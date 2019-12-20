18 Genius Things To Keep Your Body Temperature Comfortable At Night

How annoying is it to wake up in the middle of the night because you’re too hot or too cold? (Hot sleeper over here!) And not only is it a frustrating experience, it can also cut into the amount of rest you get. While it’s always a good idea to consult with your doctor if you’re experiencing regular discomfort or insomnia, these genius things to keep your body temperature comfortable at night can aid in temperature regulation and help you get a good night's sleep.

Every body is unique and requires a different temperature range for sleeping. If you find yourself waking up because you feel warm, you can try cooling down the air in your room with an air conditioner or fan, sleeping on mattresses or pillows that can absorb body heat, or wearing pajamas made of a breathable cotton or moisture-wicking bamboo fabric. On the other hand, if you tend to run cold at night, you should consider using a heater in the room, trying bedding that is designed to heat up or help you retain body heat, or opting for clothing made of warmer fabrics.

Remember that maintaining a pleasant temperature at night isn’t just important for comfort’s sake — it can actually improve the overall quality of your sleep. And consistently getting good sleep positively affects your health and mood and offers major long-term benefits, including supporting learning and memory function.

So next time your sleep is disrupted because you're too hot or too cold, turn to one of these truly genius products to keep yourself sweat- or shiver-free. From heating appliances to moisture-wicking sheets and pajamas, there’s something for every cold or hot sleeper — and they’re all available for purchase on Amazon.