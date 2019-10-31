Bustle

18 Furniture Steals From Walmart.com That Look Way More Expensive Than They Really Are

By Kate Marin
Just like our closets or shoe collections, every so often it's necessary (and sometimes it's just fun) to retire old furniture and welcome in something a little more exciting. Whether it's a couch you've had since college or a rug that's seen better days, there's no better way to freshen up your living space than swapping out the old with the new.

Needless to say, decking out your apartment in cute new furniture can take a serious toll on your finances. The good news is, you can find some of the most affordable furniture on the internet — that looks far more expensive than it really is — conveniently on Walmart.com. From mid-century inspired dining tables to leather-woven accent chairs, we're sharing our favorite affordable furniture finds from Walmart.com, ahead.

Accent Chairs And Luxe Couches

Better Homes & Gardens Flynn Mid-Century Chair Wood with Linen Upholstery
$169.99
MoDRN Mid-Century Pullman Apartment Sofa, Multiple Colors
$749
Decmode Rustic Mahogany Wood and Black Leather Country Chair, Brown
$272
DHP Nola Mid Century Modern Upholstered Daybed/Chaise, Multiple Colors
$402.40
Poly and Bark Weave Chair in Natural
$132.99
MoDRN Industrial Atoll Metal Base Bench
$229
Dining Tables & Side Tables

MoDRN Naturals Ellery Dining Table
$399
Mainstays Multi-Use Side Table, Multiple Colors
$14.88
Belham Living Carter Mid Century Modern Side Table
$132
Convenience Concepts No Tools Oslo Nesting End Tables, Multiple Colors
$73.49
Belham Living Campbell Mid Century Modern Lift Top Coffee Table
$312.99
Chests and Storage Units

Delancey Blond 2-door Cabinet
$209.99
Crosley Furniture Everett Spirit Cabinet, Mahogany Finish
$204
Mid-Century Six Drawer Wood Storage Chest
$186.99
Floor and Wall Mirrors

MoDRN Naturals Oval Mirror with Wood Accen
$32
MoDRN Mid-Century Brass Rectangular Wall Mirror
$50.33
Asymmetrical Metal Wall Mirror by Drew Barrymore Flower Home
$79
Medium 22" x 28" Oval Beveled Odelia Frameless Wall Mirror by Décor Wonderland
$68
