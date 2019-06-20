It's that time of the year when the sun practically refuses to set. Summer is here and this excess of light makes for many Instagram opportunities. For the three months ahead of outdoor photo shoots, make sure your Instagram captions are as on point as your summer activities. Find inspiration in funny summer Instagram caption ideas.

Summer is — in my opinion — the most joyous season of them all. After trudging through snow and the sludge brought by spring rain, summer provides a green landscape, bright blooms and a soft transition into fall. It's three months of constant content. Whether you're hiking to the peak of a local mountain or touring ice cream parlors across the country, everything you do during the summer begs to be photographed.

Don't resist the urge to snap a picture of the radiant, orange hibiscus flower on your morning walk. And definitely don't resist the urge to post ten pictures of it immediately after! Summer is for sharing — all of your vacation and picnic pictures. Yes, I want to see them all. Yes, I want to live vicariously through everyone's social media because if I can't be in Greece island hopping, I want a front row seat to that crystal clear water life.

When dumping your summery pictures on Instagram, make sure they're outfitted appropriately. A funny summer caption will capture the essence of the season. And it'll probably make me l-o-l until I c-r-y because I'm not at your aesthetically pleasing picnic.

"A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing, and the lawn mower is broken." - James Dent

"Summer: Hair gets lighter. Skin gets darker. Water gets warmer. Drinks get colder. Music gets louder. Nights get longer. Life gets better." - Unknown

"August is like the Sunday of summer." - Unknown

"A man says a lot of things in summer he doesn’t mean in winter." - Patricia Briggs

"Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." - Kellie Elmore

"Summer bachelors like summer breezes, are never as cool as they pretend to be." - Nora Ephron

"I'm sorry for the things I said when it was winter." - Unknown

"If you're not barefoot then you're overdressed." - Unknown

"Girls just wanna have sun." - Unknown

"Summer is here. I'm in the process of moving all my bad habits outdoors." - Unknown

"Summer should get a speeding ticket." - Unknown

"A little bit of a summer is what the whole year is all about." - John Mayer

"I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this." - Susan Branch

"Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability." - Sam Keen

"When all else fails, take a vacation." - Betty Williams

"A vacation is having nothing to do and all day to do it in." - Robert Orben

"If summer had one defining scent, it'd definitely be the smell of barbecue." - Katie Lee

"To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." - Audrey Hepburn