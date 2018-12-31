When you wake up on New Year's Day and reach for your phone to untangle the fog of the night before, you'll likely head straight to Instagram and catch up on all that you've missed. But while some people might assume the best time to post premium Instagram content is on New Year's Eve, the morning after is actually the prime time to post. The entire world is under the covers, squinting at their phone with one eye — just like you. So take advantage of this special moment in space and time and post all of your festive New Year's photos then. To streamline the process, I've come up with a list of funny Instagram captions to use on New Year's Day so all you have to do is copy, paste, and send. It'll be much easier than getting out of bed the morning after New Year's Eve, I can guarantee that.

So, don't fret: I've done the work for you. I've scoured the depths of the internet for the best New Year's Day-themed Instagram captions that will take your late-night pictures from the last moments of 2018 to the next level — aka double-tap town. Enjoy:

"It wouldn't be New Year's if I didn't have regrets." - William Thomas

"You don't need a New Year's resolution when you're perfect." -Unknown

"May the New Year bring you courage to break your resolutions early! My own plan is to swear off every kind of virtue, so that I triumph even when I fall!" - Aleister Crowley

"He who breaks a resolution is a weakling; He who makes one is a fool." - F.M. Knowles

"Enjoying the one-day only delusion that I'll follow through with my resolutions." - Unknown

"I can’t believe it’s been a year since I didn’t become a better person." - Unknown

"May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions." - Joey Adams

"Never tell your resolution beforehand, or it's twice as onerous a duty." - John Selden

"Many years ago I resolved never to bother with New Year's resolutions, and I've stuck with it ever since." - Dave Beard

"New Year's Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time." - James Agate

“When you see a new year, see realities and limit fantasies!” - Ernest Agyemang Yeboah

"From New Year's on the outlook brightens; good humor lost in a mood of failure returns. I resolve to stop complaining." - Leonard Bernstein

“Most people will passively do exactly what they did last year. Whatever you do, don’t let that person be you.” - Richie Norton

"My New Year's resolution was to sleep more, so good morning and goodnight." - Unknown

"Thank u 2018, next." - Unknown

“Good resolutions are like babies crying in church. They should be carried out immediately.” - Charles M. Sheldon

You’re as strong as your resolutions!” - Israelmore Ayivor

"My 2019 resolution is to complete the resolution I made in 2018." - Unknown