a holiday gift for a partner can be tough. Not only are there so many different options out there, but it can be tricky to tell what the gift-giving expectations are within your relationship.
"As you prepare for the holidays, it’s a good idea to have an understanding of your partner’s gift-giving style to avoid feelings of disappointment when it comes time to exchange presents," Jonathan Bennett, relationship and dating expert at Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. "This is especially true if you are just beginning a new relationship and you’re not sure about your partner’s expectations regarding gifts."
But no matter what your partner is expecting, it's important to be realistic about how much you should spend this holiday season. There's a lot of pressure to buy more — to spend more — rather than acknowledging that it's the thought that counts. So if you're low on cash, don't sweat it — there are plenty of thoughtful gift ideas out there that won't break the bank. Whether they're an adventurer, a homebody, a Harry Potter geek, or a beer lover, there's something out there to suit everyone and every price point. Here are some thoughtful gift ideas to get you started.
1You Are Here: A Mindful Travel Journal
If your partner is an adventurer, this simple journal reminds people to stay in the moment (and off the phone), making it the perfect way to encourage their travels.
2Burt's Bees Spa Collection Holiday Gift Set
If your partner needs some major relaxation, this is a budget-friendly option that still shows you care.
3'Date Night In'
Want to spend more quality time together — and sick of debating what's for dinner? This cookbook is designed to help the two of you find time to set aside and just be. (And eat, of course.)
4Relax Gift Box
If your partner values ethically-sourced gifts , this Relax gift box is a brilliant idea. Not only does it include a cashmere eye mask and luscious candle, it provides meals for 28 schoolchildren in need. Give while giving back.
5Harry Potter Love
The most important Harry Potter symbols all in one place? If your partner is a fan, this is a cheap and fun gift that will speak to their inner Potterhead.
6Francesca's Emotions Amaze Travel Spray
A hypnotizing scent on the go, this gift makes a great stocking stuffer for a busy partner.
7QuiltedAir Bath Pillow
If your partner loves bath time — or needs to start taking more time for themselves — this quilted pillow will transform their bath experience into something way more decadent.
8Hot Water Bottle with Fleece Cover
This excruciatingly cute water bottle is a cheap and thoughtful gift if your partner is always cold — or if you always put your cold feet all over your partner to torture them during the winter. In fact, it might just save your relationship.
9'The Astrology of You and Me'
For the astrology buff, this book helps them navigate your relationship — and their relationship with everyone else.
10Heart in a Bottle
A simple, thoughtful gift designed so the two of you can always feel close, this Etsy design is a steal.
11LUCKIES Scratch Map
Whether you're avid travelers or you just hope to be someday, this is a truly thoughtful gift that will help you remember where you've been — and plan where you're heading.
12Natural Life Home 4-Piece Satin Sheet Set
You can never go wrong with new sheets, and these add a touch of luxury, without the price tag.
13Around the World Beer Gift Set
If you want to splurge a little and your partner's a beer lover, why not give them a little world tour, all in a few bottles?
14DAVIDsTEA Vegan Prosecco Bear Gummies
An uber cheap and easy present, these prosecco-flavored gummies are perfect for the vegan in your life — as a stocking stuffer or just for a snack.
15Loving Candle
A design piece and a scented candle, this famous design is always a great holiday treat.
16Burt's Bees Organic Cotton PJ Set
A great price for organic cotton PJs, this set will have your partner cozying up by the fire in no time.
17CMFRT Weighted Blanket
If your partner struggles to sleep or suffers from anxiety, this weighted blanket is such a thoughtful choice. It's designed to help you relax and sleep and comes in a variety of different weighting options.
Choosing a holiday gift for your partner can be tough, but you don't have to break the bank. Put a little thought into what they would like — or need — the most, rather than just splashing out. There's a thoughtful gift out there and remember: it's the season for giving, not for spending.