17 Millennial Pink Must-Haves You Won't Be Able To Resist Buying
You know the blush hues you keep seeing everywhere that you can't seem to accurately describe? They're the latest obsession known as "millennial pink". A trending hue that looks drool-worthy in every form, millennial pink must-haves may soon takeover your entire life if you're not careful.
As irresistible as the shade is, millennial pink isn't the easiest color to pinpoint. There seems to be no clear consensus on what the color actually looks like, although it has taken over the fashion, beauty, and home decor industries. The blush hue actually covers a wide color spectrum, from rose quartz to a salmony bubble gum pink, depending on who you ask. Despite all of the discrepancies, the shade has emerged as the "new black" that has everyone going so crazy, it's slathered onto anything designers can get their hands on. The shade is even edible, as it has penetrated the food industry, too.
The true origins of the hue and the reasoning behind why we are so obsessed with millennial pink has yet to be discovered. Regardless of the facts, the shade makes for such trendy buys, like these 17 home, beauty, and lifestyle essentials that'll have your eyes glued to the screen.
1. This Radiance-Boosting Mask
$45Sephora
This sleeping mask not only comes in the popular millennial pink, but also features some incredible benefits. A skin-smoothing mask infused with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid, it evens your skin tone as you sleep. Gentle AHAs also work overnight to combat a dull complexion by clearing the skin of rough, dead skin cells. So, clearly, millennial pink can be a miracle worker for your skin.Buy Now
2. These Chic Chairs
$74.49Target
The aesthetic of this blush pink pair of chairs is so on point. It's curving and armless body makes for such a modern design that's sure to transform your dining area into a upscale-looking space.Buy Now
3. This Restorative Clay
$17Origins
Prepare to get your glow on with this texture refining mask. Its formula features Canadian willowherb, exfoliating jojoba beads, and Mediterranean rose clay that gives it its millennial pink hue.Buy Now
4. This Furry Accent Pillow
$19.99Target
Faux fur and blush pink is one serious match made in heaven. Jazz up your bedding or living room decor with this oversized throw pillow that proves millennial pink furnishings are the way to go.Buy Now
5. These Comfy Kicks
$99.95Steve Madden
Athlesiure has never looked better. Sure to compliment any wardrobe, pink monochromatic sneakers are beyond gorgeous.Buy Now
6. These Trendy Shades
$178Urban Outfitters
These rimless aviator sunnies are "it girl" certified. A millennial pink tint on the lens take this classic Ray-Ban style to the next level.Buy Now
7. This Spa Day Essential
$8.95Lush
It may feature a magenta exterior, but once this bath bomb dissipates throughout your tub, it transforms the water into a millennial pink masterpiece. See for yourself on Lush's video of the to-die-for bath bomb in action.Buy Now
8. This Glitzy Decal
$9.99Velvet Caviar
A true millennial pink lover wouldn't be the real deal without a cellphone that looks the part. A glittery pink phone decal like this one is a must-have to accessorize your mobile device.Buy Now
9. This Do-It-All Palette
$46Sephora
Just in case you weren't sure what the exact shade of millennial pink is, this palette pretty much features them all. Including pink shadows, blush, and highlighters with an edge, this Urban Decay face palette has everything you need to complete the monochromatic beauty looks of your dreams.Buy Now
10. This Adorable Cookware
$119.99Bed Bath & Beyond
If you thought this popular pink couldn't extend beyond fashion and beauty, think again. This bubble gum cookware is proof that millennial pink looks fab on every damn thing.Buy Now
11. These Eye Essentials
$10.55Miss A
At just over $10, this brush set, including a matching holder, is quite the steal. It features all of your eye blending essentials in a hue that''ll pop against your vanity setup.Buy Now
12. This Fan-Favorite Candle
$19.49Target
Yankee Candle's Pink Sands scent is a fan-favorite for a reason. Try it out for yourself and prepare to fall in love with the millennial pink candle that is a true classic.Buy Now
13. This Semi-Permanent Dye
$7.49Ulta
Take your obsession with this trending pink to the next level by giving your hair a makeover with the hue. Just in case the end-result isn't to your liking, Punky Colour's semi-permanent dye ensures the pink hair transformation doesn't have to last forever.Buy Now
14. This Calming Bath Soak
$9.99Ulta
No relaxing bath would be complete without a sprinkle of bath salts. In such a dreamy shade, pink himalayan salt looks just as good as feels.Buy Now
15. This Ombre Wine Glass
$16Anthropologie
Featuring a blush pink ombré and rose gold accents, this wine glass is a real looker. There's no way you could resist snatching up a complete set once you catch a glimpse of how immaculate this wine holder looks in person.Buy Now
16. This Vanity Topper
$45Impressions Vanity
No vanity would be complete without a lighted mirror. You may as well make it a pink one, considering the hue is so freaking adorable.Buy Now
17. This Blingy Straightener
$71.54Walmart
Your hot tools can get a millennial pink makeover, too. Blinged out with sparkle, this CHI iron is a true stunner.Buy Now
If you haven't been warned before, heed this advice: hide your wallet from even yourself if you hope to keep from going bankrupt. All of the millennial pink goodies out there for the taking will deplete your funds with a quickness because they're just that hard to resist.