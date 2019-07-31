Bustle

18 Cheap Kitchen Hacks For Renters, If You Want To Update Your Space

By Nylah Burton
The kitchen is such an important part of any living space. It's where we cook, where we eat, and where we store all of our yummy snacks. There are so many cool tools that can make spending time in your kitchen enjoyable, as well as endless untapped decorating potential. Yup, it's unfortunate, but kitchen decor is often overlooked. That's why figuring out the perfect things to put in your kitchen can sometimes be confusing, especially if you've just rented your first apartment. And if you're renting, it can also be difficult to find the little things to give your space character and make it uniquely yours, without painting the walls or installing new appliances.

But there are lots of cheap kitchen hacks for renters that can help you bring life into your apartment without breaking the terms of your lease. You should definitely check to see if you're able to use some of the options on this list — like the removable wallpaper or the floating shelf — but generally, these are easy ways to update your kitchen without causing any permanent changes or damage.

Also, there are lots of little things you can add to your space to infuse it with character, like decorative flatware or cute tea towels. Whatever your kitchen needs or desires are, there's sure to be something on this list that's perfect for your space.

1. Special Scissors To Cut Up Herbs

Master Culinary Multipurpose 5-blade Herb Scissors
$8
|
Amazon
Cutting up herbs can be a super frustrating and long process, but these scissors make it easier. Plus, they come with a cleaning tool to keep them good as new.

2. A Cute Apron To Protect Your Clothes

Cooking Apron Yellow - Opalhouse™
$15
|
Target
I love this apron from Target's new home decor line, Opalhouse. Cute enough to be its own outfit, it'll help keep your clothes from getting stains on them when you're making that marinara sauce.

3. A Regal-Looking Hook

Kasia Wisniewski Hook
$22
|
Anthropologie
Confession time: every so often, I go into the Anthropologie store just to look at their beautiful hardware, like hooks or cupboard knobs. I've already bought as many as my apartment space will let me, but I still love to browse. Hooks may not seem like they have a place in the kitchen, but you can use these to hang up that cute apron, or anything else that comes to mind.

4. Store Sugar And Flour In Pretty Canisters

Floral Stoneware Canister with Wood Lid Blue/White - Opalhouse™
$15
|
Target
I can't stand keeping flour or sugar in the bag it comes from. Somehow, I always end up spilling it everywhere in my cabinets or in the pantry. If this is an issue for you too, consider keeping those materials in a pretty ceramic container, like this one from Target. The medium size is only $14.99, and you can get the extra-large for $19.99.

5. Replace Those Basic Cupboard Knobs

Artncraft Set of 10 Vintage Ceramic Cupboard Door Knobs
$13
|
Amazon
If you can remove your cabinet knobs without causing any damage, you might want to consider replacing plain knobs with colorful, patterned ones! They're a great price, $12.99 for a set of 10, and their matching colors and varied designs will bring an air of whimsical-ness to your kitchen space.

6. Keep Your Kitchen Smelling Fresh And Relaxing With A Diffuser

Zeetra Mini Diffuser
$25
|
Amazon
I like to put an essential oil diffuser in my kitchen to keep it smelling awesome, especially if I've just taken out the trash and the smell is lingering. This mini diffuser from Amazon is cute and functional. Put whatever oils you like in it; I prefer orange, lemon, or rosemary essential oil for the kitchen.

7. Ditch The Boring Silverware

20pc Stainless Steel Silverware Set
$34
|
Target
Pretty much everyone has basic silver-colored forks, spoons, and knives. But if you're looking for a decadent look — in your average millennial/Gen Z price range, look no further than these gorgeous gold spoons from Target. If you're not feeling the gold, but still want to switch it up, they also have black steel and rose gold. There's also a pretty cool college sale going at Target right now. If you use the code, COLLEGE, you get $10 off a $30 purchase and $40 off a $100 dollar purchase. The sale ends on August 3, 2019 — so it's the perfect time to get them.

8. Keep Your Fridge Fresh

Arm & Hammer Fridge Fresh Refrigerator Air Filter (Pack of 4)
$14
|
Amazon
Sometimes our fridges can smell less than ideal, with all the leftovers and almost-spoiled produce mingling together. These air filters will keep your fridge smelling fresh. They come in a pack of four, so you'll have plenty.

