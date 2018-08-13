If you've ever had your fanny parked in the driver's seat for an extended period of time, you know what a figurative and literal pain driving can be. Whether it's lengthy daily commutes or repetitive road trips, hours behind the wheel can take a toll. These 18 products for people who drive a lot can ease the burden a bit by offering extra comfort, convenience, and even entertainment. I don't know about you, but I'd definitely take all the help I can get, making that mind-numbingly boring four-and-a-half-hour drive from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

It's not just the inescapable lack of excitement that makes excessive driving difficult to tolerate. According to research, it's truly connected to poor health. One study published in PLoS One found longer driving times are associated with a higher likelihood of smoking, a lack of physical activity, insufficient sleep, and poorer physical and mental health overall. The worst and most consistent effects were documented for those driving more than 120 minutes per day.

If you don't have much of a choice but to drive a lot throughout the week, at the very least, you can make the journey easier — and safer — with these 18 products to equip your car with.

2 Bluetooth Car Speakerphone Jabra Tour Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone $54.29 Amazon Keep your hands on 10:00 and 2:00, friend. All your calls can be hands-free, and *way* more clear than if you were to simply put it on speakerphone. This Bluetooth speakerphone attaches to your visor and makes it so easy — and much safer — to take important calls.

3 Drink Cooler And Warmer Wagan 12V Cooler/Warmer - 24L Capacity $84.55 Amazon This thing can cool you beverages down to 36°F below ambient temperature and warm them up to 140°F. Who wants to drink warm bottled water when they're already hot and sweaty? Not me.

4 Emergency Kit First Secure 90-Piece Car Emergency Kit $49.95 Amazon This kit is a must-have — it's got everything you could ever need. It includes (just to name a few things) scissors, gloves, a glass breaker, seatbelt cutter, bungee cords, a headlamp, and even first aid items like bandages and alcohol pads.

5 Dashboard Grip SlipToGrip Premium Cell Pads $5.99 Amazon Slap these gel pads onto your dashboard and stuff will stick to them — your phone, keys, sunglasses, you name it. No more digging through a pile of junk on the passenger seat, and no more dropping stuff when you should be paying attention to the road.

6 Heating And Cooling Seat Cushion SNAILAX Seat Cushion With 3 Levels Cooling and 2 Levels Heating $51.99 Amazon This seat cushion will keep you hot in the winter and cool in the summer. No more frostbite on your tush when the temperatures drop. Oh and BTW? You can use this anywhere — including your office chair and even on the couch.

7 Dog Hammock PetTech Luxury Car Seat $21.99 Amazon This four-in-one design is actually a dog hammock for the back seat, a seat cover, a dog seat cover, and a cargo liner. It's waterproof, anti-slip, and will keep your seats looking brand new whether your pooch travels with you or not. It's also durable and easy to clean. #Win.

8 Hanging Car Storage DriverSuperDreams Car Front Seat Organizer With 11 Pockets $14.99 Amazon Typically, when you spend a lot of time driving, you fail to give any more Fs and simply toss your stuff in the back seat, because who cares? No more! Keep your vehicle organized and tidy with this over-the-seat hanging organizer that fits everything but the kitchen sink. Honestly, it might fit the kitchen sink too.

10 Back Support LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion $25.25 Amazon You don't need me to tell you sitting is bad for your back; and sitting for long periods behind the wheel could be even worse for your back. Give it the support it needs. You won't regret it.

11 Bluetooth Transmitter Criacr Bluetooth FM Transmitter $16.99 Amazon This nifty gadget does a few things, but my favorite might be how it allows you to play music on your phone via Bluetooth connection — a real dream come true for anyone whose car is 4,000 years old, like mine.

12 4-Port Car Charger RAVPower Quick Charge 3.0 54W 4-Port Car Charger $15.99 Amazon The last thing you need is for your devices to run out of juice when you're in the middle of a long drive. It's a real inconvenience, and guys? It's not safe either. This thingamabob can charge up to *four* devices at once.

13 Cordless Vacuum Black+Decker Cordless Lithium Hand Vacuum $51.99 Amazon You know what no one likes? Crumbs. And if you spend a lot of time driving — and eating while you drive — your car probably has a lot of 'em. Keep it clean with a cordless vacuum that you can stash away in the trunk.

14 Steering Wheel Tray Zone Tech Car Laptop/Tablet and Food Steering Wheel Tray/Desk $13.05 Amazon If you ever park the car to eat or get a little work done, this two-in-one tray and desk attaches onto your steering wheel for ultimate ease and convenience. Dine and work like a total boss.

15 Car Jump Starter Arteck Car Jump Starter Auto Battery Charger $47.97 Amazon The last thing you need is to be caught in the middle of nowhere when your car poops out on you. This thing is easy to use and has a portable battery charger *and* LED flashlight.

17 Duster Brush Multi-Functional Car Duster Cleaning Brush $6.88 Amazon Take it from me: you don't want to go too long without dusting, or it starts to stick and it looks sort of disgusting. I say this from experience. You're welcome.