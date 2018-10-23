17 Non-Toxic Beauty Products I Used During My Cancer Treatment

When battling cancer, it’s truly amazing what a swipe of bold red lipstick or a simple sheet mask can do for you physical and mental wellbeing — trust me, I know from personal experience. That said, one thing cancer fighters and survivors should always be mindful of throughout their journey is the use of non-toxic beauty products.

Aside from wanting to avoid exposure to potentially harmful chemicals during cancer treatment, natural products tend to be milder on the skin — which can become especially sensitive while undergoing rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

The key here is to be on the lookout for toxic ingredients and where your beauty products are sourced from as regulations differ around the globe. The European Union has outlawed 1328 product toxins, whereas the U.S. has banned a mere 30.

Given cancer fighters and survivors are already in a tumultuous, high-risk state, they should also be conscious of common toxic beauty ingredients that have been linked to cancer, such as polyethylene glycols, triclosans, and diethanolamine or DEA. Hormone and reproductive disrupting toxins, like parabens, BHA, and phthalates, are also a prime concern for people with estrogen receptive cancers.

But thanks to apps like Think Dirty and toxic-rating scales like EWG Skin Deep, it's easier than ever to educate yourself on which clean products are authentic. The knowledge isn't all in the apps of course: They're a good starting point, but you should always check with your dermatologist and oncologist to ensure that testing out new products or beauty regimens will not interfere with your treatment in any way — even if they're natural or non-toxic.

As an editor, blogger, and synovial sarcoma cancer survivor myself, I've personally tested an array of beauty products throughout my health and career journey. Today, I stand proudly clean — both from cancer and from toxic beauty ingredients due to my life-threatening diagnosis.

Here are 17 of my recommended non-toxic beauty buys to help you feel your best while you beat cancer.

Oil For Nausea Relief Peppermint Essential Oil $15 Vitruvi Buy Now This organic peppermint essential oil is a fantastic natural nausea remedy that can help to ease one of the potential side effects of chemotherapy. To get some relief, you can try massaging the oil into your abdomen, or use it in a diffuser for aromatherapy. It has a fresh scent and even offers a cooling sensation when applied to the skin. However, if you've noticed that your skin has become sensitive, you may want to try diluting the oil by mixing it with a clean medium like lotion, water, or soap.