9. Buy A Small, Charming Table

INGATORP
$129
|
IKEA
This charming dining room table from IKEA is already the perfect size for a small apartment, and the drop leaves make it even more adaptable to smaller spaces. The table also has a small drawer, where you can store matches for a candlelit dinner, or maybe extra table napkins.

10. Protect Your Stovetop With a Spoon Rest

Triple Ceramic Spoon Rest By Kreative Kitchen
$23
|
Amazon
If you cook a lot, chances are your stove is less than sparkling. But normal wear and tear on a stove can lead to buildup and stains that are hard to remove, which may mean that you might have to lose part of your lease when you move — if you rent. Spoon holders are a pretty way of protecting your stovetop from the food on your cooking spoons. I love this one from Amazon, because it holds not just one spoon but three.

11. Install A Floating Shelf

Wood Wall Shelf - Medium - Threshold™
$24
|
Target
If you have some extra wall space, but are running short on cabinet space, consider using this floating wall shelf to store cute mugs or fancy glasses. It'll give your space a bit of decoration and make it look fuller, while freeing up some of your precious cabinet space. You can also put small cookbooks or appliances here.

12. Decorate With Cute Tea Towels

Lovely as Can Sea Cotton Tea Towel
$10
|
ModCloth
Tea towels are a really easy, functional, and fun way to liven up your kitchen space. You can sling one over your stove or dishwasher handle or you can use it as a table napkin. These adorable octopus tea towels from ModCloth are also on sale, $9.99 from $12.

13. Grab A Pretty, Cozy Anti-Fatigue Mat

Eden NamaMat
$69
|
NamaMat
The NamaMat website says that their super stylish anti-fatigue mat “looks like an heirloom rug but feels like you're standing on a zillion gummy bears.” With a description like that, I need it. Plus, these mats are designed for you to be able to stand for long periods of time comfortably. Now, at $69.99, the mat is a little pricey. But its bright and aesthetically pleasing pattern is hard to come for anti-fatigue mats.

14. Buy A More Affordable Anti-Fatigue Mat

Kangaroo Original Standing Mat Kitchen Rug
$38
|
Amazon
If you're looking for an anti-fatigue mat that serves the same comfy function, but is more affordable, this one from Amazon is a great option. It comes in a variety of colors, and you'll feel like you're standing on a cloud.

15. Do Some Serious Adulting With This Mortar and Pestle

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Mango Wood Mortar & Pestle Set
$25
|
Target
I love my mortar and pestle! I use it whenever I want to grind up spices like cardamom, peppercorns, or cloves. You can also use it to smash up herbs like garlic or mint (perfect for summer-time mojitos)! This intricate, mango wood set from Chrissy Teigen's Target line will look great displayed on your counter. Just make sure to polish the wood from time to time to keep it looking fancy.

16. Display Your Rosé Like Art

Thea Wall Mounted Wine Rack
$98
|
Anthropologie
This gold art-deco wine rack is so gorgeous, it's like a piece of art. It holds up to six bottles, and using it will save you tons of pantry and fridge space.

17. Use A Spice Rack to Create Storage

BEKVÄM Spice Rack
$5
|
IKEA
These spice racks from IKEA are the perfect way to create more kitchen storage, and easily reach your favorite spices while cooking.The material is unfinished pine wood, which you can leave as-is. But if you want to liven it up, you can sand it down and put a wood stain — maybe to make it a mahogany color? Or you can swipe a fresh coat of vibrant paint over them. They're easy to install, but make sure your lease allows you to nail small holes into the wall before you put them up.

18. Use Removable Wallpaper To Create A Statement Wall

Chinoiserie Birds Wallpaper
$19
|
Etsy
Sometimes, the colors in your kitchen can be a bit monotonous. White walls, white tiles, white appliances, white cabinets… if you’re looking for a pop of color to break that up, consider splurging on some adhesive, removable wallpaper. I love this option from Etsy; it’s giving me serious “To All The Boys I Loved Before Vibes.” The smallest size (24 by 48 inches) is only $18.63, but the wallpaper goes up to $340.

There are so many ways to get the most use out of your kitchen space and make sure that it matches up to your own personal style. But sometimes it can be hard to think of creative ways to do that. Hopefully, these cheap hacks can help.