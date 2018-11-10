When it comes to faux holidays, Friendsgiving is probably the only one (aside from National Pizza Day) that deserves to be a real holiday. What's more earnest and progressive than a holiday that's devoted to honoring the friendships in your life and showing gratitude for your chosen family? Spoiler alert: the answer is not much. Because the holiday is so sentimental and so dear to many, you're bound to snap a lot of pictures of you and your friends feasting and celebrating. To ensure that those pictures get the double taps that they deserve, I've put together a list of funny Friendsgiving 2018 Instagram captions for you to use. Some of them are silly, some of them will tug at your heartstrings, and some of them are just #relatable AF.

We all know that feeling when writer's block keeps us from posting a great picture because we just can't seem to think of a worthy caption. This year, don't think twice about it. Just pick one of these quotes and share your pictures with ease. One of the best parts of taking picture with your friends on Friendsgiving, as we all know, is then going home to look at them on Instagram.

"The language of friendship is not words but meanings." - Henry David Thoreau

"Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." - Charles Lamb

"Friendship is the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person, having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words." - George Eliot

"My definition of a friend is somebody who adores you even though they know the things you’re most ashamed of." - Jodie Foster

“Never too early to plan ahead, especially when it comes to matters of the tum.” - Dev Shah

"Some people go to priests, others to poetry, I to my friends." -Virginia Woolf

"The real test of friendship is can you literally do nothing with the other person? Can you enjoy those moments of life that are utterly simple?" - Eugene Kennedy

"A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be." - Winnie The Pooh

"Well, that was absurd, let's eat dead bird!" - Tommy Larson

"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." - Linda Grayson

"Friends are the family you choose." - Jess C. Scott

"A man’s friendships are one of the best measures of his worth." - Charles Darwin

"Constant use had not worn ragged the fabric of their friendship." - Dorothy Parker

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn

"It's not too much food. This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour." - Lorelai Gilmore

"Of all possessions a friend is the most precious." - Herodotus

"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." - Marcel Proust

"Some souls just understand each other upon meeting." - N. R. Hart