19 Father's Day Gifts On Amazon Prime That He'll Actually Be Happy To Get

By Megan Grant
"Happy Father's Day, Dad! Here's a tie!" you've said for the last 15 years. Since he doesn't really need to add to his collection, I've rounded up 19 Father's Day gift ideas on Amazon Prime, because #twodayshipping. Plus, Amazon features easy returns, just in case you need to swap out a size or color (or you and your brother get the same thing for him, again).

It's a question humankind has been asking for centuries: Why are dads so hard to shop for? It seems like every year when you ask your dad what he wants, you either get some kind of noncommittal shrug, or worse — the old "I don't actually need anything, thanks." But since this day comes but once a year and you want to show your dad you care, you get a gift anyway, making dads especially tricky to shop for. So what do you get the man who "doesn't need anything"? Ideally it needs to be something practical but not boring. Nice but not extravagant. So that leaves you with... nothing.

This is why we buy ties. You can't go wrong with a tie. He has a neck, doesn't he?

I know you're about ready to throw in the towel and get him a gift card, but stop! Father's Day shopping doesn't have to be a total pain this year. Check out the below 19 gift ideas, all of which are available through Amazon Prime.

1. Personalized Chef's Apron

Personalized Apron

$29.95

He's always been a real magician in the kitchen. This apron has his name written all over it — literally.

2. Leather Expandable Briefcase

Samsonite Leather Expandable Briefcase, Black

$106.15

Pops works hard, and his briefcase shows it. With this beauty, he'll be the coolest guy in the office.

3. Wireless Earbuds

Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Sports Earbuds With Charging Case

$189.99

Does he like to jam out on the treadmill? Then he's going to need wireless earbuds for the gym. This pair is pretty sharp, eh?

4. Hammock

Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSafe Brazilian Hammock

$143.29

Dad's always saying he could use a little R&R. Set this up in the backyard and you might never see him again.

5. Cornhole Set

AmazonBasics Cornhole Set

$84.99

He's always talking about how he played with the fellas "back in the day," so this cornhole set would probably take him back to his youth. Ah, memories.

6. Self-Haircut Kit

Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit, Beard Trimmer, Hair Clippers for Men

$48.67

He's always complaining about how he doesn't want to pay for a haircut, and now he doesn't have to.

7. Carry-On Garment Bag

ZEGUR Suit Carry On Garment Bag

$47.95

Now he can keep his clothes neat and tidy while avoiding wrinkles and creases, *and* he doesn't need to check the bag when he flies. Win.

8. Medicine Ball

AmazonBasics Medicine Ball

$41.48

For those busy evenings when he can't make it to the gym, your dad is going to be so glad he has this heavy medicine ball he can work out with at home.

9. Essential Oil Diffuser

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

$119

Look at that sleek design! Help your old man fall in love with the magic that is essential oils.

10. Clay Pomade

Jack Henry Clay Pomade

$22

This stuff has only four ingredients and is healthy for the hair and scalp. Your dad's 'do won't know what hit it.

11. Tabletop Grill

Cuisinart CGG-306 Professional Tabletop Gas Grill

$161.44

He's going to be grilling up a storm all summer. Burgers for everyone!

12. Tool Organizer

Keter 240762 5 Drawer Modular Garage & Tool Organizer

$92.70

Father's Day is going to feel like Christmas morning. Now *there's* a gift he's going to drool over.

13. Word Clock

Sharper Image Light Up Electronic Word Clock

$24.99

This is so gorgeous that you might just have to keep it for yourself...

14. Label Maker

Label Maker With Bluetooth Wireless Technology

$99.99

If everything doesn't have its own label, Dad gets a little uncomfortable. He's going to love this gadget.

15. Desktop Whiteboard

Quartet Glass Whiteboard Desktop Easel

$15.81

He's going to love this for taking important notes and drawing stick figures and stuff.

16. Foot Massager

Human Touch Sol" Foot and Calf Shiatsu Massager

$287.51

Is your dad on his feet all day? He'll be so grateful for this foot and calf massager. Don't expect him to share it.

17. Mini Aquarium

Umbra FishHotel Mini Aquarium

$30

He was just going to buy an ordinary bowl, but a special dad deserves a special mini aquarium.

18. Digital Picture Frame

PhotoSpring (16GB) 10 Inch WiFi Cloud Digital Picture Frame

$159.95

Perfect. Now he can sit and stare at pictures of his favorite child (you) all day long.

19. Indoor Growing System

Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System

$296.62

He's always had a green thumb. Now he can bring his gardening and planting skills indoors.