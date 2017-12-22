18 Easy 2017 Holiday Gingerbread Recipes That Aren’t Just Gingerbread Cookies

Ready or not, tis' the season for all things gingerbread. This is good news for many reasons — I mean, who doesn't love gingerbread, right? And who doesn't love the smell of gingerbread? It's like an aphrodisiac for the senses, and unless you're adverse to fun and holiday cheer — or you're just a holiday-hating psychopath — then you're most likely already on the gingerbread train. If not, it's time to hop on board, and that's more than simple to do with these easy holiday gingerbread recipes.

Gingerbread is obviously a staple when it comes to holiday-centric desserts, but on the whole, it's not something many of us bake in our everyday lives. So I get that it can seem like a dessert that's a bit less approachable due to the fact you're mixing ginger with sweet things. Like, unless it's coming out of a box, where does someone even start? Here's the thing though: it's really easy to make and use as long as you keep one very fundamental rule of thumb in mind when it comes to the amount of ginger in your recipe: Less is typically more. That's right, a little ginger goes a long way — so, if it's your first time using ginger in your recipes, as long as you're taste-testing along the way, you'll be OK. And hey, even if you do go a bit overboard, that's fine too. It's the holidays, and even though it doesn't seem like it sometimes, it's meant to be fun!

So without further gingerbread ado, here are some fun — and most importantly easy to make — gingerbread recipe ideas to get you started this holiday season.

Gingerbread Oreo No-Bake Mini Cheesecakes

How adorable are these mini no-bake cheesecakes with little gingerbread men on top? Love. Find the entire recipe at My Baking Addiction.

Eggnog Gingerbread Noodle Kugel

When I came across Tori Avey's delightful gingerbread kugel recipe, I couldn't help but get a little giddy. The thing to keep in mind with kugel is that while it's pretty easy to make, it is somewhat time consuming. Don't let that stop you though — it's worth the wait time. You can find the full recipe at Tori Avey.

Whole Wheat Gingerbread Pancakes

Gingerbread pancakes? Sold. Check out this sweet and gingery recipe, courtesy of Cookie & Kate.

Gingerbread Granola

Be warned, once you make this super simple gingerbread granola, you'll never look at regular old granola the same way again. Don't say I didn't warn you. Check out the complete recipe at Cookie & Kate.

Gingerbread Beignets

I know what you're thinking: This does not look simple. Well, you're mistaken, because according to Half-Baked Harvest, it's actually "just as simple as any other beignet recipe, only we are adding molasses, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves." Delicious. You can find the complete recipe at Half-Baked Harvest.

Gingerbread Shake

I'm loving the delicious simplicity of this drink. All you need are some dates, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and unsweetened almond milk. Throw it in the blender, and boom, gingerbread shake. See the complete recipe over at Green Kitchen Stories.

Chocolate Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cake

Gingerbread and gluten0free? Sold! The best part is that this recipe is super simple, according to the bloggers over at Gluten-Free On A Shoestring. You can find the recipe here.

Soft And Chewy Gingerbread Molasses Chocolate Chip Bars

My mouth is just salivating thinking about this gingerbread molasses chocolate chip cookie bar. Find the complete recipe at The Kitchn.

Gingerbread-Apple Cobbler

Nothing, I repeat, nothing, beats a good cobbler... except, maybe, a gingerbread cobbler. This recipe, courtesy of food blog Lana's Cooking, is also easy to make, and best served warm with a side of vanilla ice cream. You can find the full recipe here.

Gingerbread Chocolate Chip Cookies

Everyones loves a warm and chewy chocolate chip cookie, so why not add a little ginger into the mix? This delicious recipe by Baked By Rachel did just that, and it is also super duper easy to make. You can find the complete recipe here.

Gingerbread Hot Toddy

Even thinking about this recipe make me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Find the whole recipe over at Jelly Toast Blog here.

Gingerbread Cookie Butter

Three little words: Gingerbread. Cookie. Butter. Wow, wow, wow. My mind is kind of blown by the simplicity of this recipe. You can find it over at Erin Made This.

White Chocolate Gingerbread Pudding Cups

This recipe, which comes to us from Inside Blu Crew Life, are pretty easy to make, and they look super professional to boot! Just add crumbled M&M's on top for a finishing touch! You can find the complete recipe here.

Gingerbread Cookie Bark

Dessert recipes don't get much easier than this one for Gingerbread Cookie Bark. Check it out over at Something Swanky (and make sure not to drool too much while you read it).

Mini Gingerbread Whoopie Pies

There's just something so fun about whoopie pies. Maybe it's the name, maybe it's how small and adorable they are, who knows. But I'm loving this easy to make mini gingerbread whoopie pie recipe from the creative geniuses over at Table For Two. You can find the complete recipe here.

Gingerbread Spice Caramels

I'm a sucker for homemade caramel, and I don't make it as often as I should. That's why I'm absolutely loving this recipe from Bake Love Give, which infuses just the right amount of gingerbread into the recipe to make it ~festive~ and stuff. While this is a very easy recipe to pull off, it does take 24-hours to cool, so just keep that pertinent piece of info in mind before cooking. Find the recipe here.

Gingerbread Icebox Cupcakes

According to My Baking Addiction, making these no-bake gingerbread cupcakes "could not be easier or more delicious!" They're also super pretty and very professional looking. You can find the complete recipe here.

Vegan Pumpkin Gingerbread Pie

I wanted to end this list with a bang, and this delicious vegan pumpkin gingerbread pie recipe from Making Thyme For Health is just the ticket. I love that the ingredient list is very minimal, but the dessert itself is still rich; the texture of the filling is creamy and dense, and the gingerbread crust is just the perfect cherry on top. Or cherry under, I guess, since it's a crust. Whatever, you can find the complete recipe here.